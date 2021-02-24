The mark of a good team is finding ways to win even on an off night.
That was just what Sunnyvale was able to do in its playoff opener against Van, fending off the upset bid with a 39-32 victory back on Feb. 12.
The Raiders were supposed to return to the court last week, but like all teams around the state, the playoffs took a backseat to the inclement weather that hit the state and caused numerous postponements.
After a lengthy layoff, Sunnyvale (26-1), the No. 4 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, finally returned to action to take on No. 19 Bullard.
The layoff was not detrimental, as the Raiders opened a 23-8 halftime lead and were able to maintain a comfortable advantage on their way to a 43-26 victory at Mineola High School.
Micah Russell led the way with 16 points, Brinley Andrews tallied 13 and Lena Meras and Takoya Stallings each added six.
Sunnyvale sets up another big battle in the regional quarterfinals against No. 7 Brownsboro, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Corsicana.
This marks the second consecutive season that the Raiders have moved on to the third round and seventh time during their run of 11 consecutive playoff appearances.
Sunnyvale has moved past this level on three previous occasions, highlighted by its state championship season in 2015.
BOYS
The Sunnyvale boys were not as fortunate, as it dropped a 42-29 decision to Canton in a Class 4A bi-district playoff game on Monday at Van High School.
The Raiders were within three at the end of one quarter, but the pivotal stretch proved to be the second, when the Eagles reeled off a 15-4 run to open a 26-12 halftime lead.
To its credit, Sunnyvale never surrendered, and actually outscored Canton in the second half, but the deficit proved too big to make up.
Max McAda and Levi Melton paced the Raiders with nine points each, with Noah McDill adding six.
