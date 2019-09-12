It has been smooth sailing thus far for Sunnyvale with blowout wins over Kemp (50-0) and Van Alstyne (52-13).
The Raiders will try to make it three in a row when they host Brownsboro at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Stadium.
Sunnyvale has been dominant from the start in the first two weeks, outscoring their opponents 60-0 in the first half.
Those early leads have meant they have not had to lean heavily on quarterback Tripp McAda, though the senior has still delivered when called upon. McAda is completing 64 percent of his passes (18-of-28) for 395 yards and five touchdowns without an interception, while adding 85 yards and a score on the ground.
Junior Noah McDill has emerged a big-play threat on the outside, averaging 30 yards per catch (8-239) with three touchdowns, Will Van Vessem (5-80) has been solid and Max McAda and Ashton Wright also have scoring receptions.
The Sunnyvale ground game has been able to strike in a number of ways. Alex Luna (13-144, 3 TDs) led the way last week, with Obi Arinze (18-120) handling that duty in Week 1. Short-yardage specialist Devin Sterling had three touchdowns a week ago, with Max McAda adding another.
Sterling has also led the defense with a team-high 19 tackles. Jake Taylor has recorded 15 stops, with Zach Bartis and Tripp McAda adding 13 and 11 tackles, respectively.
Brownsboro made the playoffs a year ago, despite a 3-7 regular season record and they returned nine starters.
That has not translated to early-season success as they have opened with a 33-14 loss to Athens and a 14-6 setback to Fairfield.
Senior Cole Williams was a first-team all-district running back last season after rushing for 790 yards and eight touchdowns. Gage Wehmann was also a first-teamer playing both quarterback and running back and fullback Dakota Harmon is also back.
The defense returned Alonzo Welch in the trenches and Harmon at linebacker, but also graduated three all-district performers.
