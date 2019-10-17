There are just a handful of undefeated teams left in the state of Texas and Sunnyvale is one of those fortunate few.
The Raiders will put their 6-0 record on the line when they return to 5-4A Division II action to host Nevada Community (3-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raider Stadium.
Sunnyvale has not just been winning, it has been dominant. They have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 301-103 for an average margin of victory of 33 points per game.
The Raiders overpowered Caddo Mills on the ground in last week’s 54-21 victory, rolling up 355 rushing yards. Obi Arinze led the way with 14 carries for 125 yards, Devin Sterling rushed for four touchdowns, Tripp McAda had two scores and Alex Luna and Max McAda also found the end zone.
This is nothing new for the Sunnyvale ground game, which is averaging better than 310 yards per game.
Their corps of runners includes several capable options with Arinze (66-610, 6 TDs), Luna (54-472, 6 TDs), Tripp McAda (56-374, 6 TDs), Max McAda (20-143, 4 TDs) and Sterling (24-124, 7 TDs).
Sunnyvale has not had to rely on the passing game much, but it is still something opponents need to be wary of.
Tripp McAda has completed 56 percent of his passes for 987 yards and 12 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
The receiving unit is led by Noah McDill (17-347, 6 TDs) and Will Van Vessem (13-155, TD), with Max McAda (9-320, 3 TDs) being a big-play threat averaging 35.6 yards per reception.
They will try to move the ball on a Nevada Community defense that gave up 419 yards a week ago in a 36-30 loss to Farmersville.
The good news for the Braves is they did show signs of life late in the game.
Tyson Neighbors had a huge game on the ground, going for 178 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries. Quarterback Parker Simpson threw for 107 yards, but also had two interceptions. Simpson is also a threat to run with 68 yards and a pair of scores.
The Sunnyvale defense has been stingy, led by Sterling, who has 61 tackles, with 14 for loss. Jake Taylor has recorded 51 tackles, with five for loss, Tripp McAda has 39 stops, with six for loss, and Ashton Wright has been big on the line with 11 tackles for loss.
Though the Raiders might be considered a heavy favorite, Nevada Community gave them their toughest district challenge a year ago, as Sunnyvale had to rally from a 10-point deficit in the second half to earn a 35-30 victory.
