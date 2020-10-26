The Sunnyvale girls and boys cross country teams each punched their tickets to the regional round by finishing second at the 13-4A meet on Monday at Kaufman High School.
The Raider girls finished with a total of 59, which was behind only Kaufman, who won the district championship with a perfect score of 15.
The Lions actually swept the top six spots, led by individual champion Ellie Galan, who won in a time of 12:54.95 to edge teammate Alondra Campa by more than two seconds.
Senior Grace Knight paced Sunnyvale, crossing seventh in a time of 13:54.92, while senior Hannah Bailey also placed in the top 10 in ninth.
Senior Lena Meras was 11th, followed by senior Karis Starnes in 14th, sophomore Kaitlyn Gonzales in 20th and Sydney Fawcett in 21st.
The Raider boys compiled a total of 54, which was good enough for second behind Kaufman, who had 19.
Lion sophomore Edwin Rivera won the boys individual title in a time of 17:01.13, which was 41 seconds ahead of runner-up Zach Smith of Nevada Community.
Senior Christian Leos paced Sunnyvale, as his time of 18:33.33 placed him in seventh.
Sophomore Kobe Collins placed ninth, with senior Bryce Fothergill in 11th, sophomore Neel Youts in 12th, senior David De Los Santos in 15th, sophomore Ryan Hardy in 16th and freshman Christian Henderson in 17th.
The Class 4A Region 2 cross country meet is scheduled for Nov. 9-10 at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas.
Sunnyvale football team evens district record
It has been a crazy month for Sunnyvale on the gridiron, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a number of changes in the schedule.
The Raiders had last played on Oct. 9 with a tough 44-38 district-opening loss to Caddo Mills.
They bounced back last Thursday, notching a 28-14 victory over Quinlan Ford to even its 6-4A Division II record at 1-1.
Quinlan Ford entered the game with an undefeated record, but Sunnyvale (2-4) was able to take the early lead and make it stand up until the end.
Jake Taylor opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run and early in the second quarter, Max McAda broke free for a 20-yard scoring run to take a 14-0 lead.
Obi Arinze continued the ground attack with a 34-yard touchdown run, while Quinlan Ford finally got on the scoreboard just before halftime to close to within 21-7.
The Raiders got back in the end zone in the third quarter, as McAda threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Joey Bruszer to push the advantage to 28-7 and they were able to cruise from there.
McAda completed 11-of-17 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 91 yards and a score, while Arinze averaged 9.0 yards per carry (5-45), Bruszer had four receptions, Landry Laird had three catches and Noah McDill and Alex Luna each added a pair of grabs.
Sunnyvale next has the rare Wednesday game when they host Wills Point (1-5, 0-1) at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium.
Caddo Mills currently leads the district at 3-0, with Sunnyvale and Quinlan Ford tied for second at 1-1 and Farmersville in fourth with a 1-2 mark.
Sunnyvale volleyball wraps up season
The Sunnyvale volleyball team finished its season on a sour note on Friday with a sweep at the hands of Quinlan Ford, as they wrap up the district slate with a 3-9 record.
The good news for the Raiders is they are expected to return a majority of their contributors.
Though Sunnyvale will graduate one of the top hitters in senior Maggie Dixon, freshman Hillary McMahan and junior Hailey Delamar ranked among the team leaders in kills.
McMahon and sophomore Jodie Edmonds paced the team in aces, junior Cearria Traylor was one of the top blockers, McMahan and junior Hanna Braddy led the team in digs and Edmonds was one of the lead setters.
Girls Team Standings
1 Kaufman 15
2 Sunnyvale 59
3 Caddo Mills 91
4 Nevada Community 106
5 Terrell 106
Girls Individual Results
1 Ellie Galan Kaufman 12:54.95
2 Alondra Campa Kaufman 12:57.32
3 Barbara Ruiz Kaufman 13:39.49
4 Joselyne Sanches Kaufman 13:42.95
5 Jaira Garcia Kaufman 13:51.17
6 Sloan Wilson Kaufman 13:52.32
7 Grace Knight Sunnyvale 13:54.92
8 Carmen Zazueta Nevada Community 13:57.53
9 Hannah Bailey Sunnyvale 14:02.79
10 Jolea Crow Caddo Mills 14:16.10
11 Lena Meras Sunnyvale 14:23.15
12 Madison Thurston Kaufman 14:25.76
13 Alexa Fonseca Nevada Community 14:56.78
14 Karis Starnes Sunnyvale 14:59.92
15 Makayla Grabowski Farmersville 15:06.36
16 Mattison Campbell Caddo Mills 15:24.75
17 Paulina Contreras Terrell 15:28.86
18 Kate Rich Farmersville 15:29.92
19 Daenna Contreras Terrell 15:46.85
20 Kaitlyn Gonzales Sunnyvale 15:51.73
21 Sydney Fawcett Sunnyvale 15:55.59
Boys Team Standings
1 Kaufman 19
2 Sunnyvale 54
3 Terrell 79
4 Nevada Community 93
5 Farmersville 111
6 Caddo Mills 146
Boys Individual Results
1 Edwin Rivera Kaufman 17:01.13
2 Zach Smith Nevada Community 17:42.58
3 Yahir Flores Kaufman 17:55.65
4 Edward Rivera Kaufman 17:58.28
5 Adan Gutierrez Kaufman 18:31.16
6 James Rayas Kaufman 18:32.74
7 Christian Leos Sunnvyale 18:33.33
8 Michael Torres Terrell 19:04.04
9 Kobe Collins Sunnyvale 19:08.62
10 Jose Rodriguez Terrell 19:09.13
11 Bryce Fothergill Sunnyvale 19:18.77
12 Neel Youts Sunnvyale 19:27.23
13 Crispen Muambila Terrell 19:32.01
14 Josh Hoar Farmersville 19:32.52
15 David De Los Santos Sunnyvale 19:33.52
16 Ryan Hardy Sunnyvale 19:48.01
17 Christian Henderson Sunnyvale 19:56.36
18 Andrew Carroll Nevada Community 20:41.65
19 Amon Odom Farmersville 20:41.99
20 Javier Hughes Nevada Community 20:55.78
