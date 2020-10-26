SUNNYVALE GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

The Sunnyvale girls cross country team finished second at the 13-4A meet on Monday at Kaufman to qualify for the regional competition.

 Photo Courtesy of @CrossSunnyvale

The Sunnyvale girls and boys cross country teams each punched their tickets to the regional round by finishing second at the 13-4A meet on Monday at Kaufman High School.

The Raider girls finished with a total of 59, which was behind only Kaufman, who won the district championship with a perfect score of 15.

The Lions actually swept the top six spots, led by individual champion Ellie Galan, who won in a time of 12:54.95 to edge teammate Alondra Campa by more than two seconds.

Senior Grace Knight paced Sunnyvale, crossing seventh in a time of 13:54.92, while senior Hannah Bailey also placed in the top 10 in ninth.

Senior Lena Meras was 11th, followed by senior Karis Starnes in 14th, sophomore Kaitlyn Gonzales in 20th and Sydney Fawcett in 21st.

The Raider boys compiled a total of 54, which was good enough for second behind Kaufman, who had 19.

Lion sophomore Edwin Rivera won the boys individual title in a time of 17:01.13, which was 41 seconds ahead of runner-up Zach Smith of Nevada Community.

Senior Christian Leos paced Sunnyvale, as his time of 18:33.33 placed him in seventh.

Sophomore Kobe Collins placed ninth, with senior Bryce Fothergill in 11th, sophomore Neel Youts in 12th, senior David De Los Santos in 15th, sophomore Ryan Hardy in 16th and freshman Christian Henderson in 17th.

The Class 4A Region 2 cross country meet is scheduled for Nov. 9-10 at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex in Dallas.

Sunnyvale football team evens district record

It has been a crazy month for Sunnyvale on the gridiron, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused a number of changes in the schedule.

The Raiders had last played on Oct. 9 with a tough 44-38 district-opening loss to Caddo Mills.

They bounced back last Thursday, notching a 28-14 victory over Quinlan Ford to even its 6-4A Division II record at 1-1.

Quinlan Ford entered the game with an undefeated record, but Sunnyvale (2-4) was able to take the early lead and make it stand up until the end.

Jake Taylor opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run and early in the second quarter, Max McAda broke free for a 20-yard scoring run to take a 14-0 lead.

Obi Arinze continued the ground attack with a 34-yard touchdown run, while Quinlan Ford finally got on the scoreboard just before halftime to close to within 21-7.

The Raiders got back in the end zone in the third quarter, as McAda threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Joey Bruszer to push the advantage to 28-7 and they were able to cruise from there.

McAda completed 11-of-17 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 91 yards and a score, while Arinze averaged 9.0 yards per carry (5-45), Bruszer had four receptions, Landry Laird had three catches and Noah McDill and Alex Luna each added a pair of grabs.

Sunnyvale next has the rare Wednesday game when they host Wills Point (1-5, 0-1) at 7 p.m. at Raider Stadium.

Caddo Mills currently leads the district at 3-0, with Sunnyvale and Quinlan Ford tied for second at 1-1 and Farmersville in fourth with a 1-2 mark.

Sunnyvale volleyball wraps up season

The Sunnyvale volleyball team finished its season on a sour note on Friday with a sweep at the hands of Quinlan Ford, as they wrap up the district slate with a 3-9 record.

The good news for the Raiders is they are expected to return a majority of their contributors.

Though Sunnyvale will graduate one of the top hitters in senior Maggie Dixon, freshman Hillary McMahan and junior Hailey Delamar ranked among the team leaders in kills.

McMahon and sophomore Jodie Edmonds paced the team in aces, junior Cearria Traylor was one of the top blockers, McMahan and junior Hanna Braddy led the team in digs and Edmonds was one of the lead setters.

Girls Team Standings

1        Kaufman     15

2        Sunnyvale   59

3        Caddo Mills         91

4        Nevada Community       106

5        Terrell         106

Girls Individual Results

1        Ellie Galan  Kaufman     12:54.95

2        Alondra Campa   Kaufman     12:57.32

3        Barbara Ruiz        Kaufman     13:39.49

4        Joselyne Sanches  Kaufman     13:42.95

5        Jaira Garcia          Kaufman     13:51.17

6        Sloan Wilson        Kaufman     13:52.32

7        Grace Knight        Sunnyvale   13:54.92

8        Carmen Zazueta   Nevada Community       13:57.53

9        Hannah Bailey     Sunnyvale   14:02.79

10      Jolea Crow Caddo Mills         14:16.10

11      Lena Meras Sunnyvale   14:23.15

12      Madison Thurston         Kaufman     14:25.76

13      Alexa Fonseca      Nevada Community       14:56.78

14      Karis Starnes       Sunnyvale   14:59.92

15      Makayla Grabowski      Farmersville                   15:06.36

16      Mattison Campbell        Caddo Mills         15:24.75

17      Paulina Contreras Terrell         15:28.86

18      Kate Rich    Farmersville         15:29.92

19      Daenna Contreras          Terrell         15:46.85

20      Kaitlyn Gonzales  Sunnyvale   15:51.73

21      Sydney Fawcett    Sunnyvale   15:55.59

Boys Team Standings

1        Kaufman     19

2        Sunnyvale   54

3        Terrell         79

4        Nevada Community       93

5        Farmersville         111

6        Caddo Mills         146

Boys Individual Results

1        Edwin Rivera       Kaufman     17:01.13

2        Zach Smith Nevada Community       17:42.58

3        Yahir Flores         Kaufman     17:55.65

4        Edward Rivera     Kaufman     17:58.28

5        Adan Gutierrez     Kaufman     18:31.16

6        James Rayas        Kaufman     18:32.74

7        Christian Leos      Sunnvyale   18:33.33

8        Michael Torres     Terrell         19:04.04

9        Kobe Collins        Sunnyvale   19:08.62

10      Jose Rodriguez     Terrell         19:09.13

11      Bryce Fothergill   Sunnyvale   19:18.77

12      Neel Youts  Sunnvyale   19:27.23

13      Crispen Muambila         Terrell         19:32.01

14      Josh Hoar   Farmersville         19:32.52

15      David De Los Santos     Sunnyvale   19:33.52

16      Ryan Hardy         Sunnyvale   19:48.01

17      Christian Henderson      Sunnyvale   19:56.36

18      Andrew Carroll    Nevada Community       20:41.65

19      Amon Odom        Farmersville         20:41.99

20      Javier Hughes       Nevada Community       20:55.78

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

