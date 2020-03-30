SUNNYVALE GIRLS BASKETBALL BROOKE DANIEL

Sunnyvale's Brooke Daniel was one of three Raiders selected to the THSCA Academic All-State team.

 Photo Courtesy of Shaira Starnes

Sunnyvale enjoyed another successful season on the court and that excellence extends into the class room, as well, as a trio of Raiders were recently named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.

Senior Daniela Marcor was a first-team selection. Marcor, the 13-4A most valuable player, averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game.

Senior Ashlyn Blazek was selected to the THSCA Academic All-State second team.

Senior Brooke Daniel was selected to the honorable mention list. Daniel, the 13-4A defensive player of the year, recorded 5.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game while guarding the opponent’s best player.

