Sunnyvale enjoyed another successful season on the court and that excellence extends into the class room, as well, as a trio of Raiders were recently named to the Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
Senior Daniela Marcor was a first-team selection. Marcor, the 13-4A most valuable player, averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game.
Senior Ashlyn Blazek was selected to the THSCA Academic All-State second team.
Senior Brooke Daniel was selected to the honorable mention list. Daniel, the 13-4A defensive player of the year, recorded 5.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game while guarding the opponent’s best player.
