Sunnyvale had five players recognized and Poteet had one representative on the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state football teams.
The Raiders group of honorees was led by senior center Sam Bartis, who was a second-team selection. Bartis, the 5-4A Division II offensive lineman of the year, anchored a strong offensive line that paved the way for Sunnyvale to average 452.8 yards per game.
Sunnyvale had five players named to the all-state honorable mention list.
Senior Tripp McAda got the nod on offense at quarterback and on defense at corner back. The 5-4A Division II most valuable player, McAda was one of the most impactful players in the area. He completed 124-of-205 passes for 2,243 yards and 27 touchdowns, while rushing 123 times for 800 yards and 12 scores. McAda was also a force on the defensive side of the ball, with 102 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Senior Devin Sterling was recognized at linebacker. The district defensive player of the year recorded 131 tackles, including 21 for loss, with four sacks, two quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.
Sophomore Jake Pecina made the team at kicker after he converted on 62-of-67 extra points, and 4-of-5 field goals with a long of 50.
Sophomore Max McAda was honored as a utility player after playing key roles for the Raiders at safety, wide receiver, running back, quarterback and punter.
Poteet was recognized on the 5A all-state team by defensive back Jalen Hodo, an Air Force-signee who had 85 tackles, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
