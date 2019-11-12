The Sunnyvale girls cross country team competed against the top runners in Texas on Saturday at the Class 4A state meet at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
The Raiders finished 14th in the team standings with a total score of 288. The battle for the team championship was a tight one, with Canyon (109) edging Celina (113) and Hereford (114) for the crown.
Senior Lily Jacobs paced Sunnyvale, placing eighth among all individuals in a time of 11:48.45.
Salado’s Jaci McGregor pulled away from the field to win in 11:24.05, which was seven seconds faster than runner-up Emily Garcia of Alvarado.
Following Jacobs, junior Grace Knight crossed the finish line in the top 50 in 48th position. Rounding out the five scoring runners were juniors Lena Meras and Karis Starnes and sophomore Emily McCoy. Freshman Kaitlyn Gonzales and junior Hannah Bailey also competed for the Raiders.
While Sunnyvale will lose Jacobs to graduation, the future looks bright with six of the seven runners expected to return next year.
