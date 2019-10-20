The 13-4A cross country meet featured a tightly-contested race for the team championships.
Sunnyvale was right in the thick of the battle and a big reason was the work of their top runners, as Lily Jacobs captured the girls individual championship and Noah Crownover won the boys individual title at the Kaufman Sports Complex.
The girls team race came down to a battle between Sunnyvale and Crandall. The Raiders placed all five scoring runners in the top 13 for a total of 35, but the Pirates swept the second through fourth spots and when their final runner crossed in 14th place, it was just enough to edge Sunnyvale by one point with a total of 34.
The Raiders were paced by Jacobs, the senior who won by more than three seconds in a time of 12:25.54.
Junior Grace Knight and sophomore Emily McCoy were fifth and sixth, junior Hannah Bailey took 10th and Kaitlyn Gonzales placed 13th.
The boys team competition was nearly as close, with Nevada Community (46) doing just enough to hold off Crandall (48) and Sunnyvale (56).
Crownover, a senior, won by more than five seconds with a mark of 16:47.73.
Rounding out the top five for the Raiders were junior Christian Leos in ninth, senior Alec Leos in 12th, senior Thomas Khang in 16th and junior David De Los Santos in 18th.
The Sunnyvale girls and boys advance to the Class 4A Region II meet, which is scheduled for Monday at the Jesse Owens Complex in Dallas.
13-4A Cross Country Meet Results
(at Kaufman HS)
Girls Team Standings
1 Crandall 34
2 Sunnyvale 35
3 Farmersville 68
4 Nevada Community 118
5 Caddo Mills 133
6 Quinlan Ford 151
Girls Individual Results
1 Lily Jacobs Sunnyvale 12:25.54
2 Maddie Cox Crandall 12:28.65
3 Scarlett Perez Crandall 12:50.07
4 Reyna Vargas Crandall 13:21.43
5 Grace Knight Sunnyvale 13:37.58
6 Emily McCoy Sunnyvale 13:55.64
7 Carmen Zazueta Nevada Community 13:57.78
8 Aubrie Rich Farmersville 14:03.57
9 Casie L. McClure Farmersville 14:09.60
10 Hannah Bailey Sunnyvale 14:12.65
11 Tatum West Crandall 14:15.45
12 Cassie E. McClure Farmersville 14:21.63
13 Kaitlyn Gonzales Sunnyvale 14:26.33
14 Kemaya Linton Crandall 14:26.58
15 Lena Meras Sunnyvale 14:31.78
16 Karis Starnes Sunnyvale 14:33.17
17 Cameryn Cary Crandall 14:35.01
18 Jolea Crow Caddo Mills 14:40.16
19 Makayla Grabowski Farmersville 14:42.97
20 Lauren Hall Farmersvile 14:46.20
21 Jada Carson Crandall 14:48.92
22 Kate Rich Farmersville 15:01.08
23 Mattison Campbell Caddo Mills 15:23.90
24 Mattie Poteet Caddo Mills 15:27.23
25 Mariely Aguillon Quinlan Ford 15:33.51
26 Melissa Shirley Nevada Community 15:42.60
27 Gabi Escandon Nevada Community 15:59.38
28 Sara Colley Nevada Community 15:59.61
29 Maddison Harrison Quinlan Ford 16:03.37
30 Nikky Okapamen Nevada Community 16:04.92
31 Chelsea Sargent Quinlan Ford 16:05.86
32 Savannah Moreno Quinlan Ford 16:06.22
33 Jacey Sharkey Caddo Mills 16:14.26
34 Kamie Lee Quinlan Ford 16:16.42
35 Josie Summers Caddo Mills 16:18.16
36 Sofia Garcia Quinlan Ford 16:20.74
37 Arely Rivas Quinlan Ford 16:20.98
38 Elaine Jernigan Farmersville 16:30.79
39 Tanya Soria Caddo Mills 16:50.80
40 Ashley Sales Garcias Nevada Community 17:44.32
41 Andrea Basinger Nevada Community 17:45.11
Boys Team Standings
1 Nevada Community 46
2 Crandall 48
3 Sunnyvale 56
4 Quinlan Ford 94
5 Caddo Mills 105
Boys Individual Results
1 Noah Crownover Sunnyvale 16:47.73
2 Daniel Buentello Nevada Community 16:52.94
3 Austyn Booth Crandall 17:02.31
4 Joshua Petty Nevada Community 17:03.98
5 Jose Sanchez Quinlan Ford 17:23.96
6 Logan Moffitt Crandall 17:25.72
7 Lucas Kurtz Nevada Community 17:25.72
8 Jordan Cumming Quinlan Ford 17:38.12
9 Christian Leos Sunnyvale 17:46.50
10 Luke Stucki Caddo Mills 17:58.81
11 Brayden Wagner Crandall 18:02.85
12 Alec Leos Sunnyvale 18:09.19
13 Sebastian Valdez Crandall 18:09.66
14 Abraham Bermudez Nevada Community 18:12.72
15 Seth Strawther Crandall 18:19.87
16 Thomas Khang Sunnyvale 18:22.11
17 Xavier Heard Crandall 19:03.26
18 David De Los Santos Sunnyvale 19:05.02
19 Diego Woods Nevada Community 19:07.25
20 Elden Milton Caddo Mills 19:11.55
21 Clayton Smith Caddo Mills 19:13.21
22 Justice Lewis Quinlan Ford 19:15.75
23 Matthew Giodarno Sunnyvale 19:16.73
24 Chance Anderson Caddo Mills 19:22.48
25 Max Pate Sunnyvale 19:38.73
26 Elijah Richie Crandall 19:47.06
27 Sam Simmons Nevada Community 19:50.72
28 Seth Huss Quinlan Ford 20:09.55
29 Hayden Anderton Nevada Community 20:11.38
30 Adolfo Velasquez Caddo Mills 20:13.83
31 Brendan Cook Quinlan Ford 20:17.01
32 Daniel Zapata Caddo Mills 20:23.95
33 Rigo Hinojosa Caddo Mills 21:34.38
34 Daniel Todd Quinlan Ford 23:09.94
35 Gabriel Westlake Quinlan Ford 23:25.83
