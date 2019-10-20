SUNNYVALE XC LILY JACOBS

Sunnyvale senior Lily Jacobs won the girls individual title at the 13-4A cross country meet on Thursday at the Kaufman Sports Complex.

 Photo Courtesy of Shaira Starnes

The 13-4A cross country meet featured a tightly-contested race for the team championships.

Sunnyvale was right in the thick of the battle and a big reason was the work of their top runners, as Lily Jacobs captured the girls individual championship and Noah Crownover won the boys individual title at the Kaufman Sports Complex.

The girls team race came down to a battle between Sunnyvale and Crandall. The Raiders placed all five scoring runners in the top 13 for a total of 35, but the Pirates swept the second through fourth spots and when their final runner crossed in 14th place, it was just enough to edge Sunnyvale by one point with a total of 34.

The Raiders were paced by Jacobs, the senior who won by more than three seconds in a time of 12:25.54.

Junior Grace Knight and sophomore Emily McCoy were fifth and sixth, junior Hannah Bailey took 10th and Kaitlyn Gonzales placed 13th.

The boys team competition was nearly as close, with Nevada Community (46) doing just enough to hold off Crandall (48) and Sunnyvale (56).

Crownover, a senior, won by more than five seconds with a mark of 16:47.73.

Rounding out the top five for the Raiders were junior Christian Leos in ninth, senior Alec Leos in 12th, senior Thomas Khang in 16th and junior David De Los Santos in 18th.

The Sunnyvale girls and boys advance to the Class 4A Region II meet, which is scheduled for Monday at the Jesse Owens Complex in Dallas.

13-4A Cross Country Meet Results

(at Kaufman HS)

Girls Team Standings

1        Crandall      34

2        Sunnyvale   35

3        Farmersville         68

4        Nevada Community       118

5        Caddo Mills         133

6        Quinlan Ford        151

Girls Individual Results

1        Lily Jacobs Sunnyvale   12:25.54

2        Maddie Cox         Crandall      12:28.65

3        Scarlett Perez       Crandall      12:50.07

4        Reyna Vargas       Crandall      13:21.43

5        Grace Knight        Sunnyvale   13:37.58

6        Emily McCoy       Sunnyvale   13:55.64

7        Carmen Zazueta   Nevada Community       13:57.78

8        Aubrie Rich          Farmersville         14:03.57

9        Casie L. McClure Farmersville         14:09.60

10      Hannah Bailey     Sunnyvale   14:12.65

11      Tatum West         Crandall      14:15.45

12      Cassie E. McClure         Farmersville         14:21.63

13      Kaitlyn Gonzales  Sunnyvale   14:26.33

14      Kemaya Linton    Crandall      14:26.58

15      Lena Meras Sunnyvale   14:31.78

16      Karis Starnes       Sunnyvale   14:33.17

17      Cameryn Cary      Crandall      14:35.01

18      Jolea Crow Caddo Mills         14:40.16

19      Makayla Grabowski      Farmersville         14:42.97

20      Lauren Hall Farmersvile 14:46.20

21      Jada Carson         Crandall      14:48.92

22      Kate Rich    Farmersville         15:01.08

23      Mattison Campbell        Caddo Mills         15:23.90

24      Mattie Poteet        Caddo Mills         15:27.23

25      Mariely Aguillon  Quinlan Ford        15:33.51

26      Melissa Shirley     Nevada Community       15:42.60

27      Gabi Escandon     Nevada Community       15:59.38

28      Sara Colley Nevada Community       15:59.61

29      Maddison Harrison        Quinlan Ford        16:03.37

30      Nikky Okapamen Nevada Community       16:04.92

31      Chelsea Sargent    Quinlan Ford        16:05.86

32      Savannah Moreno         Quinlan Ford        16:06.22

33      Jacey Sharkey      Caddo Mills         16:14.26

34      Kamie Lee   Quinlan Ford        16:16.42

35      Josie Summers     Caddo Mills         16:18.16

36      Sofia Garcia         Quinlan Ford        16:20.74

37      Arely Rivas Quinlan Ford        16:20.98

38      Elaine Jernigan     Farmersville         16:30.79

39      Tanya Soria         Caddo Mills         16:50.80

40      Ashley Sales Garcias     Nevada Community       17:44.32

41      Andrea Basinger  Nevada Community       17:45.11

Boys Team Standings

1        Nevada Community       46

2        Crandall      48

3        Sunnyvale   56

4        Quinlan Ford        94

5        Caddo Mills         105

Boys Individual Results

1        Noah Crownover Sunnyvale   16:47.73

2        Daniel Buentello   Nevada Community       16:52.94

3        Austyn Booth      Crandall      17:02.31

4        Joshua Petty         Nevada Community       17:03.98

5        Jose Sanchez        Quinlan Ford        17:23.96

6        Logan Moffitt       Crandall      17:25.72

7        Lucas Kurtz          Nevada Community       17:25.72

8        Jordan Cumming  Quinlan Ford        17:38.12

9        Christian Leos      Sunnyvale   17:46.50

10      Luke Stucki Caddo Mills         17:58.81

11      Brayden Wagner  Crandall      18:02.85

12      Alec Leos    Sunnyvale   18:09.19

13      Sebastian Valdez  Crandall      18:09.66

14      Abraham Bermudez       Nevada Community       18:12.72

15      Seth Strawther     Crandall      18:19.87

16      Thomas Khang     Sunnyvale   18:22.11

17      Xavier Heard        Crandall      19:03.26

18      David De Los Santos     Sunnyvale   19:05.02

19      Diego Woods       Nevada Community       19:07.25

20      Elden Milton        Caddo Mills         19:11.55

21      Clayton Smith      Caddo Mills         19:13.21

22      Justice Lewis        Quinlan Ford        19:15.75

23      Matthew Giodarno        Sunnyvale   19:16.73

24      Chance Anderson Caddo Mills         19:22.48

25      Max Pate    Sunnyvale   19:38.73

26      Elijah Richie         Crandall      19:47.06

27      Sam Simmons      Nevada Community       19:50.72

28      Seth Huss   Quinlan Ford        20:09.55

29      Hayden Anderton Nevada Community       20:11.38

30      Adolfo Velasquez Caddo Mills         20:13.83

31      Brendan Cook      Quinlan Ford        20:17.01

32      Daniel Zapata       Caddo Mills         20:23.95

33      Rigo Hinojosa      Caddo Mills         21:34.38

34      Daniel Todd         Quinlan Ford        23:09.94

35      Gabriel Westlake  Quinlan Ford        23:25.83

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

