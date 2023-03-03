Sunnyvale girls BB semi win_68.JPG

The Sunnyvale girls basketball team celebrates its 49-47 state semifinal win over Boerne Friday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Lady Raiders advance to the Class 4A title game on Saturday.

All season the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders' motto has been one word — "joy."

And joy was in abundance Friday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the Lady Raiders and their fans clad in blue and yellow as Sunnyvale advanced to the UIL Class 4A Girls State Basketball Championship by defeating No. 2 Boerne 49-47 in the semifinal round.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments