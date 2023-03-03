The Sunnyvale girls basketball team celebrates its 49-47 state semifinal win over Boerne Friday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Lady Raiders advance to the Class 4A title game on Saturday.
All season the Sunnyvale Lady Raiders' motto has been one word — "joy."
And joy was in abundance Friday afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio for the Lady Raiders and their fans clad in blue and yellow as Sunnyvale advanced to the UIL Class 4A Girls State Basketball Championship by defeating No. 2 Boerne 49-47 in the semifinal round.
Boerne had not lost in 25 games before falling to a hot shooting Sunnyvale team led by senior Micah Russell's game-high 28 points, 15 coming off 3-pointers.
"(Sunnyvale) just kept hitting shot after shot after shot," Boerne head coach Amy Ruede said. "We just couldn't get back in the game."
Coach Ruede was not exaggerating.
Boerne led 21-20 early in the second half before Sunnyvale went on a tear from behind the 3-point line. The Lady Raiders scored on five consecutive 3s, two from Allie McAda and Sunnyvale's other senior, Sara Griffin, and one from from Russell.
"Going into this game we knew Boerne was a great team, only had one loss and ranked No. 2 in the state," McDill said. "But our focus was on us, and our theme all year has been 'joy.' We said we are going to play with heart, we are going to play with passion and we are going to play with joy. I feel like we battled, and these girls love each other and truly care about each other, and I told them before the game let's make it to the last possible second a 4A team can be together and here we are."
As a team, Sunnyvale shot 62% from behind the 3-point line, which head coach Jill McDill said was not necessarily the game plan going into the semifinal game.
"One of our keys was to actually get to the paint, but a lot of times what was happening is that we were attacking and getting to the paint and everyone collapsed, so when we did throw it out to the 3-point line they had a little time to sit there, look at it and knock it down," McDill said. "Traditionally, this year we have had some games where we have shot the ball really well and hit a lot of 3s. I would say that hasn't been the case in the playoffs, so today was a good day to have that come back around."
The barage of 3s put Sunnyvale ahead 36-27 early in the fourth quarter. The Lady Raiders would never reliniquish the lead again. Boerne cut the lead to two points three times in the final minute, but Sunnyvale never broke at the free-throw line — hitting 8 of 10 free throws down the stretch. No two free throws were bigger than McAda's shots with 2 seconds left to put the Lady Raiders up 49-44. That's because Boerne's Jamie Ruede hit a 3 at the buzzer, her last basket as a senior playing from her coach, and mom.
"It was really just practice and practice," McAda said of what turned out to be her game-winning free throws. "Coach McDill always says that free throws win games, and she is right."
Russell said she didn't feel any pressure in the game's final minute when she found herself on the free throw line 10 times, hitting 8 of those shots.
"I think each game is practically the same," Russell said. "I go into it thinking it is just basketball."
Confidence is not something that Russell lacks, McDill said, as the coach said she depends on the senior to help run the team on the court.
"(Russell) is the one that comes back from the timeout and says, 'we are fine, we are good. We do this everyday. We are good,'" McDill said. "No one is panicking. No one is yelling at each other. I was probably the one panicking the most. (Russell) just keeps such a level head and then comes through and hits the big-time shots as well."
Sunnyvale, making its first trip to the state final four since 2015, will play Waco La Vega at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Class 4A title at the Alamodome. Boerne advanced to the state final four now three of the last four season. Averi Aaron and Jenna Ruede led Boerne in scoring with 14 points each. Jamie Ruede finished with 11.
Other scorers for Sunnyvale were Griffin with six points, and Destiny Arinze, a freshman, with one.
What a joy! 70+ photos from Sunnyvale's state semifinal win over Boerne
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.