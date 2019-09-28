Sunnyvale got its toughest test of the season to date on Friday, but it was able to dominate late to pull out a 42-21 victory over Madison at Raider Stadium.
Sunnyvale was in control early on, as Tripp McAda scored on a 7-yard run and Obi Arinze added a 10-yard touchdown to stake them to a 13-0 lead.
The Raiders then had hard time containing Madison’s Jayleen Record, who scored on runs of 68 and 4 yards to give the Trojans a one-point lead.
The Sunnyvale defense made a huge play when Noah McDill picked off a pass and took it back 79 yards for a touchdown, but Madison regained the advantage when Record found the end zone for the third time to make it 21-20 at the end of three quarters.
The fourth belonged to the Raiders.
Sunnyvale took the lead for good on Alex Luna’s 12-yard touchdown run. They then added some insurance, as Max McAda had a 15-yard scoring run and Arinze dashed 42 yards to the end zone to provide the final margin.
