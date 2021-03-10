One week ago, Mesquite was an afterthought when it came to the 10-6A boys soccer playoffs picture.
The Skeeters had just one district win and were closer to the bottom of the standings than the top.
What a difference a week can make.
Playing its third match in six days, Mesquite completed a perfect 3-0 run during that stretch with a 2-0 victory over rival Horn on Tuesday at Berry Middle School.
No longer an afterthought, the Skeeters (4-5-2, 14 points) now find themselves in a three-way tie for fourth place with the Jaguars (4-5-2, 14) and Rockwall (4-5-2, 14), with each having just one more match in the regular season.
Mesquite knew striking first, especially with the wind at its back and it did just that in the seventh minute.
After Horn was called for a foul just outside of the box, Eduardo Zamora curled a perfect left-footed strike into the corner of the net from 20 yards out to give the Skeeters a 1-0 advantage.
Less than three minutes later, Mesquite was back on the attack, with Brandon Lee volleying in a long throw-in from Diego Martinez and it was suddenly 2-0 less than 10 minutes into the match.
As it turned out, those would be the only goals of the night.
Though Horn picked up the pressure, particularly in the second half, the Skeeters were able to minimize those chances, keeping much of the action between the 20s.
The Mesquite victory sets up one of the most exciting—yet confusing—endings to any district race in the state.
With one match left, North Mesquite (4-2-5, 17) and Rockwall-Heath (5-4-2, 17) are tied for second place, with the aforementioned trio lurking just three points back, leaving a multitude of tiebreaker possibilities based on how the final matches play out.
The Skeeters will be back in action for another rivalry match against the Stallions on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium while the Jaguars look to bounce back against a tough Skyline team.
To heighten the drama, Rockwall ISD and Tyler ISD are both on Spring Break, meaning they are not playing this week.
So while the MISD trio will wrap up their regular seasons on Friday, they might have to wait until next week to determine their playoff fate when district champion Tyler Legacy hosts Rockwall on Mar. 16 and then travels to play Rockwall-Heath on Mar. 19.
