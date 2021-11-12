Sachse and Mesquite took different paths to the playoffs.
The Mustangs boasted one of the most dynamic offenses in the area, one that averaged 44.3 points per game.
That set the stage for some high-scoring affairs, as eight of Sachse’s 10 games saw the teams combine for at least 60 points or more.
The Skeeters, conversely, had just two such games, with eight contests combining for less than 50 points, and six for less than 40.
That sets the stage for an interesting strength-against-strength match-up when Sachse (7-3) and Mesquite (6-4) meet in a Class 6A Division I bi-district game at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Mustangs were able to secure home-field advantage by finishing second in 9-6A after pulling out a 21-20 win over Naaman Forest last week, while the Skeeters placed third in 10-6A after putting the clamps on Tyler Legacy in a 21-9 victory.
The Mustangs feature one of the most dangerous offenses in the area, a balanced unit that is averaging better than 500 yards per game.
Senior dual-threat quarterback Alex Orji, a Virginia Tech commitment, has been effective both through the air and on the ground.
Orji has completed 122-of-227 passes for 1,996 yards and 23 touchdowns with only six interceptions.
The Mustangs have had 14 different players record receptions, led by Cam Gladney (29-529, 5 TDs), Jamari Harts (24-550, 8 TDs) and Jhett Creel (20-271, 5 TDs).
Orji has also passed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, rushing 135 times for 1,057 yards and 22 touchdowns.
But what makes Sachse so tough in the run game is the diversity, where they are averaging 7.7 yards per carry as a team.
Luke Keefer (100-793, 6 TDs) and RC Reeves (71-384, TD) have been effective during the season and sophomore Dane Nordberg (34-203, TD) has made an impact late in the season.
They will get one of their toughest tests of the season against Mesquite, which has not given up Sachse’s points average to any team all season long.
The Skeeters knew they had a solid nucleus, with returning all-district performers in linemen Marlon Leatch, Cornelius Darden and Ashton Donald, linebacker Josh Williams and defensive backs Jaylin Broadus, K.D. James and Quinton Evans, but they have had several others step up, as well.
It is not just the scoreboard where the Skeeters have shined, as they have been able to limit opposing offense’s time on the field.
In this era of no-huddle, fast-pace offenses that give teams the chance to rack up yardage, Mesquite has held six opponents to 300 yards or less and it has also been opportunistic, forcing 18 turnovers.
While the Skeeters have not put up a lot of points, the offense is capable of doing so.
They have a good running back in Anthony Roberts, who has 155 carries for 832 yards and six touchdowns, and K.D. Lee has 333 yards and a pair of scores on 68 attempts.
Quarterback Chance Edwards has completed 60 percent of his passes (110-of-182) for 1,295 yards and 13 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
Edwards has a trio of reliable targets on the outside with Jamarion Woods (36-525, 8 TDs), Gervin McCarthy (25-430, 4 TDs) and Justin White (22-199).
Defensively, the Mustangs have their share of standouts, as well.
Sachse has the ability to dominate on the line with the likes of Albion Krasniqi, TK Burnley and Jaydon Gibbs, Jaron Counts, Gavin Portillo and Amechi Ofili.
The linebacker corps is an active group with Keeland Lemar and Courtland Lemar and the secondary is also a playmaking group. Ivory Chester had an interception return for a touchdown last week and James Adams, Kevin Courtney, Levi Shirley and Leon Williams are other key members.
Thought the two schools are located less than 20 miles apart and are in neighboring districts, this will be just the fifth meeting between them since Sachse started varsity play in 2004.
The teams squared off twice in the playoffs in back-to-back years, with the Skeeters earning a 50-28 victory in 2012 and the Mustangs turning the tables the following season with a 63-56 shootout win.
They also played a home-and-home non-district set in 2016-2017, with Sachse sweeping that series with a 41-32 victory and following that up with a 61-0 rout.
The winner of Friday’s game will face a tough challenge in the area finals against either Duncanville (8-1) or Belton (6-4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.