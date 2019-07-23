The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas are scheduled to take place on July 25-29 in College Station.
Athletes have been competing in regional tournaments and meets around the state in recent weeks to try to earn qualifying berths to the event, including Region 7, which serves most of North Texas and its member cities include Mesquite, Rowlett and Garland.
While a bulk of the participants compete in track and field and swimming, the five-day event also includes archery, boxing, flag football, golf, judo, sand volleyball, soccer, tennis and ultimate Frisbee.
A majority of the athletes are boys and girls ages 5-18, but there are adult divisions offered in several sports, as well.
The TAAF Summer Games of Texas has been held since 1986 at various sites around Texas.
