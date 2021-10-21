There is one week remaining in the volleyball regular season and the bi-district playoff picture is starting to take shape between 9-6A and 10-6A.
The 9-6A race has one big question still left to be answered.
Sachse took care of business against rival Rowlett on Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-4, 25-10 sweep to improve to 12-0 in district play.
The Mustangs clinch the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs, having already swept Wylie (10-2).
The Pirates, meanwhile, secured the second seed with a 25-8, 25-7, 25-15 sweep of South Garland, while Garland will get the third spot after its 25-6, 25-16, 25-18 victory against Naaman Forest.
As for the final spot, three teams are still alive in that pursuit—Lakeview (6-6-), Naaman Forest (5-7) and Rowlett (5-7).
The Patriots have a one-game lead and have split the series with both the Rangers and Eagles, but they have a tough closing stretch at Wylie and at home against Garland.
Naaman Forest and Rowlett meet on Friday in a huge match, with the Rangers having won the first meeting.
If Naaman Forest can repeat that result, it will be a favorite in its finale against South Garland (0-12) and should Lakeview be unable to knock off one of the two teams ahead of them in the standings, the Rangers would assume the fourth spot.
The Eagles are not out of it, but they would have to not only defeat Naaman Forest on Friday, but also knock off Wylie on Tuesday.
Over in 10-6A, much of the drama is all but taken care of.
Rockwall secured the outright district championship, improving to 11-0 with a hard-fought 31-29, 25-22, 25-18 victory over Rockwall-Heath, dropping the Hawks to 8-2.
Horn also punched its postseason ticket, moving to 6-4 after its 25-8, 25-10, 25-16 sweep of North Mesquite.
Though it is not official, Tyler Legacy (5-5), who had a bye on Tuesday, has the inside track on the final spot.
Mesquite (3-6) entered the night mathematically alive and could pull to within one game of the Raiders pending its result against Skyline.
But Tyler Legacy has already swept the head-to-head meetings between the two teams, meaning not only would the Skeeters have to knock off Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, it would need the Raiders to fall to both Skyline (2-7) and North Mesquite (0-11).
There is still the matter of the third and fourth seeds, with Horn currently holding a one-match lead over Tyler Legacy.
Both teams play Skyline during the final week, but the Jaguars must also play a road match at Rockwall-Heath, while the Raiders face winless North Mesquite.
The two teams split the season series, so if they finish tied in the standings, they would determine seeding via an additional match or a coin flip.
A year ago, these two districts split the bi-district matches, with Sachse defeating Tyler Legacy and Wylie sweeping Horn in 9-6A’s favor, and Rockwall-Heath and Rockwall posting sweeps of Lakeview and North Garland, respectively.
If the season ended today, the first-round match-ups would include rematches between Sachse and Tyler Legacy and Horn and Wylie, with Rockwall taking on Lakeview and Rockwall-Heath facing Garland.
