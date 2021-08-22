Since becoming a program in 1970, North Mesquite has put together some of the best seasons in Mesquite ISD history.
The Stallions were one of the most feared teams in the area during the late 1980s, putting together a stretch at one point where they won 33 consecutive regular season games.
But since making a run to the regional semifinals in 2015, times have been tough for the Stallions, who have not made the playoffs since.
A new year offers a chance for renewed optimism and North Mesquite is hoping to turn the corner this fall.
Head coach Tim Seder has 10 starters returning from last season’s 2-8 team and there is some star power.
Junior Cordale Russell was a breakout performer and was the lone MISD athlete to receive a 10-6A superlative award when he was voted as the offensive newcomer of the year. Look for the Stallions to get Russell, a Division I prospect, the ball in a number of different ways.
North Mesquite will be breaking in a new quarterback, but there were rumblings in the press box last season around the potential of Seder’s son, Luke, who will be a sophomore. Senior running back Kobie Norman, a solid ground-gainer, joins Russell on offense after a second-team all-district campaign.
Defensively, the Stallions have an anchor in the middle of the line with first-team all-district tackle Davion Carter and he will be joined up front by senior defensive end Tristan Layson, a third-team honoree.
The last time North Mesquite had a seven-season playoff drought, it responded in a big way, as quarterback Ja’Quez Gooch, running backs Dreshawn Minnieweather and Dominique McBride and a stingy defense not only allowed them to return to the postseason but it included a pair of playoff victories.
The Stallions feel they have some of those pieces in place, and if they can put it together, perhaps history can repeat itself.
