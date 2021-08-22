Poteet has made nine straight trips to the playoffs and the expectation is that it will make it 10 in a row.
If the Pirates are able to extend that streak, it will do so by having reinforcements arrive to fill holes.
Poteet was hit hard by graduation and returns only eight total starters.
Among the holes to fill is electric quarterback Jaylond Police, running back Xzaveon Jeans, their top three receivers, two first-team all-district offensive lineman, seven all-district players on defense, special teams player of the year Marcel Jackson and kicker of the year Matthew Duarte.
That might seem like a tall order, but a program doesn’t make the playoffs every season for a decade without having talent at the freshman and junior varsity levels.
Outside of Police, Poteet attempted only seven passes last season, though senior Caden Page is expected to get the first look.
On the outside, junior Jeremiah Batiste not only showed potential at wide receiver, but also on the other side of the ball at defensive back and could be utilized in both roles.
Though there will be experimentation at the skill position as new players adjust to their assignments, head coach Rodney McLain is excited about the stability on the offensive line, which has four returning starters and that should help smooth the transition, particularly in the ground game early on.
Defensively, linebacker Miles Garner is back to patrol the middle of the field and he will be joined by promising sophomore Kevin Long, who has already emerged as a likely contributor.
Because Poteet plays in a nine-team district, it will have only two non-district games to get ready for the playoff push.
The good news in that scenario is that the Pirates were dominant in many of those games, as outside of the showdown with South Oak Cliff, they posted three shutouts and won by a combined score of 258-37.
