Mesquite has one of the oldest football programs in the state of Texas.
According to Mesquite ISD records, the Skeeters first took the field in 1904, and while their program has endured plenty of twists and turns, last year certainly issued another interesting chapter.
All teams were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mesquite was directly impacted when in mid-November, they were forced into quarantine due to positive tests, putting their season on hold for two weeks.
The end result was the Skeeters playing an accelerated schedule to get all their games in, and when the dust settled, they finished one game out of the playoff race.
With the departure of Jeff Fleener, Mesquite has a new head coach in DeMarcus Harris, who previously was the defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill.
Harris has 15 returning starters to work with, including a good quarterback in Chance Edwards.
The senior was a unanimous selection to the all-district first team offense. Edwards completed 110-of-218 passes for 1,608 yards and 18 touchdowns and also had the ability to make plays on the ground.
Though there are holes to fill on the offensive line, the Skeeters have playmakers around Edwards with all-district performers in junior wide receiver Jamarion Woods, senior wide receivers Gervin McCarthy and Justin White, senior tight end Braelyn Dillard and senior running back Anthony Roberts.
Defensively, senior Marlon Thompson-Leatch can be a force on the line and senior cornerback Quinton Evans earned first-team all-district honors after recording 31 tackles, nine pass breakups and a pair of interceptions.
Second-team senior Cornelius Darden joins Thompson-Leatch in the trenches and senior Josh Williams can play safety, where he was named all-district last season, or at linebacker.
Outside of the loss to Rockwall, Mesquite played the other 10-6A playoff teams tough, including a narrow 36-33 loss to Rockwall-Heath.
With the boost of enthusiasm that comes from a new coaching staff, and a year of experience for the 15 returning starters, reversing their fortunes in just one or two of those games should have the Skeeters back in the playoffs.
