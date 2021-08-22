West Mesquite has one of the most unique histories of any local team.
From 1982-2005, the Wranglers made just two playoff appearances.
Those also happened to be two of the best seasons in Mesquite ISD history, going 10-1 in 1995 and 10-2 in 1996.
West Mesquite finally hit its stride in 2006 under Mike Overton and later Jeff Neill. They made 10 postseason appearances in an 11-year stretch winning three district titles and embarking on a handful of playoff runs, highlighted by their trip to the regional championship game in 2007.
Times have been tougher since, but that aforementioned run proves that the program can reach those heights and that is what second-year head coach Frank Sandoval is hoping to move toward this fall.
A year ago, West Mesquite posted a 1-9 record, but that does not tell the whole story, as the Wranglers were within single digits in four of those setbacks.
West Mesquite returns seven starters on offense in what should be a much-improved unit.
Junior quarterback Craig Dale flashed his potential during his sophomore campaign and the Wranglers feature a long, explosive receiving corps that includes seniors Devin Duncan and T.J. Turner and junior Javion Jackson.
West Mesquite will be searching for players to step up in the ground game, but sophomore Kasen McCoy could emerge into that role.
Senior Trevion Mitchell is a talented lineman who the Wranglers rely on to play both sides of the ball, Nick Singleton has good size at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds and senior Donovan Hawthorne will also be a contributor on the offensive line.
Mitchell is joined on the defensive line by senior Willie Williams and junior J.D. Cotton.
The linebacker group includes seniors Isaak Sandoval and Abraham Salami, and while the secondary will be young, there is potential with the likes of sophomore Chris Scott.
If the Wranglers fulfill their goal of making strides, they will have earned it, as they play in a brutal district that includes traditional powers in Highland Park, Longview and Tyler and solid programs in Sherman, McKinney North and Wylie East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.