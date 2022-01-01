The selection of our annual Top 10 stories usually involves ample discussion about which highlights make the cut.
Last year, of course, there was no reason to debate the story of the year, as high school sports coped with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a cancellation of the spring seasons and affected all athletics for the remaining months.
While athletics in 2021 have still been affected by the pandemic, particularly of late, a majority of the sports were able to complete their seasons and crown champions without too many hitches, allowing us to focus on the more positive side of life.
Here are the second five installments from The Mesquite News’ Top 10 Sports stories from the past year.
5. New head coach leads Skeeters back to the football playoffs
Mesquite embarked on a new era on the gridiron when DeMarcus Harris was announced as the team’s new head coach back in February.
Harris was most recently the defensive coordinator at Cedar Hill and also had stints at Hillcrest, Little Elm and Arlington Seguin.
The Skeeters, meanwhile, were coming off a 2-7 campaign and eager to return to their past winning ways.
There was talent in place, with eventual co-defensive most valuable player defensive lineman Marlon Thompson-Leatch, as well as first-team selections in quarterback Chance Edwards, defensive linemen Ashton Donald and Cornelius Darden and linebackers Joshua Williams and Forest Gatlin.
After a pair of losses to start the season, Mesquite started to pick up steam, notching wins against Grand Prairie and Arlington to even its record.
The Skeeters flexed their defensive muscle with a 16-6 victory over Skyline the 1-6A opener, and then really opened eyes in a loss, holding high-powered Rockwall to its lowest point total of the season in a narrow 25-22 loss.
Mesquite swept its two crosstown rivals and then put the clamps on Tyler Legacy in a 21-9 run as it was headed back to the playoffs.
The Skeeters were not quite done, rolling to a 42-19 victory over Sachse in the bi-district round before falling to state-finalist Duncanville in the area round.
4. Four area teams qualify for boys soccer playoffs
Though no Mesquite ISD team has ever won a state championship in soccer, it has enjoyed its share of success on the pitch over the years and this past season was no different.
Three MISD teams qualified for the playoffs the most in any sport during 2021.
The playoff race in 10-6A was a close one, with North Mesquite tying Rockwall-Heath for second place and Mesquite finishing deadlocked for fourth with crosstown rival Horn, with the Skeeters getting the nod due to a tiebreaker.
Each team featured its share of standouts.
The Stallions were led by 10-6A defensive player of the year Oscar Hernandez, co-utility player of the year Abudl Kanu, goalkeeper of the year Lorenzo Dominguez and first-teamers Johnathan Dominguez, Junior Garcia, Luis Ramirez and Tahir Arreola.
The Skeeters were also stocked with midfielder of the year Gael Cancino, and first-team honorees David Perez, Eduardo Zamora and Gael Alvarado.
North Mesquite carried the torch for the school, as the only Stallion team to qualify for the playoffs during 2021, and they earned a 2-1 win over North Garland in the bi-district round before getting edged by Duncanville, 2-1, in the area finals.
Mesquite gave 9-6A champion Sachse all it wanted in the bi-district round, but came up just short in a 2-0 loss.
In 5A, West Mesquite secured a spot in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season by placing second in 13-5A.
The Wranglers boasted some star power in district most valuable player Jose Estrada, offensive player of the year Alexis Gonzalez and first-teamers Noberto Flores, Jesse Baez, Aaron Zamora and Christian Cabrera.
West Mesquite engaged in one of the most entertaining matches of the bi-district round, but came up just short in a 4-3 loss to Red Oak.
3. Sunnyvale girls basketball advance three rounds deep, Horn wins 10-6A title
Sunnyvale and Horn have each built impressive traditions in girls basketball in recent years.
The Raiders have never missed the playoffs, making 11 straight appearances, highlighted by the 2015 team that won the state championship.
Sunnyvale once again featured is share of star power, with 13-4A co-most valuable players Brinley Andrews and Takoya Stallings, defensive player of the year Micah Russell, sixth man of the year Grace Knight and additional all-district performers in Lena Meras, Chloe Thomas, Kendra Meras and Josie Schlegal.
That group was guided by the 13-4A staff of the year, led by head coach Jill McDill.
The Raiders rolled through the regular season, capturing the 13-4A title in undefeated fashion and carrying a 22-game win streak into the playoffs.
There, they defeated Van and Bullard to advance to the regional quarterfinals, where it dropped a close game to Brownsboro, finishing with a 26-2 record for the season.
The Jaguars have their own pedigree, having also never missed the playoffs, a run of 19 straight appearances dating back to 2003.
Horn had one of the best players in the state in 10-6A most valuable player Jasmine Shavers.
She was joined by first-teamers DaLonna Choice and Viencia Jackson and second-team honorees Vernell Atamah and Dasia Robinson and that group, led by head coach Whitney Long and her staff, guided them to a share of the district championship.
The Jaguars entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed and took care of business with a 76-28 rout of Garland in the first round before running into perennial powerhouse Duncanville in the area finals.
2. Dallas Christian football claims state championship
Few private schools have the resume that Dallas Christian has put together over the years.
The Chargers entered the season with eight state championships to their name, but despite several chances to add to the trophy case, title No. 9 had proved elusive with a number of heartbreaking losses since their last win in 2008.
That changed this season.
Dallas Christian rolled to another district championship and kept the train going in the playoffs with victories over Flower Mound Coran Deo Academy (62-0), Fort Worth Christian (63-35) and Fort Worth Southwest Christian (24-14) to reach the championship game for the 18th time.
There might have been feelings of “here we go again” when they fell behind Houston Second Baptist early, but the Chargers would not be denied.
Jalil Brown, who had 31 carries for 145 yards and three touchdowns, tied the game on a 13-yard scoring run and Dallas Christian took the lead on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Luke Carney to Max McAda.
Brown would add two more scores on the ground and Carney added a rushing touchdown and the defense did the rest, as they polished off a 33-14 victory to claim the TAPPS Division II championship.
1. Poteet’s Smallwood wins gold at state track and field meet
This area has produced some standouts in track and field over the years and Poteet’s Kendrick Smallwood certainly belongs on that list.
Smallwood put together one of the best recent seasons by any hurdler in Texas, posting an undefeated season in the 110 and 300, culminating in claiming a pair of gold medals at the state track and field meet.
After rolling through the early stages, Smallwood sent a message at the 13-5A competition, winning the 110 hurdles by more than 1.3 seconds (13.82) and the 300 by more than 3.5 seconds (37.18).
He was also part of the Pirates’ silver medal-winning 4x400 relay.
Smallwood kept things going and kept going faster as the weeks went on, sweeping the events at the area meet and setting personal records at the Region 2 competition with a mark of 13.56 seconds in the 110, which was the No. 1 time in the nation at the time, and 36.81 in the 300.
Smallwood qualified for the state meet as a freshman, where he finished fifth, but was denied the chance to return last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made the most of his opportunity to return to Austin.
Smallwood blazed to the gold medal in the 100 hurdles in another personal-best time of 13.47 seconds, which was not only six-tenths faster than the runner-up, but also not far off the state and national record of 13.34.
He duplicated the feat in the 300 hurdles, as his mark of 36.71 was nearly a full second faster than the field (37.63), giving him a second gold medal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.