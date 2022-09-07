The volleyball season can be broken down into three separate sessions.
The first several weeks are dedicated to tournaments, where the emphasis is often more on improvement and the development of younger players than it is wins and losses. That is followed by district play, and then for the fortunate few, the playoffs.
Though the first stage has come to an end for some local teams, the second season officially gets underway on Friday with the start of district play.
It has been rough to crack the postseason code recently for programs other than Horn.
The Jaguars have made nine consecutive playoff appearances and have qualified in 14 of the last 15 seasons.
Poteet had a run of 20 straight trips from 1996-2015 and earned 25 berths in the 30 years since opening in 1990, but has missed out the last three years.
It has been tougher for the other three MISD programs, as Mesquite’s last appearance came in 2012, North Mesquite in 2011 and West Mesquite all the way back in 1993.
But history has no bearing on what lies ahead in 2022 and each of the five teams is hoping to hit the ground running with the start of district play.
If early returns are any indication, Horn will be in the thick of things once again.
Senior Ryan Henderson was voted as the district’s outstanding liberto a year ago. A three-time first-team honoree , she recorded 574 digs, for an average of 5.7 per set, to go along with 37 aces, 42 assists and a 2.23 passing rating.
She has picked up where she left off, as her 5.3 digs per set thus far leads the team.
Junior Madison Mosley, another first-team all-district selection a year ago, is off to a good start, leading the team with 2.9 kills per set and contributing with 3.4 digs per game.
Senior Jada Shepherd is recording 1.4 kills per set and has a team-high 2.6 assists per game and 29 aces, and senior Juliet Esomchuwku leads the team with 23 blocks.
The Jaguars have also gotten an immediate contribution from freshman Jadyn Hartsfield, who is tallying 2.3 kills per set and also ranks among the team leaders in digs, aces and assists.
Mesquite finished just one spot out of the playoff picture a year ago and is hoping to take the next step with the return a pair of all-district honorees in first-team junior setter Jasmin Williams and second-team junior libero Emily Irizarry.
Cracking that top four will not be easy, though.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath have been tough foes on an annual basis and both return their share of talent once again this season.
The Yellowjackets are led by reigning 10-6A most valuable player Becca Kelley, as well as outstanding attacker Madison Goellner, while the Hawks feature newcomer of the year Sami Senak and outstanding defender Reese Rucker.
The records for Rockwall (10-14) and Rockwall-Heath (7-16) thus far has not been what they would like, but they have tested themselves against some of the top competition in the state.
Tyler Legacy was also a playoff team last season so they will have to be reckoned with and also keep an eye on Royse City, a postseason qualifier in Class 5A a year ago who is off to a 15-8 start.
Poteet and West Mesquite have a new crosstown rival North Mesquite, who will join them in the new 12-5A.
All three teams have had the bad luck to be grouped with some of the top programs in the area, but the path to the playoffs might be more clear this fall.
Rather than contend with perennial power Highland Park, the Rockwall schools, Royse City, Forney and North Forney, the MISD trio will now compete with five programs from Dallas ISD in Bryan Adams, Conrad, Samuell, Seagoville and Spruce who have endured their own share of struggles in recent years.
Entering the weekend, Poteet had posted a 11-12 record and just last weekend, it showed off the strides it has made under head coach Erika Dupree, a Pirate graduate herself, by taking first place in the Gold Bracket at the Terrell tournament.
Senior defensive specialist Ella Keheley was a second-team all-district selection last season and several other players have stepped up during the first month.
North Mesquite has a new head coach in Larry Lema and should be improved after a month of tournament action and while West Mesquite is off to a tough start in terms of its record to this point, it did return junior setter Ally Rogers, a second-team all-district selection, as well as other contributors.
