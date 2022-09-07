HORN VOLLEYBALL RYAN HENDERSON

Horn senior Ryan Henderson was named 10-6A outstanding libero in leading the Jaguars to the playoffs last season and she is one of the key returning players for this year’s run.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The volleyball season can be broken down into three separate sessions.

The first several weeks are dedicated to tournaments, where the emphasis is often more on improvement and the development of younger players than it is wins and losses. That is followed by district play, and then for the fortunate few, the playoffs.

