Last Monday represented the first day that area volleyball teams could officially meet for workouts and the season wastes little time getting going, with the first official matches taking place this week.
A year ago in Northeast Dallas County, the 6A playoffs featured a pair of mainstays, while there was a pair of local breakthroughs at the 5A level.
Sachse and Horn have been perennial playoff teams out of their respective districts.
The Mustangs arrived on the varsity scene in 2004 and took off from the start, advancing to the regional semifinals in their inaugural campaign.
Under head coach Rikki Jones, the only coach the program has known, Sachse has since made 19 consecutive playoff appearances and last year’s undefeated 16-0 run to the 9-6A championship was the program’s 10th district title in a row.
The Mustangs will carry a 56-match winning streak into the upcoming 9-6A season as they look to add another trophy to the case, and while there are always players to replace, most notably two-time district most valuable player Macy Taylor, Sachse is armed for another run.
Senior Favor Anyanwu returns after a 9-6A offensive player campaign in which she averaged 3.7 kills per set, tallied 122 blocks and was also strong behind the service line with 40 aces.
Another senior, Scarlette Young, was named setter of the year, as she dished out 1,143 assists, an average of 9.1 per game.
That duo will be joined by another first-team honoree with junior outside hitter Kaelynn Sims.
Sachse’s chief rival, Rowlett, made 23 consecutive playoff appearances from 1997-2019, but has missed out in two of the last three years, including on a tiebreaker last season.
The Eagles will look to start a new streak this fall behind first-team senior libero Reese Davison, second-team junior outside hitter Alivia Cheatham and honorable mention senior Alana Carr.
What Sachse has been to Garland ISD volleyball, Horn has been in Mesquite ISD recently.
The Jaguars have one of the longest postseason streaks in the area, as well, with 10 straight appearances and 15 in the last 16 years.
After a second-place finish in 10-6A last season, Horn returns some key pieces that it hopes will allow it to make a run at reigning district champion Rockwall.
That group is led by senior Madison Mosley, last season’s 10-6A outstanding attacker.
Mosley, a three-time all-district honoree, led the Jaguars with 3.6 kills per set to go along with 3.4 digs per game and also recorded 43 blocks and 41 aces.
Sophomore Jaidyn Hartsfield returns after a newcomer of the year campaign in which she had 3.0 digs, 2.7 kills and 1.3 assists per set, while first-team senior Jada Shepherd registered 2.5 digs and 1.4 kills per game with a team-high 59 aces and 57 blocks.
Mesquite has not made the playoffs since 2012, but has a talented anchor to build around in senior Jasmine Williams, last year’s 10-6A co-outstanding setter.
In 5A, it was a historical season for the trio of MISD teams, as Poteet, North Mesquite and West Mesquite each qualified for the playoffs in the newly-rearranged 12-5A.
For the Pirates, their most recent postseason berth came in 2019, but their district championship was the first since 2005 led by head coach Erika Dupree.
Sophomore Cylie Jackson was named the 12-5A setter of the year, as she averaged 5.2 assists and led the team with 86 aces.
While Poteet graduated four first-team all-district performers, they also return second-team juniors Jocelyn Castilleja and Meagan Rose and honorable mention seniors Kayla Willis, Sam Duncan and junior Jocelyn Pargas.
None of the Wranglers’ players were alive the last time West Mesquite made the playoffs back in 1993, but that changed as they finished in a tie for second place.
West Mesquite has never made back-to-back playoff appearances, but that could change this fall with the return of senior Odyssi Armstrong, the 12-5A co-outstanding blocker, junior Alexis Mata, the district’s outstanding liberto, and fellow first-teamers in senior setter/defensive specialist Ally Rogers and junior middle hitter Tamara Cooper.
The Stallions’ drought was not quite as long, but did earn its first playoff berth since 2011.
North Mesquite was hit harder than its rivals by graduation, and will look for players to step up around first-team senior Serenity Finch and honorable mention sophomore Cheyenne Edinbyrd.
Since branching off to become its own high school, Sunnyvale has made 10 playoff appearances at the 2A, 3A and 4A levels since 2010, including the last two seasons.
After finishing second in 14-4A last season, the Raiders are poised to make a run at the district crown this year.
Sunnyvale returns three superlative award winners with senior offensive player of the year Hillary McMahan, junior co-setter of the year Abigail Encinia and sophomore newcomer of the year Leah Deveraj, as well as first-team senior Gracie Dixon and first-team junior Alli McAda.
