When the University Interscholastic League announced its new realignment for 2022-2024, there were a few shakeups for local teams.
For some, it introduced a tougher path to the playoffs in particular sports, and for others, it opened some doors.
The last two months for area volleyball teams have been about making that push toward the playoffs and that regular season journey culminated this past week.
When all was said and done, four Mesquite ISD team—Horn, Poteet, West Mesquite and North Mesquite--will be continuing their seasons in the playoffs this week, marking the first time that has happened since 2008.
Sachse continued its dominance in 9-6A, Sunnyvale is back in the playoff mix and Rowlett still entered the weekend with a chance to join them, but fell short against Garland in a play-in match on Friday, but the group heading to the third season is giving local fans several teams to keep an eye on as the postseason gets underway.
While each of the MISD programs has seen their share of success over the years, Horn has carried the torch in recent years, and this will be its 10th consecutive playoff appearance.
The Jaguars are a well-rounded group that is solid across the board.
Horn has established hitters up front with the likes of senior Juliet Esomchuwku and juniors Madison Mosley, Jada Shepherd and Bryanna Stanford, and has gotten an immediate contribution from freshman Jaidyn Hartsfield.
That is a well-rounded group, as well, as along with senior Ryan Henderson, they also rank among the team leaders in digs, and Shepherd and Hartsfield also handle much of the setting duties.
All of those components add up to a team that could be able to make some noise over the next few weeks in the playoffs.
“I definitely feel as though the team is peaking at the most crucial time of their 2022 season. They are really starting to see their hard work come together,” Horn head coach Tiffany Williams said. “Our goals for the next few weeks are to harp on our weaknesses, get stricter on our discipline with blocking, and play for each other more than before. Build a bond on the court that will force our opponents to play ‘our’ game and not theirs.”
Like Horn, Sachse is no stranger to the playoffs, and is making its Garland ISD-record 19th straight trip to the postseason.
The Mustangs rolled through the 9-6A slate in undefeated fashion on their way to their 10th consecutive district championship, and they, too, have high hopes for the coming weeks.
“I feel like we are in a good spot and performing well. We are very competitive in practice with one another and doing some good things. We will need to continue to raise our level of play to win playoff matches and move on,” Sachse head coach Rikki Jones said. “Like everyone, we just want to keep playing, get better every day. We would like to get back to the regional tournament and then try and better the last two years. We hope to be playing our best volleyball and have fun along the way.”
It is a little different situation in the Class 5A playoffs, where this is a new experience for many of the players at Poteet, North Mesquite and West Mesquite.
The Pirates were a perennial playoff team for three decades from 1990-2019, but this will be their first appearance in three years.
But Poteet will certainly enter the week with confidence, having rolled to its first district championship since 1999 with an undefeated 14-0 record.
While the Stallions and Wranglers know they will continue their seasons, their immediate future is still uncertain as they finished in a three-way tie for second place with Bryan Adams, with the trio set to determine seeding on Friday and Saturday in a round-robin tournament.
For West Mesquite, this will break one of the area’s longest playoff droughts, as it will be making its first postseason appearance since 1993.
It has not been quite as long of a drought for North Mesquite, but this will still be the Stallions’ first trip to the playoffs since 2011, and like every team, they feel as if they are just getting started.
“At the start we had the underdog mentality, and we had to work hard to flip it to the winning mentality. And now that we do have the right mindset that we could go all the way,” North Mesquite head coach Larry Lema said. “Our (immediate) goals are to work harder than ever to place ourselves in second place and be the bi-district champions.”
The bi-district round of the playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Monday and Tuesday, with the area finals taking place later this week.
