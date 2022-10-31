When the University Interscholastic League announced its new realignment for 2022-2024, there were a few shakeups for local teams.

For some, it introduced a tougher path to the playoffs in particular sports, and for others, it opened some doors.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments