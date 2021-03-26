At this time last year, the high school sports world was on hold with the suspension of activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That postponement ultimately ended in the outright cancellation of the remainder of the spring sports season, leaving many to wonder what might have been.
Things have not completely returned to normal during the last 12 months, but this year, the show will go on, as the girls and boys soccer playoffs get started this week.
The races in 9-6A and 10-6A were some of the more interesting in the area which should set the stage for some interesting bi-district matches on Friday.
Sachse, the 9-6A boys champions, have an interesting match-up against Mesquite, the fourth-seed out of 10-6A, in their bi-district match at 8 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Mustangs (17-3-4) have been stout on both sides of the field from the get-go this season, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 42-10. Sachse held a 27-5 edge in district games and posted shutouts in 16 of its 24 games overall.
The Mustangs have relied on a balanced scoring effort. Cooper Tea has posted a team-high 11 goals, Elias Robles has scored eight and Ethan Sampson and Dalessandro Rios have each found the back of the net seven times.
Sampson leads the way with 11 assists, with Gavin White providing six helpers and Tea and Robles with five each.
Sachse will be the favorite according to seeding over Mesquite (7-11-4), but the Skeeters’ record is misleading.
Once an afterthought in the playoff race, Mesquite posted a 3-0-1 record in its final four matches, including a pair of dramatic 1-0 wins. That left them in a three-way tie for fourth place, but as fate would have it, it was the Skeeters who advanced on tiebreakers.
Gael Cancino leads the team with eight goals and also has four assists, while David Perez has tallied six goals and six assists. Carlos Segovia has provided some pop with four scores, as 15 different players have registered points this season.
Rowlett (13-5-5), the second seed out of 9-6A, is set to square off with Rockwall-Heath (9-8-4) at 8 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Eagles picked up a nice slice of momentum in their regular season finale, picking up a shootout win over district champion Sachse.
Defender Hudson Meisner slid over to keeper for the penalty kicks and delivered a pair of saves and Anthony Morales came through with the game-winner.
Rowlett has gotten balanced production on offense and the defense has done its job since a 4-0 loss to the Mustangs, allowing just three goals in their last five matches.
Andrew Martinez has posted a team-high eight goals, while Oscar Martinez has three goals and a team-best six assists.
Bryce Norris (6 goals, 4 assists) and Morales (5 goals, 1 assist) have been solid, Meisner (1 goal, 3 assists) has provided punch from the back while also leading the defense and Rowlett has also gotten a boost during the middle of the season, as Tyler Griffin returned from an injury to provide a pair of goals and two assists and C.J. Washington was called up from the junior varsity and contributed three goals and three assists during district play.
This will actually be a rematch of a tournament game played back in January, which saw the Eagles edge out a 3-2 victory.
North Mesquite (11-4-9) will take on North Garland (10-5-6) in the bi-district round at 6 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Stallions are no stranger to close games. In addition to having nine draws, North Mesquite also had nine additional matches settled by one score.
The Stallions gave up only 11 goals during the district season, which was the fewest allowed by any 10-6A team. That should match up well against a Raider team who scored two or more goals eight times this season.
On the 5A side West Mesquite (11-9-2) finished as the 13-5A runner-up and will square off with Red Oak at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Goodloe Stadium in Red Oak.
The Wranglers feature a varied attack that has seen 17 different players record points.
Jose Estrada has a team-high 11 goals to go along with four assists and Alexis Gonzalez has tallied 10 goals and eight assists. Miguel Castillo (7 goals, 1 assist), Christian Cabrera (6 goals) and Noberto Flores (4 goals, 3 assists) are among the other offensive players to keep an eye on for West Mesquite.
The girls playoff race came down to the final week in each district.
Rowlett was able to edge Sachse in a shootout back on Mar. 12 in their finale, thus knocking the Mustangs out of their share of the 9-6A title, and allowing Wylie to secure the top seed.
That leaves the Pirates (19-4) to a first-round date with Horn (14-6-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Royse City’s Bulldog Stadium.
The Jaguars completed their season tied for second place, but had to wait for other teams to finish their 10-6A play.
After a strong late surge by Tyler Legacy, Horn ended up tied for third place and due to tiebreakers, fell into the fourth seed.
Still, the Jaguars are no ordinary fourth seed, as their three district losses came by a total of four goals against the upper tier in 10-6A.
Horn features a dynamic scorer in SaMya Mitchell, who had the speed and skill to create her own opportunities and tallied 14 goals during the regular season.
The Jaguars have other options, as well, as Brooklynn Gonzales has three goals and six assists, Breana Thompson has recorded five goals and five assists and Ashley Cardozo has added a pair of goals and two assists.
On the other side, defender SaNya Mitchell, who also has a goal and three assists, and keeper Gillian McKenzie lead a unit that will try to slow down Wylie.
The Pirates feature one of the top scorers in the state in Amelia Leggett, who has tallied 34 goals this season.
But Wylie is not a one-star team, as Morgan Brown has scored 14 goals and Citaly Santibanez has added 12 for the Pirates, who have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 107-8.
Sachse’s shootout loss and Rockwall-Heath’s tiebreaker win sets the Mustangs and Hawks up to meet in the bi-district round at 6 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Sachse (15-2-2) has been stingy on defense, allowing only 12 goals all season, with 12 shutouts.
Even if they should surrender a score the Mustangs have more than enough firepower to respond, as Paige Baumgartner has a team-high 17 goals, Nia Chacon has scored 15, Storm Harris tallied 14 and Chayse Thorn has added 11.
The Hawks (9-7-2) should offer a good challenge.
Rockwall-Heath has a solid keeper in sophomore Maddie Mueller and a balanced scoring attack with senior Alexah Fite, sophomore Mia Bernard, sophomore Alexis Williamson, senior Whitney Gentry and senior Halley Wheeler.
Rowlett (13-9-1), the third seed out of 9-6A, will travel East when Tyler Legacy (16-5-3) hosts them at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles feature one of the most dangerous offenses in the area, as 15 different players have tallied goals.
That group is led by junior Trinity Egerton, who has recorded 19 goals and 11 assists and Brooklyn Meisner, who has seven goals and a team-high 17 assists.
It does not stop with that pair, as Jami Dooley has eight goals, Rhagan Marshall has contributed six goals and three assists and Emma Rumore (5 goals, 3 assists), Morgan Johnson (5 goals), Zayda Henderson (4 goals) and Lexie Gilley (3 goals, 3 assists) are other players to watch.
That will be a good test for a Raider defense that has surrendered only 22 goals all season long.
Poteet had a roller coaster of a ride during the regular season, but found its way into the playoffs once again and will take on Joshua at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Joshua.
