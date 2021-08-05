The 29th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, aired on July 10.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Last year was one that will not be soon forgotten, with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on Mar. 12.
Though the pandemic continued into the start of the 2020-2021 school year, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
Northeast Dallas County has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said Star Local Media presents its ninth edition of The Varsitys, the third of a three-part series.
Co-Female Athletes of the Year
Jasmine Shavers, Sr., Horn, Girls Basketball
Madison McClarity, Jr., Sachse, Softball
There are some years where these questions produce clear-cut answers, and there are others, such as this one, where it is much more balanced across the board.
Several female athletes had standout seasons in their respective sports, earning individual honors and leading their teams to the playoffs.
So while stars such as Sachse’s Shaliyah Rhoden in volleyball and Crislyn Rose in basketball certainly have a strong case, two area athletes were voted district most valuable players and that gives the slight edge to Shavers and McClarity.
Shavers, a four-time all-district honoree, developed into one of the top players in the country and signed to continue her career at Mississippi State.
Horn finished the district season tied for the 10-6A title with Tyler Legacy. Head coach Whitney Long opted to settle it on the court and a big reason for that line of thinking was having Shavers, who backed up that choice by pouring in 27 points to lead the way to a 58-46 victory and the No. 1 seed.
Not just a scorer, Shavers’ stat line reads an average of 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.2 assists per game.
As noted before, Shavers starred on the biggest stages. In the playoff opener, she tallied 40 points in a win over Garland, and then in the area finals against perennial power Duncanville, she scored 30 in her final high school game.
Every so often, a player’s stats are so eye-popping its leads to incredulity. That is the case with McClarity on the softball diamond, that is, until one sees her in action.
The Mustangs captured a share of the 9-6A championship for the first time in three years, and while they featured a slew of quality players, McClarity was at the center of it.
One of the most feared hitters in the state, McClarity posted a .677 batting average with a .724 on-base percentage and a 1.343 slugging percentage.
McClarity, now a three-time all-district selection, hits for power. Of her 67 hits on 99 at-bats, she had 26 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 53 runs scored and an eye-popping 78 runs batted in.
If that were not enough, McClarity also contributed on the mound. Though not the regular starter, she posted a 6-1 record on the hill with a 2.38 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings.
Sachse swept Tyler Legacy in the opening round of the playoffs before dropping a hard-fought three-game series to Bryan in the area finals, falling 5-4 in the decisive game.
The frightening thing for opponents is that McClarity, one of the top recruits in the country, should only be better for her senior campaign.
Past Winners:
2013: Viershanie Latham, Mesquite; Travia Jones, Rowlett
2014: Madison Yannetti, Poteet; Chelsea Followwell, Sachse
2015: Ashley Hearn, Sachse
2016: Cyera Hintzen, Sachse
2017: Kaylor Harris, Horn
2018: Gracie Harr, Sachse
2019: Vy Huynh, Poteet
2020: Raigen Powell, Rowlett; Adhel Tac, Sachse
Male Athletes of the Year
Kendrick Smallwood, Jr., Poteet, Track and Field
Like the pool of candidates for the female award, there were several male athletes who had similarly successful seasons.
But in the end, a state championship serves as a trump card.
This area has produced some incredible track and field athletes in recent years, including Rowlett’s Marquise Goodwin, Sachse’s Devin Duvernay, Rowlett’s Joseph Sheffield and Horn’s Kaylor Harris and Smallwood definitely belongs in that company.
After an undefeated regular season, Smallwood expected to get pushed when the bigger meets started rolling around, but that was not always the case.
At the 13-5A competition, he won the 110 hurdles by more than 1.3 seconds, finishing in a time of 13.82.
He doubled up in the 300 hurdles, as his mark of 37.18 was more than 3.5 seconds ahead of the field, and for good measure, he added a silver medal as part of the Pirates’ 4x400 relay.
The following week at the area competition was a similar story, as Smallwood breezed to victory in the 100 hurdles (13.96) and 300 hurdles (38.59) and earned a third regional berth as the relay took fourth.
As the stakes continued to get higher, Smallwood’s performances continued to get better at the 5A Region 2 meet.
Smallwood clocked a pair of personal-records, winning the 100 hurdles in 13.56 seconds, which was the No. 1 time in the nation at the time, and the 300 hurdles in 36.81.
That set the stage for a return to Austin. Smallwood got a taste of the state meet when he finished fifth in the 110 hurdles as a freshman two years ago, but was denied the opportunity last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He made the most of his chance to showcase his skills.
Smallwood blazed to the gold medal in the 110 hurdles in a time of 13.47 seconds, which was not only six-tenths of a second faster than the runner-up, was also not far off the state and national record of 13.34.
He duplicated the feat in the 300 hurdles, as his mark of 36.71 was nearly a full second faster than the field (37.63).
Smallwood has stated his goal to set new state and national high school records, and given his trajectory, it is hard to bet against him.
Past Winners
2013: Alex Cooper, Mesquite; Kent Myers, Sachse
2014: Aaron Akens, North Mesquite; Kent Myers, Sachse
2015: Devin Duvernay, Sachse
2016: Kaleb Fletcher, Poteet
2017: Joseph Sheffield, Rowlett
2018: Jermaine Givens, Horn, Jalen Mayden, Sachse
2019: Braylen Brooks, Sachse
2020: Zaakir Sawyer, Horn, Kevin Adolfo, Rowlett, Junior Saavedra, West Mesquite
Co-Teams of the Year
Sachse Volleyball
Sachse Boys Soccer
In many years, one team jumps to the forefront with a run to a state tournament, or even a championship, cementing their place on this list.
In others, there are several teams who enjoyed their share of highlights, but do not really differentiate themselves from the rest of the pack.
Between the five Mesquite ISD schools, Rowlett, Sachse and Sunnyvale, that group combined for 28 playoff berths and four district championships.
But only two out of that group advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs and that is the measuring stick that is being used this year.
Competing during a shortened preseason due to the pandemic, the Sachse volleyball teams enjoyed one of its best regular season campaigns in program history, compiling a 18-2 record, including a 13-1 mark in 9-6A to give them a share of the district championship and their 17th straight playoff appearance.
Sachse placed nine players on the squad and brought home six superlative awards.
That group was led by senior Shaliyah Rhoden, who was named co-offensive player of the year. Rhoden, who was recently named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A all-state team, recorded 253 kills (3.3 kpg), as she surpassed 1,000 for her career, to go along with 184 digs (2.4 dpg), 28 aces and 25 blocks.
Junior Zoria Heard was tabbed co-server of the year after leading the team with 40 aces. Heard, who was not only named to the TGCA all-state team, but also to compete in the TGCA all-star game, was also one of the top liberos in the state, where she recorded 330 digs, averaging 4.5 per set on the season and 5.0 digs against tough non-district competition.
Senior Claire Romo was selected as the setter of the year for the second consecutive season. Romo tallied 764 assists, an average of 9.7 per game, while also adding 188 digs and 31 aces.
Senior Kayla Grant was another repeat winner after claiming the blocker of the year honor. Grant not only led the team with 57 blocks, she was also second in attacking with 190 kills (2.6 kpg).
Freshman Favor Anyanwu made an immediate splash to capture newcomer of the year. Anyanwu registered 127 kills, an average of 2.4 per set, to go along with 50 blocks.
Rikki Jones was voted as the 9-6A coach of the year after leading the Mustangs to a 23-3 record and a No. 9 ranking in the final TGCA state poll.
Sachse landed two more players on the first team with senior Elizabeth Woods and sophomore Macy Taylor, senior Sydney Ross was named to the second team, while senior Karissa Korinek was an honorable mention selection.
For all their success, the Mustangs had not advanced to the regional semifinals since 2010 and they were determined to change that.
The Mustangs were ready to play from the start, as they easily disposed of upset-minded Tyler Legacy 25-1, 25-4, 25-11 in the bi-district round.
They claimed the area championship with a four-set win over Waxahachie, and then became the first Sachse team in more than a decade to advance to the regional semifinals after a 27-25, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of Mansfield.
There, the met undefeated Klein. The Mustangs struck first by taking the opening set, the Bearkats were able to rally for a 25-27, 25-16, 25-18 win to take another step on their eventual ride to the state title match.
While the volleyball team hit its stride on Day 1, the boys soccer program took a little longer to find its footing, but once it did, it has thrived, as head coach Jacob Bruehl has led them to seven straight playoff appearances, highlighted by a trip to the regional final in 2017.
The Mustangs returned to the fourth round two years ago, and after being denied the opportunity to compete in the playoffs a season ago, they were determined to make a statement.
Sachse went 15-2-2 during the regular season and narrowly finished behind Wylie for the district title.
The Mustangs had plenty of leadership to rely on.
Senior Ethan Sampson, one of the top scorers in the district, recording eight goals and a team-high 11 assists to claim co-MVP honors.
Senior Carlos Vasquez was tabbed goalkeeper of the year, as the final wall of a defense that registered 18 shutouts.
Sophomore Cooper Tea made an immediate impact, tallying a team-high 15 goals to go along with seven assists on his way to earning newcomer of the year, and Bruehl once again earned coach of the year honors.
Sachse had additional firepower on the first team.
Senior Reece Spears was a candidate for defensive player of the year. One of the top center backs in the area, Spears captained a unit that allowed only 0.54 goals per match, including just 0.36 per game in 9-6A play.
Senior forward Dalessandro Rios scored eight goals to earn first-team honors, where he was joined by fellow senior forward Jonathan Majano, and senior midfielder Gavin White was also named to the first team after dealing out six assists.
Others, such as juniors Elias Robles, Jorge Acosta, Harun Spahalic and Derick Ramirez, senior Gavin Clymer and sophomores Haris Dunic and Erick Martins further bolstered the forces.
Sachse opened the playoffs with a methodical 2-0 win over Mesquite in the bi-district round and then found itself in a thriller against Bryan in the area finals.
The teams went back and forth, but Spahalic assisted on goals from Majano, Tea and Dunic and the defense made it stand up for a 3-2 victory.
Up next was Mansfield Lake Ridge and the two sides engaged in a defensive battle. But Rios was able to strike in the 18th minute and Vasquez and the defense did the rest.
The regional semifinal match against Bridgeland was another offensive slugfest. The Bears found the back of the net three times, but the Mustangs countered with a hat trick by Tea as the game extended through overtime and into penalty kicks.
There, Bridgeland was able to do just enough to win the shootout and end Sachse’s run one match short of the regional championship game.
Past Winners
2013: Poteet Boys Soccer; Sachse Girls Soccer
2014: Sunnyvale Baseball
2015: Sunnyvale Girls Basketball
2016: Sunnyvale Girls Track and Field
2017: Poteet Football
2018: Sachse Girls Basketball
2019: Horn Football
2020: Sachse Girls Basketball, Horn Boys Basketball
