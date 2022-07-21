The 30th ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, was held recently.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Two years ago has certainly not been forgotten, with the COVID-19 pandemic touching every facet of life, including high school sports, which saw its athletic year truncated on Mar. 12.
Though the pandemic continued into the start of the 2020-2021 school year, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
And though the pandemic is not completely in the rearview mirror, the 2021-2022 athletics year largely went on as business as usual.
Northeast Dallas County has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among nine different awards.
With that said Star Local Media presents its 10th edition of The Varsitys, the first of a two-part series.
Co-Coaches of the Year
Rikki Jones, Sachse Volleyball
DeMarcus Harris, Mesquite football
Since beginning play at the varsity level in 2004, the Sachse athletics program immediately established itself as one of the best, most well-rounded in the area.
Every one of the Mustangs teams have enjoyed some level of success over the years, raising the bar for future teams to follow.
With that success, however, comes higher expectations and those are sometimes tougher to reach.
Jones has been the head volleyball coach since its inaugural volleyball campaign in 2004. All the Mustangs have done since is never miss the playoffs, a run of 18 years in a row, and they have captured 10 district championships along the way, including at least a share of the last nine.
Sachse had made an immediate splash in its inaugural season by advancing all the way to the regional tournament in 2004 and they returned in 2010, but they had not been back to that level of the postseason until last season.
That raised the bar and this year’s team was motivated to maintain that level of excellence.
Behind most valuable player Macy Taylor, offensive player of the year Favor Anyanwu, defensive player of the year Zoria Heard, setter of the year Emily Westbrook and first-teamers Kaelynn Sims and Macy Puckett, the Mustangs rolled to an undefeated district championship, dropping just one set in 14 matches along the way.
Sachse was not finished.
the Mustangs earned playoff victories over Tyler Legacy, Waco Midway and Rockwall to advance to back-to-back regional tournaments for the first time in program history.
While the Sachse volleyball team has been a model of consistency, the Mesquite football team has had a roller coaster ride since its historic run to the state championship in 2001.
Last season was one of the lows, as the Skeeters struggled to a 2-7 record, and in the offseason, DeMarcus Harris was brought in as the new head coach.
Though Mesquite dropped its first two games of the season, there were visible signs of improvement and that showed in the following two weeks as it earned victories over Grand Prairie and Arlington.
The Skeeters featured an exciting playmaker at quarterback in first-team senior Chance Edwards, as well as second-team running back Anthony Roberts, fullback Isaiah Smith, tight end Braelyn Dillard and wide receiver Jamarion Woods.
But perhaps the biggest area of improvement over the past year was on the defensive side of the ball. District co-defensive most valuable player tackle Marlon Thompson-Leatch led a unit that featured fellow first-team linemen Ashton Donald and Cornelius Darden and linebackers Forest Gatlin and Joshua Williams.
Mesquite put the clamps on Skyline in a 16-6 win in its 10-6A opener, but really gained attention when it pushed Rockwall to its limit in a 25-22 loss.
The Skeeters would shut out Horn, 12-0, the following week and take care of business from there to punch their ticket to the playoffs.
Mesquite was not quite done, rolling past high-powered Sachse, 42-19, in the bi-district round to advance to the area finals.
It was a big learning curve under Harris in the first season and it has the Skeeters excited about what lies ahead.
Past Winners
2014: Tim Arden, Sunnyvale Baseball
2015: Jill McDill, Sunnyvale Girls Basketball; Sergio Hernandez, North Mesquite Boys Soccer
2016: Todd Brewer, West Mesquite Boys Basketball; John Settle, Sunnyvale Football
2017: Kody Groves, Poteet Football; Jacob Bruehl, Sachse Boys Soccer
2018: Donna McCullough, Sachse Girls Basketball
2019: Jeff Fleener, Mesquite Football; Zach Mikesell, Sachse Boys Basketball
2020: Donna McCullough, Sachse Girls Basketball; Ondra Waddy, Horn Boys Basketball; Jeremiah Villarreal, West Mesquite Boys Soccer
2021: Rikki Jones, Sachse volleyball; Chris Burrow, Sachse Baseball
Iron Athlete of the Year
Michael Ibuken-Okeyode, Rowlett
There are many multi-sport athletes around the area and some that play up to three or four during the course of a school year.
But few were able to make the impact that Ibuken-Okeyode did on the football field and the basketball court.
Though the Eagles did not make the playoffs on the gridiron, the senior’s efforts did not go unnoticed, as he was voted as the 9-6A defensive most valuable player.
The TCU-signee was a force up front all season long, recording 81 tackles, with 13 or loss, 5.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, six blocked kicks and a pair of fumble recoveries.
With his path in football for college set, Ibuken-Okeyode proved he could do more than just bring down ball carriers.
Though the Rowlett basketball team also did not achieve the success in the win column that it had hoped, Ibuken-Okeyode’s efforts were again recognized as he was selected as the 9-6A co-newcomer of the year.
The 6-5 Ibuken-Okeyode proved to also be a force on the basketball court, as he recorded 11.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game to pick up a superlative honor in a second sport.
Story of the Year
COVID-19 Pandemic
For the third straight year, the pandemic was the most talked about subject, but during the last 12 months, conversations shifted from fear and uncertainty to confidence.
Never in the history of Texas high school athletics had an event affected the landscape the way that the COVID-19 pandemic did two years ago.
As the wave of the virus spread across the nation during early March, few realized the severity of the situation, even after the University Interscholastic League announced the suspension of all sports in the midst of the boys basketball state tournament on Mar. 12.
Though there were hopes of resuming the year, the UIL, in conjunction with state athletic directors and other administrators, explored every option available, but in the end, it had no choice but to act and on Apr. 17, they made the announcement that the remainder of the athletics year was cancelled.
The lack of closure was disappointing for all parties, but especially the Class of 2020, many of whom would never play competitive sports again.
As the pandemic raged on, the question changed to when high school sports would resume at all.
Fortunately, as the summer continued, hope started to take shape as more and more of normal life began to return, albeit in a much different fashion.
The UIL, along with the state’s athletic directors, laid out a cautious plan to resume as close to normal as possible in the fall, abiding by all state and federal safety guidelines.
It did not go without its issues, but there were no major issues the way there had been the previous year.
This past year, while it was not devoid of covid-related issues, those were viewed more as anomalies than the norm and once again, every sport was able to complete its respective seasons without being impacted by the pandemic.
Though cases continue to surface around the country, and the issue is still being treated very seriously, officials now look forward with confidence rather than trepidation and that is a dramatic change from where we were just two years ago.
