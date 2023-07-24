The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, were held recently.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have an effect at times, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
And though the pandemic is not completely in the rearview mirror, the 2022-2023 athletics year largely went on as business as usual.
This area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards in Northeast Dallas County.
With that said Star Local Media presents its 11th edition of The Varsitys, the third of a four-part series.
Performance of the Year
Brenden George, Sachse Football
The Mustangs have established themselves as a perennial playoff team during the last dozen years.
This past season, Sachse returned to the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year, the longest current streak among Garland ISD teams, and made it for the 11th time in 12 campaigns.
But the Mustangs endured a roller coaster of a regular season and entered a clash with North Garland in early November needing a victory to stay alive in the 9-6A race.
George delivered one of the most efficient performances of the season, as Sachse started strong and never looked back en route to a 63-21 victory.
In a tie game early on, George scampered into the end zone on a 3-yard keeper to give them a lead they would not relinquish and then hooked up with Grayson King on a 54-yard scoring strike to make it a two-score game.
George remained hot, throwing touchdown passes of 10 and 34 yards to Robbie Rothrock as Sachse opened a commanding 42-14 halftime lead and put it in cruise control from there.
For the night, the George finished a perfect 13-of-13 through the air, going for 245 yards and three touchdowns and he also led the team in rushing with five carries for 64 yards and a score.
Despite a losing overall record, this victory propelled the Mustangs out of a four-team tie for fourth and into the playoffs.
Coach of the Year
Courtney Allen, Horn football
For a little more than a decade from 2008-2018, Horn established itself as the most consistent football program in Mesquite ISD.
But recent times had not been very kind to the Jaguars, who won just eight total games from 2019-2021.
Allen had most recently helped turn the North Crowley program around and was eager for the challenge of doing the same at Horn.
Many such turnarounds take time, but Allen had the Jaguars pointed in the right direction from the opening kick.
Horn pulled out a dramatic overtime victory over Plano West in the opener, which served as a springboard for a 3-0 start.
The Jaguars were picked to finish fifth in 10-6A in the preseason poll, but garnered some attention with a district-opening win over North Forney and then really gained notice by pushing favorite Rockwall to the limit before the Yellowjackets were able to rally late for a 37-34 win.
Horn quickly put that game in the rearview mirror, bouncing back to knock off crosstown rival Mesquite in a 24-16 victory and that was the start of a four-game winning streak to complete a 8-2 regular season campaign and the first playoff berth in four years.
Upset of the Year
Poteet baseball defeats Lone Star
Though they won a share of their first district championship in more than a decade, the Pirates were not one of the teams to watch for many as the Class 5A playoffs got underway.
Poteet was back in the playoffs for the first time in four years, but had not advanced past the first round since 2016.
Lone Star, on the other hand, carried high expectations into the playoffs.
The Rangers had just navigated their way through one of the toughest districts in the state, posting a 13-1 record on their way to defending their 9-5A championship and were looking to build on their regional semifinal run from a year ago.
Both teams made it through to the area round where Lone Star entered as the favorite.
But Poteet, and especially the pitching staff, turned in some of their best efforts of the season.
In the opener, the Rangers handed the ball to 9-5A most valuable player Bennett Fryman, while the Pirates opted to save their arms.
After three scoreless frames, Poteet’s patience at the plate loaded the bases with nobody out.
Alex Benitez singled home a run, Alex Reyes plated another with a ground out and another run scored after a wild pitch and the Pirates suddenly had a 3-0 lead.
Lone Star loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Collin Blackstock providing a two-run single, but Reyes was able to get a strikeout to strand the tying run at third.
Reyes then retired the side in order in the seventh and Poteet had a one-game lead.
With a chance to close it out, the Pirates handed the ball to 12-5A pitcher of the year Bret Jones and he delivered perhaps his best performance of the year.
Jones engaged in a pitcher’s duel with Lone Star’s Drew Bufford, with the game remaining scoreless through six innings.
Jones, who allowed only one hit, set the Rangers down in the top of the seventh, and in the bottom of the frame, Jaden Walker singled, moved to second on a ground ball and Chandler Benson then delivered the game-winning base hit to cap a 1-0 victory to spark the Poteet celebration.
