The 31st ESPY Awards, the annual ceremony devoted to honoring standout professional and collegiate athletes and teams of the past year, were held recently.
It's the sports equivalent to the Oscars or Grammys, so Star Local Media has decided in recent years to put a high school spin on the concept.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have an effect at times, high school sports took precautions, and while there were a few hiccups along the way, every sport was able to complete their respective seasons and crown state champions.
And though the pandemic is not completely in the rearview mirror, the 2022-2023 athletics year largely went on as business as usual.
This area has showcased no shortage of notable individual and team athletic achievements, so it is only appropriate to put the last year of local varsity sports into an award-winning perspective.
In the coming weeks, the city's top athletes, teams and games will be recognized among 12 different awards in Northeast Dallas County.
With that said Star Local Media presents its 11th edition of The Varsitys, the fourth of a four-part series.
Male Athlete of the Year
Armstrong Nnodim, Jr., Horn
As is the case with every one of these categories, there were several worthy candidates, but few shined on as many stages as Nnodim did during the course of the last year.
For starters, his exploits on the gridiron would have earned him consideration alone.
Nnodim was one of the key reasons that the Jaguars enjoyed one of the best turnarounds in the area. After winning a total of eight games in the previous three seasons, Horn matched that total on its way to a 8-3 campaign that ended with a return to the playoffs for the first time in four years.
Nnodim was voted as the 10-6A co-defensive most valuable player, as he recorded 69 tackles, with 20 for loss, 16 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
That was just the start.
Mesquite ISD officially threw its hat into the sport of wrestling this past year for the first time and several athletes were willing to take on the challenge.
Among those were Nnodim and he made an immediate impact.
Nnodim showed early promise and then backed that up by claiming the district championship in the 285-pound division.
He claimed second in the division at the regional competition to advance to the state event, where he earned bronze, becoming the first MISD wrestler to capture a medal at the state level.
Nnodim was not quite finished, as he was also a member of the Horn track and field team.
Nnodim once again excelled, as he won the district championship in the shot put and went on to advance to the state meet, where he finished eighth with a throw of 48-06.50.
Female Athlete of the Year
Micah Russell, Sr., Sunnyvale
The Raiders have built one of the best girls basketball programs in the area and have had no shortage of standout players go through their doors.
Since becoming a varsity program in 2011, Sunnyvale has never missed the playoffs, and this past season, extended that streak to 13 years in a row.
The Raiders won the district championship in their inaugural season and their undefeated run to the 14-4A crown was their 11th in 13th years.
Sunnyvale was just getting started, as it won its first three playoff games to reach the regional tournament for the first time since 2018.
There, they took down Godley and Pinkston to secure a trip to the state tournament.
The Raiders defeated Boerne, 49-47, in the semifinals to advance to the state championship for the first time since winning the 3A title in 2015.
It was not meant to be, though, as Sunnyvale dropped a hard-fought 46-38 decision to Waco La Vega in the championship game.
Russell concluded her high school career by making the all-district team for the fourth straight season.
She was selected as the 14-4A most valuable player as she ranked among the state leaders by averaging 20.7 points per game.
Co-Teams of the Year
Poteet girls basketball and Poteet baseball
As is the case with all these selections, there were a number of worthy teams, and the Dallas Christian state championship football and girls basketball teams certainly deserve mention.
But that is on a different competitive landscape at the private school level.
Several teams enjoyed breakthrough seasons, most notably at North Mesquite and West Mesquite, which saw several programs return to the playoffs after lengthy droughts.
But only two teams in MISD were able to navigate their way to the third round of the playoffs.
The Poteet girls basketball team earned its first district championship in four years and it did so in undefeated fashion, completing a 14-0 record en route to the crown.
The Pirates rolled over Hillcrest in the bi-district round of the playoffs in a 77-26 victory and then topped Frisco Lebanon Trail, 73-62, in the area finals before falling to eventual Class 5A state champion Frisco Liberty in the regional quarterfinals.
Poteet had three superlative award winners on the 12-5A all-district team, as junior Serena Anukem was voted as the defensive player of the year, freshman Trinity Henderson was selected as the newcomer of the year and Jonathan McKinney was tabbed the coach of the year.
Additional all-district honorees included seniors Kya Richardson, Kalin Bradley, Khari Nelson and Erin Robinson, junior Gabby Bradley and sophomore Taneah Jones.
The Poteet baseball team shared the 12-5A title with North Mesquite. It was the Pirates’ first trip to the playoffs in four years and their first district championship since 2011, a season in which they reached the state tournament.
While this past year’s run did not go that far, it still put Poteet back on the map.
The Pirates were able to outlast Molina in three games in the bi-district round to advance for the first time since 2016.
They then pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year, sweeping 9-5A champion Frisco Lone Star in the area round before falling to Frisco Wakeland in the regional quarterfinals.
Poteet featured three superlative award winners, as sophomore Danny Reyes was named offensive most valuable player, senior Bret Jones was tabbed the pitcher of the year and freshman Alex Benitez earned newcomer of the year honors.
The Pirates had five additional first-team selections with seniors Alex Reyes and Kasey McCabe, juniors Christian Benson and Trealyn James and sophomore Jaden Walker.
