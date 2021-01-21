The 10-6A boys basketball season reached its midpoint on Tuesday, for many teams, at least.
Like all district races, teams have had to endure juggling schedules due to positive COVID-19 cases which have forced squads into quarantine.
But while 10-6A is not fully caught up, there have been enough games to get a sense of the district picture.
As is the case every season, though, things can change drastically down the stretch, and certainly this year, nothing is for certain.
Here is a look at the field:
Horn (5-1, 9-11)
The Jaguars made history a year ago in capturing their first district championship. Though Horn was picked to repeat in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason 10-6A poll, there were questions to be answered after they graduated five all-district performers, including most valuable player Zaakir Sawyer.
Though they have been leaning on some different contributors, the results have been the same and the Jaguars will head into the second half in first place.
It has not been the smoothest of transitions, as Horn won only four of its 14 non-district games as it learned to play together.
But their fortunes have changed since a loss to Tyler Legacy back on Jan. 2, as they have won four consecutive games, highlighted by a 43-41 win over previously undefeated Rockwall last week.
The Jaguars improved to 5-1 on Tuesday with a 58-48 victory over Rockwall-Heath, who entered the night in a three-way tie for first place.
Horn has gotten good guard play from the likes of juniors Bryson Smith, who had a game-high 24 points on Tuesday, Sean Moning, Yai Koinyang, who was also in double figures against Heath with 14 points, and Jordan Williams and seniors Nate Lee and Denarious Carter. They have also been solid in the frontcourt with 6-4 senior forward Tsepo Williams and 6-3 senior forward Juwan Lewis.
Mesquite (1-2, 3-8)
The Skeeters have had an up-and-down first three games, with a win over North Mesquite sandwiched between losses to Horn and Rockwall-Heath.
But Mesquite has not played since Jan. 5 due to a bye and then having to go into quarantine, which means it will be in for a busy stretch when they return to the court on Friday.
The Skeeters do have experience with the likes of seniors Jayrin Wadley, LaDavian Younger, Nazir Hollingsworth, Quaylen Teague and John Benson, and they have also gotten production from junior Dus Souleimane and sophomore Kovin Bruce.
Mesquite is still very much alive in the playoff race, but will need to hit the ground running on its return, as a rusty restart could derail its pursuit of its 16th playoff berth in the last 18 years.
North Mesquite (0-6, 5-15)
The Stallions actually completed their first half of play on Friday and had a bye on Tuesday.
That gives them time to regroup for what they hope is a major turnaround, as North Mesquite will have to catch fire if it hopes to make a run at its second playoff appearance in the last 13 years.
The Stallions have gotten a boost from the return of senior Cordale Russell, who is coming of a standout season on the gridiron.
North Mesquite has also gotten production from senior Kai Howard, an all-district performer a year ago, Keith Mayweather, Shamar Strain, Joseph Newman, Josh Seifert and Eduardo Rivas, and sophomore Dalan Hicks has also come on strong.
The Stallions have some solid pieces, but they will need those to translate into different results in the second half.
Rockwall (4-1, 11-8)
Outside of the two-point loss to Horn, the Yellowjackets have been largely dominant, including a 31-point win over Rockwall-Heath last week.
Rockwall was temporarily put on hold on Tuesday, due to Mesquite’s quarantine.
The Yellowjackets, who were picked to finish second in the TABC preseason poll, had an advantage over many teams with their size in the post with 6-7 junior Luke Oxford, 6-5 senior Colby Stone and 6-4 junior Caden Marshall.
Senior Logan Hutton was an all-district pick a year ago, and senior Jamal Wiley and junior Kaden Shelburne have been steady contributors.
Rockwall-Heath (4-2, 8-10)
The Hawks were rolling right along with four straight wins prior to suffering back-to-back losses to Rockwall and Horn.
Rockwall-Heath features perhaps the best scorer in the district in Chandler Dickinson. The 6-5 senior recently had back-to-back 30-point outings, and not only is he the top scorer at 24.9 points per game, he is also leading the team with 8.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Senior Clayton Schroepfer is averaging double figures at 11.2 points per contest, freshman Grayson Dorsey has made a nice impact in limited action with 8.5 points per game and seniors Luke Braden, Kevin Beard, Isaac Gray and Patrick Deren are among the other contributors.
Tyler Legacy (3-2, 13-3)
The Red Raiders were picked to miss the playoffs in the TABC preseason poll, but have put themselves in position to prove those projections wrong, especially after Tuesday’s key win over Skyline that gives them a two-game lead in the win column.
Tyler Legacy has a lopsided loss to Rockwall-Heath, but that appears to be an anomaly, as they have the only district win over Horn and played Rockwall down to the wire in a four-point loss.
The Red Raiders have proven production in 6-4 senior Matt Wade, a first-team all-district selection last season, as well as second-team senior guard Teon Erwin.
Will Mitchell, Jamerion Robinson, Nate Noland and Jaylon Spencer are among the other players who have stepped up thus far.
Skyline (1-4, 4-8)
The new-addition Raiders were hoping a change in district scenery would solve some recent woes, but that has not been the case thus far.
Skyline has some nice size in the middle in 6-7 junior Kamawua Black and Skyline has also gotten some recent scoring punch from Xavier Rhodes, Treyvon Jenkins and Bishop Garrett.
But the Raiders also understand that while there have been positive moments, they will need to string together more of those to get back into the playoff race.
