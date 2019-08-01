The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case for Northeast Dallas County athletics.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in Northeast Dallas Country, while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
Obviously, there are a number of teams in each of the five represented districts that are outside of the coverage zone, so many of these answers will focus on Mesquite ISD, Rowlett, Sachse, Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian.
With that said, here’s the ninth installment of Three Questions for Northeast Dallas County:
1. Will Horn and Poteet football maintain their success with new head coaches?
The initial feeling is that yes, the beat should go on. After all, the Jaguars have made a MISD record 11 straight playoff appearances, while the Pirates have qualified for the postseason in eight of the last nine years, including seven in a row.
There is always a adjustment period when a new staff takes over, but these situations are different than when Jeff Fleener left San Antonio Brandeis to take over Mesquite two years ago or even when Tim Seder moved across town from Horn to take the job at North Mesquite last year.
Chris Hudler has been at Horn as an assistant since 2013 while Rodney McLain has spent the last four years at Poteet. They have been a part of a successful program and most importantly, they already know the players.
Both teams are breaking in new quarterbacks, which can take some time, but the pieces appear to be in place to ease the transition.
The Pirates return 12 starters, including star running back Seth McGowan, an Oklahoma commitment, to lead the offense and standouts such as reigning 7-5A Division I defensive player of the year Jalen Hodo and Jalen Updite are back on defense.
The Jaguars are coming off a roller coaster ride of a season that saw them lose their first seven games, but then win their next five to advance to the regional semifinals.
Make no mistake about it, Horn’s true identity was what they showed late in the year after enduring the toughest early-season schedule in the state.
The Jaguars have 11 starters back, including explosiveness on offense with running back N’Kowsi Emory and wide receivers Donovan Payne and Cameron Jackson, as well as playmaking linebackers Quavon Grant and Nick Garcia, who combined for 260 tackles.
2. Who will contend for district passing, rushing and receiving titles?
There is a lot of uncertainty in this area at the quarterback position, where three of the five MISD teams, Rowlett and Sachse all have new signal callers.
Sunnyvale senior Tripp McAda is a legitimate candidate with the rushing numbers he has put up the last two years, but as the Raiders showed with their 7on7 state championship, the passing stats should be much-improved, as well.
Poteet’s Seth McGowan is the most obvious choice after leading 7-5A Division I with 1,483 yards, though West Mesquite’s Ty Jordan (160-1,220) is also certainly capable of putting up big numbers.
Sachse’s Myles Nash rushed for 720 yards while splitting carries and could battle Lakeview’s Camar Wheaton for the 10-6A rushing title if he gets enough carries.
Mesquite senior La’Darius Turner led 11-6A for much of the season, finishing with 1,126 yards, which was just five yards shy of Horn’s Jermaine Givens.
With the departure of Wylie’s Donovan Ollie and teammate Jerry Evans, Rowlett senior Antonio Hull is the leading returning receiver in 10-6A after catching 39 passes for 747 yards and nine touchdowns.
It is tough to see any 11-6A receiver finish at the top of the list. That is not due to a lack of talented wideouts in MISD, but rather they share the same district with Rockwall standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who could go down as the most prolific receiver in Texas high school football history.
Sunnyvale junior Noah McDill came on strong as the season went on and finished the year with 24 catches and will certainly put up bigger numbers if the passing game continues to progress.
One other player to keep an eye on is Dallas Christian junior T.J. King, who might not only lead the Chargers in rushing and receiving, but also the district in both categories.
3. Can Dallas Christian unseat TC-Cedar Hill?
Traditional powerhouse Dallas Christian has continued to make the playoffs and postseason runs, but its biggest nemesis sits right in their own district with two-time defending state champion Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill.
The Chargers have actually given the Tigers their two toughest games during that run among TAPPS Division II opponents, but it not been enough.
Dallas Christian boasts one of the best two-way players in the state in the aforementioned T.J. King, who can take over a game.
But unseating the champs is going to take a few breaks along the way.
TC-Cedar Hill returns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders who threw for more than 3,000 yards last season, as well as four of their top five receivers and five starters on defense.
