The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case for Northeast Dallas County athletics.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in Northeast Dallas Country, while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
Obviously, there are a number of teams in each of the five represented districts that are outside of the coverage zone, so many of these answers will focus on Mesquite ISD, Rowlett, Sachse, Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian.
With that said, here’s the eighth installment of Three Questions for Northeast Dallas County:
1. Who are the local volleyball teams who can contend for district titles?
Sachse has won at least a share of the 10-6A championship in each of the last six seasons so they emerge as the obvious choice.
Last season was a two-team battle between the Mustangs and district newcomer Wylie, with them finishing the season sharing the crown, and based on the firepower each squad is expected to return, it should come down to those two teams once again.
Rowlett has a nice nucleus, and if they can find some newcomers to step up, they could be a darkhorse.
No Mesquite ISD 6A team has won a district championship since North Mesquite back in 2010 and it will be tough to end that trend. The road to the 11-6A title has run through the two Rockwall schools and their returning talent makes them the prohibitive favorites once again.
The 13-5A race was a three-team affair with North Forney, Forney and Poteet. The Pirates finished third, but had their chances, with all three district losses coming in four or five games. However, the graduation of four all-district performers will be tough to overcome.
2. Who are some of the volleyball players to watch?
All five Mesquite ISD programs graduated all-district honorees, but the cupboard is not completely bare.
Horn, the lone 6A playoff team from a year ago, returns outside hitter Makaila Harris, one of the top freshmen in the area from last season, as well as junior middle blocker Charlize Williams.
North Mesquite will lean on a trio of seniors in middle blocker Lena Cates, setter Mallory Garcia and Abby McDaniel, while Mesquite returns senior setter Kaiya Freelon, junior middle blocker Taylor Hood and junior outside hitter Ini Suberu.
Poteet senior middle blocker Grace Horn is a key returner for the Pirates and setter Margeaux Shields was a contributor as a freshman and West Mesquite will look to continue to improve with senior middle blocker Ya’Janae Patt and junior middle hitter Ti’Anna Freeman.
Sachse has some big shoes to fill with the departure of three superlative award-winning players, but has the potential to reload.
Senior Alicia Hearn is one of the top hitters in the area and there is other experience around her at the net with seniors Jhayla Bolden and Mikaela Brown and junior Shaliyah Rhoden. It will also be interesting to see the development of sophomores Ava Camacho and Zoria Heard after each made an impact on varsity during their inaugural campaign.
Rowlett does not have quite the wealth of experience, but features a trio of veterans in seniors Haleigh Dockter, Jessica Carranza and Staci Guillen.
3. Can any cross country teams make an impact in the fall?
A few weeks ago, this series discussed some individual cross country runners to keep an eye on, but can any local teams make a run at a state championship, as the Poteet boys did three times from 1990-1993?
It is hard to see that happening this fall, but several can certainly make an impact on the district and regional level, though Wylie (10-6A), Rockwall and Tyler Lee (11-6A) and Kaufman (13-5A) will be tough to dethrone.
The Pirate boys are expected to return 19 of the 20 scoring runners from last year’s district meet, while nine of the girls were underclassmen. It is a similar story with West Mesquite, who got contributions from several freshmen and sophomores.
The Sachse girls will be a team to keep an eye on to see their improvement in the offseason. The Mustangs won the 10-6A title and did so with four freshmen and three sophomores among their top 10 runners. On the boys side, their top 13 finishers at last year’s district meet could all return.
North Mesquite had enjoyed its share of success in distance running in recent years. The Stallion girls could return seven of their top eight runners, while six of the top 10 on the boys return were underclassmen, including Roman Vazquez, who finished third at the 11-6A meet a year ago.
