The end of one chapter gives way to the start of another, and such is the case for Northeast Dallas County athletics.
Throughout the summer, Star Local Media will reflect on the year that was in Northeast Dallas Country, while also looking ahead to what lies in store for 2019-20.
Obviously, there are a number of teams in each of the five represented districts that are outside of the coverage zone, so many of these answers will focus on Mesquite ISD, Rowlett, Sachse, Sunnyvale and Dallas Christian.
With that said, here’s the tenth and installment of Three Questions for Northeast Dallas County:
1. Will Sachse continue its dominance in 10-6A?
Sachse will enter the season on a 19-game district winning streak that has brought them three consecutive undefeated district championships.
The Mustangs might not feature as much star power as some of those teams, but there is still plenty of talent.
Though they must break in a new starting quarterback and running back, Shon Coleman flashed his potential running the ball, Kameron Quinn could step in as a go-to receiver and they return three starters on the offensive line.
Defensive end Anthony Anyawu could be a breakout star and he is joined on the line by proven contributors Ryan Jones, Josh Washington and Josh Stafford.
Jordan Brooks and Quinton Williams lead the linebacker group and the secondary is senior-laden if a bit inexperienced.
Last season, the Mustangs endured a revolving door at quarterback before moving Derrick Rose to the position and the offense flourished.
Both Xavier Forman and Parker Wells got some experience under center and will be given the first look, but Sachse showed last season it is not afraid to make a change.
If that is a problem for the Mustangs, it is a similar issue for their main competitors.
Rowlett must replace reliable quarterback Chase Toupal and Wylie is looking to fill the shoes of the dynamic Rashad Dixon.
Lakeview’s quarterback might seem new to some, but Jarret Adams played as a sophomore and was off to a good start last season before getting injured in Week 2. Adams, along with the electric Camar Wheaton in the backfield, could make the Patriots the sleeper pick.
2. Who can challenge Longview football in 11-6A?
The Lobos are coming off a historical season in which they went undefeated en route to their first state championship in 81 years.
Outside of a 42-35 win over Rockwall in the district opener, Longview was barely threatened in 11-6A, winning by an average margin of 45 points per game, including outscoring Mesquite ISD teams 168-30.
Longview returns only eight starters, but they are good ones. The offense will again be led by four-star prospect and Texas A&M pledge Haynes King at quarterback and the defense has playmakers with Sawyer Goram-Welch, Tyshawn Taylor and others.
Mesquite played the Lobos tough and led 24-21 late in the first half before Longview took control late. With quarterback Dylan McGill and running back LaDarius Turner back on offense, as well as seven starters on defense, the Skeeters will not be intimidated.
Horn was the last district team to beat Longview two years ago, and while the skill talent is there, breaking in a new quarterback is a question,and a lot will be learned about North Mesquite during the first month in their second season under Tim Seder.
The most likely choice is Rockwall, who was tied at 35-35 last year before the Lobos won in the fourth quarter. With star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back Zach Henry and a host of other playmakers, if quarterback Braedyn Locke lives up to early expectations, the Yellowjackets have the talent to rise to the top.
3. Can Poteet or West Mesquite overtake Tyler John Tyler in 7-5A Division I?
Tyler John Tyler went undefeated en route to the district title a year ago, but it was not a run defined by dominance.
Most will remember their epic clash with Poteet, which saw the Pirates rally from a 21-0 deficit only to fall victim to a Hail Mary as time expired in a 48-44 Lion victory.
But there were other close calls along the way. West Mesquite led going to the fourth quarter before John Tyler outscored them 15-0 for a 29-22 win and they had to hold off a late charge by McKinney North to escape with a 28-25 victory.
The Lions return 13 starters and have been pegged by many as the preseason favorite to repeat, but the Pirates and Wranglers will have something to say about that.
Poteet returns perhaps the best offensive player in the district in running back Seth McGowan and the best defensive player in safety Jalen Hodo along with 12 other starters. The early signs point to the rematch with the Lions once again being played with the stakes of a district title on the line.
West Mesquite lost a lot, but running back Ty Jordan is one of the most dynamic players in the district and they have the added motivation of missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons on a tiebreaker.
