A handful of local boys teams were in action at the Curtis Culwell Invitational on Thursday, but only Horn will be moving on to the championship bracket after picking up a 62-46 victory over Lakeview.
The Jaguars actually trailed 44-41 at the end of three quarters but closed the game on a dominating 21-2 run to advance.
The other local teams were not as fortunate, as Rowlett, West Mesquite and Sachse all came up on the short end of the scoreboard.
The Eagles fell behind early and could not catch up in a 69-52 loss to Lewisville. Rowlett trailed 34-22 at halftime and although the second half was closer, they could not make a dent in the deficit.
LJ Olayinka paced the Eagles with 11 points, Udo Anyiam scored 10 and Coltyn Collins registered nine, while the Farmers’ Keyonte George led all scorers with 28 points.
West Mesquite made a huge rally to force overtime but South Garland regrouped to claim a 57-51 win.
The Colonels built a 39-25 lead through three quarters, but the Wranglers came storming back in the fourth with a 18-4 run to tie it at 43-43. South Garland was able to regroup from there, though, outscoring West Mesquite 14-8 in the extra frame.
Eli Hughey and Josh Bennett each tallied 13 points and Iraun Hawkins was also in double figures with 12 for the Wranglers, while Justin McBride had 18 points and Ali Cannon added 15 for the Colonels.
West Mesquite will take on Rowlett in the consolation round.
Sachse dug itself an early hole and never could climb all the way back in a 71-64 loss to Frisco Independence. The Mustangs were down 17-9 after one quarter and while the game was relatively even during the final three frames, they were unable to make up the deficit.
Dylan McKeon led Sachse with 16 points, with Obi Onyia and Kai Smith also in double figures with 13 and 11, respectively. Malik McMurry had a huge game for Independence with 28 points.
Horn will meet Plano East in the championship bracket after the Panthers rallied for a 68-66 win over North Garland. The Raiders led 47-42 after three quarters but were outscored 26-19 down the stretch.
Malik Russell led the Panthers with 18 points, while Miqah Matthew had 17 for North Garland.
Sachse will meet district rival Garland in the consolation bracket after the Owls dropped a 92-47 decision to Lancaster, the No. 1 team in the TABC Class 5A state poll. The Tigers raced to a 49-18 halftime led and cruised from there.
On the other side of the championship bracket, state-ranked Allen will meet Keller in the quarterfinals.
The Eagles built a 47-31 lead through three quarters and turned back a late charge for a 64-52 win over Naaman Forest.
David Drekaj and Joseph Lucas each had 16 points for the Rangers, while Allen featured a more balanced attack, with Mason Gibson scoring 13 points and Ian Motta adding 10.
Keller built a 30-16 halftime lead over Pearce and held on in the second half behind 15 points from Caleb Bunch.
In other tournament action, Mesquite and North Mesquite got off to good starts at their respective events.
The Skeeters claimed a 43-36 win over Frisco Lone Star in the opening round of the Jesuit Knights of Columbus Tournament. Mesquite used a 11-4 run in the second quarter to take the lead and then outscored the Rangers 13-8 in the fourth to secure the victory behind 11 points each from Xavier Golightly and Donovan McJimson and nine from Diandrae Heath.
North Mesquite used a big third quarter to claim a 66-61 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace at the Arlington Grace Prep Tournament. The Stallions were down one at halftime, but outscored Prince of Peace 20-12 coming out of the break and made that stand up until the end.
Jamor Mallard led a quartet of North Mesquite players in double figures with 21 points, Keith Jackson scored 16 and Shamar Strain and Dezhun Doss each added 12.
Poteet saw a late rally come up short in a 45-44 loss to Lovejoy at the Prosper Tournament. A 10-2 run in the second quarter put the Pirates in a 26-13 hole at halftime and despite outscoring the Leopards 31-19 in the second half, the comeback fell just short. Tyler Jones and Javonte Valdes tallied 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Curtis Culwell Invitational Friday Schedule
Championship Bracket
Horn vs. Plano East, 4 p.m. at Curtis Culwell Center
Allen vs. Keller, 5 p.m. at Naaman Forest HS
Frisco Independence vs. Lancaster, 7:30 p.m. at Curtis Culwell Center
Lewisville vs. South Garland, 8 p.m. at Naaman Forest HS
Consolation Bracket
North Garland vs. Lakeview, 10:30 a.m. at Curtis Culwell Center
Sachse vs. Garland, 1:30 p.m. at Curtis Culwell Center
Naaman Forest vs. Pearce, 3:30 p.m. at Naaman Forest HS
Rowlett vs. West Mesquite, 6:30 p.m. at Naaman Forest HS
