The first day of the Curtis Culwell Invitational is in the books and Sachse and Poteet are among the eight teams that advanced to the winners bracket on Thursday at the event.
The Mustangs drew a morning slot on their home court, but the early start had no effect as they cruised to a 52-23 victory over Carter.
Sachse opened the game on a 24-4 run and led 38-10 at halftime before putting it in cruise control.
Adhel Tac led the offense with 11 points, Elizabeth Woods scored nine and Crislyn Rose and Brianna Salazar each added seven.
The Pirates, conversely, had the late game at the Curtis Culwell Center against South Garland, and they enjoyed a similar outcome in a 63-34 rout of South Garland.
Poteet grabbed a 22-6 lead at the end of one quarter and steadily pulled away form there behind 14 points each from Daija Espinoza and Raven McMillon and 10 from Peyton Jones. Vanessa Wharton led the Colonels with eight points.
Rowlett and Mesquite were each knocked into the consolation bracket after they came up short on Thursday.
The Eagles dropped a 63-53 decision to Wylie East in the opening game of the girls tournament.
The Raiders built a 32-24 halftime lead and were able to maintain that advantage until the end. Nevaeh Zavala poured in a game-high 19 points for Rowlett, with Mallorie Miller and Reagan Warren each chipping in with eight. Akasha Davis had 18 points for Wylie East.
The Skeeters were unable to overcome a slow start in a 63-39 loss to El Paso Burgess. Mesquite found itself down 23-5 after one quarter and 41-15 at the break. They did outscore the Mustangs 24-22 in the second half but they could not mount a serious charge. Lakeycia Bables tallied 11 points, Cha’Quayla Green had nine and Kaiya Freelon added eight for Mesquite, while Jessica Amezaga paced a balanced Burges scoring attack with 11 points.
Rowlett will face 10-6A rival Naaman Forest in the consolation quarterfinals on Friday after the Rangers fell to El Paso Eastwood 50-32. The game was actually tied at the end of three quarters, but Eastwood reeled off a 18-0 run in the fourth quarter behind 21 points from Nathali Gandara. Gabby Robinson scored 15 points for Naaman Forest.
Poteet will meet Lakeview, who stormed to an early lead and never looked back in a victory over Lancaster.
On the bottom of the bracket, Sachse will take on El Paso Burges and the other quarterfinal will feature Little Elm against Highland Park.
The Lobos used a 18-7 run in the second quarter and a 22-point effort from Amarachi Kimpson to earn a 54-36 win over Garland. The Owls got 10 points from Ruth Ajayi.
The Scots held off North Garland in a defensive affair, 35-29. The game was tied heading to the fourth quarter, but Highland Park outscored the Raiders 8-2 in the final frame. Brianna Doyle led the Scots with eight points, while the Raiders’ Tyvionna Williams led all scorers with 14.
In other tournament action, North Mesquite fell to Mansfield Lake Ridge, 36-25, at the Burleson Tournament. The Stallions hung close, but could not muster enough offense, despite nine points from Kayla Pope and seven from Melanie Lomeli.
Horn was in action at the Fort Worth ISD Cowtown Classic, where they dropped their opener, 67-58, to Wolfforth Frenship.
Curtis Culwell Invitational Friday Schedule
Championship Bracket Quarterfinals
Sachse vs. El Paso Burges
9 a.m. at Curtis Culwell Center
Wylie East vs. El Paso Eastwood
11:30 a.m. at Sachse HS
Little Elm vs. Highland Park
noon at Curtis Culwell Center
Lakeview vs. Poteet
1 p.m. at Sachse HS
Consolation Bracket Quarterfinals
Rowlett vs. Naaman Forest
2:30 p.m. at Sachse HS
Mesquite vs. Carter
3 p.m. at Curtis Culwell Center
Lancaster vs. South Garland
4 p.m. at Sachse HS
Garland vs. North Garland
6 p.m. at Curtis Culwell Center
