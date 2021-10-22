Horn and Skyline might be on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, but one would not know that by watching on Thursday, as the two teams delivered one of the best games of the 10-6A season.
In the end, it was the Jaguars defense that came through with a big fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter to allow them to hold on for a 28-27 victory at Forester Field.
Horn improves to 2-3 in district and 2-6 overall, while the Raiders fall to 0-4 and 0-8.
The Jaguars dug themselves an early hole, as Trey Arroyo threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Davis and Gregory Johnson had a 11-yard scoring run to open a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
The Jaguars got on the scoreboard midway through the first quarter when Marquis Edwards found the end zone on a 1-yard run, but just before halftime, Marqarius Standard caught a 8-yard touchdown pass from Darryl Richardson to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
Horn turned the tide coming out of the locker room, taking control in the third quarter.
Edwards had a 6-yard touchdown run, and then in a sign of things to come, the defense came through with a big play, recovering a fumble in the end zone to tie it at 21-21.
The Jaguars took their first lead early in the fourth quarter on a 8-yard touchdown run by Darrius White, but Skyline was not done.
The Raiders pulled to within a point when Richardson threw a 21-yard scoring strike to Da’Vontae Oliver, but Horn blocked the extra point, leaving it a 28-27 game.
It would stay that way until the final minute, and though Skyline threatened, the Jaguars defense made sure the score would remain the same until the end.
Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8
The Wranglers and Raiders battled through a defensive battle in the first half, but Wylie East took control in the second to pull away for a 34-8 victory on Thursday at Wylie ISD Stadium.
West Mesquite fell to 0-4 in 7-5A Division I and 2-6 overall, while the Raiders moved to 1-4 and 3-5.
The Wranglers drew first blood midway through the second quarter when Gabriel Corona scored on a 8-yard run and did the same on the two-point conversion to take a 8-0 lead.
That would be the last points that Wylie East would allow.
The Raiders had an immediate answer when Maddox Fraley returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and Terrell Washington found the end zone on a 33-yard run to take a 13-8 lead into halftime.
With the Wylie East defense doing its part, the offense put the ball in Washington’s hands and he delivered in the second half.
Washington scored on touchdown runs of 47 and 8 yards, sandwiched around hauling in a 41-yard scoring strike from Jaedon Hubbard to provide the 34-8 final outcome.
