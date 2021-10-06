As the calendar turned to October, that marked the official start of the stretch run for the high school football season.
While some districts are further along than others, the playoff races have already started to take shape in 10-6A, 7-5A Division I and 6-5A Division II.
Here is a look:
District 10-6A
Though only two weeks old, this district has already taken on a pecking order.
Rockwall-Heath made its claim as the favorite with its 79-71 overtime win over rival Rockwall in a classic in the opening week.
The Hawks followed that up with a solid win over Horn and stands as the only 2-0 team at this point.
Rockwall-Heath has one of the most dynamic offenses in the state. Quarterback Josh Hoover has completed 68 percent of his passes (101-of-148) for 1,797 yards and 21 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
The 1-2 receiving punch of Jordan Nabors (28-665, 6 TDs) and Jay Fair (26-546, 7 TDs) is one of the most formidable around and the Hawks can also run the ball with Zach Evans (99-738, 13 TDs) and Brittan Snider (66-547, 5 TDs).
Though the Hawks are known for their offense, the defense flexed its muscles last week, holding Horn to three points and 198 total yards while forcing three turnovers.
Tyler Legacy is generally somewhat of an enigma early on as it plays a bulk of its early schedule in East Texas.
But the Raiders did battle Allen tough and it took care of business in its opener on Friday with a 42-7 win over Skyline to establish itself as a contender.
Tyler Legacy has one of the best running back tandems in the state with Jamarion Miller, who has 68 carries for 762 yards and six touchdowns, and Bryson Donnell, who has 66 attempts for 394 yards and nine scores and they combined for 319 yards and found the end zone four times last week.
There is a three-way tie for third place at 1-1 with Rockwall, Mesquite and Horn.
The Yellowjackets showed they can beat anybody in the state with their 59-35 victory over Lake Travis, and like Heath, can score with anybody.
Braedyn Locke has thrown for 1,851 yards and 16 touchdowns and he has a talented receiving group with Caden Marshall (32-631, 4 TDs), Noble Johnson (28-541, 7 TDs), Brennan Ray and Aiden Meeks (20-265, 4TDs) and they already have a 1,000-yard rusher in Zach Hernandez (171-1,001, 8 TDs).
The Skeeters proved they can compete with any team in the district by taking Rockwall down to the wire a week ago.
In this era of no-huddle, spread offenses, Mesquite’s formula for success has been its defense, which held Skyline to six points in the opener and held the Yellowjackets to a season-low last week.
Mesquite does have weapons on offense, as well, with quarterback Chance Edwards (74-of-118, 928 yards, 9 TDs), running backs Anthony Roberts(94-463, 4 TDs) and K.D. Lee (50-243, 2 TDs) and wide receivers Gervin McCarthy (19-306, 3 TDs), Jamarion Woods (18-286, 4 TDs) and Justin White (15-162).
The Jaguars have a win under North Mesquite under their belts but their playoff road could run through another crosstown rival when they meet Mesquite on Friday.
Horn has used two different quarterbacks with Marquis Edwards and most recently Darrius White, who is also their leading rusher, and Chris Dawn (15-346) is a big-time playmaker on the outside.
North Mesquite is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2015, but it will need to get things turned around quickly.
The Stallions started strong with a 35-0 win over Richardson, but has since dropped four straight, averaging only 12.8 points per game during that span
North Mesquite had a bye last week and while it does have some weapons in quarterback Luke Seder (58-of-126, 894 yards, 9 TDs), running backs Cam Tyler (46-241, TD) and Kobie Norman (48-144, TD) and wide receivers Cordale Russell (14-262, 3 TDs), Elijah Baesa (11-221, 3 TDs) and Ja’Lan Hicks (14-217, 2 TDs), they will need to elevate their game if they want to make a playoff push.
District 7-5A Division I
West Mesquite has had a chance to win in every game it has played, but has had some bad bounces.
The Wranglers (2-4) fell to 0-2 in 7-5A Division I last week with a 45-38 loss to McKinney North, which was their third loss by seven points or less.
Quarterback Craig Dale has completed 70-of-128 passes for 1,091 yards and 16 touchdowns and the receiver corps includes Gabriel Corona (16-307, 4 TDs), Javion Jackson (16-282, 2 TDs) and T.J. Turner (13-278, 7 TDs).
They have also used several different players in the ground game, led by Canaan Dirden, who has 52 carries for 252 yards and three touchdowns.
Still, West Mesquite can still make a push.
The Wranglers hung with Longview for one half and have the Lobos in the rearview mirror, but they will likely need to win three of their next four games, starting Friday against Tyler.
Longview and Highland Park were the two preseason favorites and they will meet on Friday in Highland Park, with the winner gaining the inside track to the district title.
The Lobos have been dominant at times with one of the best wide receivers in the state in Jalen Hale. Quarterback Jordan Allen has been efficient, also getting other players involved, and Taylor Tatum rushed for a pair of touchdowns last week.
The 56-0 win over Wylie East on Friday was also Longview’s second defensive shutout of the season.
The Scots have an impressive 52-31 win over Rockwall to their credit and posted a solid 35-17 victory against Sherman in their district opener last week.
Quarterback Brennan Storer has thrown for 909 yards and 11 touchdowns, John Rutledge (21-234, 4 TDs) has been the top target on the outside and Christian Reeves (65-349, 5 TDs) leads the ground game.
While both teams are capable of putting up points, last year was a defensive battle, with Highland Park pulling out a 18-13 win.
Tyler is 1-0 and had a bye last week and will be a factor, as will Sherman (1-1), who despite the setback is still expected to be in contention.
McKinney North was written off by some after a four-game losing streak, but threw its hat back in the ring last week by rallying past West Mesquite to even its record at 1-1 and has one of the most explosive players in the area in running back Jadan Smith, who has 119 carries for 755 yards and nine touchdowns.
District 6-5A Division II
The 6-5A Division II season is four weeks old and features a clear hierarchy.
Last week’s game featuring Poteet and South Oak Cliff was expected to be for the district championship, and if that is the case, the Bears are heading that way after a thorough 77-3 victory.
South Oak Cliff improves to 3-0 and finds itself tied for first place with Kimball (3-0).
Despite the setback, the Pirates are still in good shape at 3-1, where they are tied for third place with Seagoville.
After that, there is a two-game gap in the win column before dropping down to a group of four teams with one district win, meaning one of that group would have to make a huge push to crack the top four.
Poteet has a bye next week and will look to get back on track after the loss to South Oak Cliff.
