Though this has been a difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday was a time for celebration at Mesquite Memorial Stadium, as the 2020 Mesquite ISD Athletic Hall of Honor inductees were recognized in a ceremony before the Mesquite/Horn game.
Per its website, the purpose of the Hall of Honor is to engage the community in the MISD Athletic Program, recognize the significant contributions of coaches and athletes to the success of the district, maintain a connection to the district’s history, motivate others to perform to the highest levels and raise the profile of Mesquite ISD.
Since opening in 2018, MISD has recognized four individual athletes (two men, two women), two coaches, two teams and a legacy member of the community>
The inductees were featured in video and photographic format in a ceremony earlier in the day on Friday and can be seen in the Hall of Honor at Mesquite Memorial Stadium and on the organization’s website.
Here is a look at the 2020 inductees:
Legacy Members
Steve Glenn, KEOM Sports Broadcast Team
Next year will mark Glenn’s 50th year of service in MISD, where he has become the voice of Mesquite sports. A former coach and administrator in the district, Glenn has been the main voice on sports broadcasts for 36 years and also produces a daily radio program called The Sports Page, which airs on KEOM.
Maj. John L. Hanby
Hanby is a name that is synonymous with the community, with E.H. Hanby Stadium baring his family’s name.
In his senior year, Hanby was the captain of the football and baskeball teams at Mesquite before graduating and joining the United States Army. He achieved the rank of major served in the 2nd and 9th Infantry Divisions and fought in the D-Day invasion of Normandy in 1944. Just two months later, he gave his life for his country and was killed in action in France.
Ed Johnson, KEOM Sports Broadcast Team
Another instantly recognizable voice with his work with KEOM, Johnson has also served as a teacher and coach since the 1970s. Along with Glenn, Johnson has broadcast more than 2,000 MISD events and this fall marked the 36th year of serice with KEOM.
Coaches
Doug Robinson, Poteet Cross Country and Boys Track
Robinson’s boys cross country teams, who won state championships in 1990, 1991 and 1993, were inducted in 2019. From 1974-2013, Robinson coached at Mesquite, West Mesquite and Poteet. The Pirates’ state championships were the first in MISD history and they were also a three-time state runner-up and finished third on three occasions.
Ben Robertson, North Mesquite Cross Country and Girls Track
Robertson worked at North Mesquite from 1969-1996, where his passion for the sport helped athletes succeed to the best of their abilities. He led the cross country teams to state runner-up finishes in 1988 and 1989 and had an individual champion in 1990. After retiring, Robertson served as the Memorial Stadium manager and the cross country and track coordinator for MISD until his death in 2017.
Players
Teresa McMillan, North Mesquite Girls Basketball (Class of 1988)
McMillan was named district sophomore of the year and to the all-district first team in each of her next two seasons as the Stallions enjoyed one of the best stretches of success in MISD history. After graduation, McMillan was a two-time All-Southwest Conference performer at Texas Tech and later played professionally for Brazilian team Lacta Santo Andre.
David Winkler, North Mesquite Track and Football (Class of 1990)
Winkler put together one of the most successful track and field careers in the history of Texas and is one of only three athletes to win the shot put three times in the state’s largest classification. In 1989, he was the U.S. Junior Champion and Pan-American gold medalist in the shot put. Winkler was also an all-area offensive lineman for the Stallions. Later in his career, Winkler won three state titles in Olympic weightlifting from 1996-1998 and won a bronze medal in 1997 at the USA Weightlifting Championships in the clean and jerk.
Mike Ford, Mesquite Football (Class of 1977)
In 1974, the star quarterback helped the Skeeters make history. Not only did they make the playoffs for just the second time, they won their first district title and advanced all the way to the 4A state championship game, where they suffered a narrow loss to Brazoswood. Ford took his talents to SMU, where he still ranks third all-time in completions, second in passing yards and sixth in touchdowns. Ford led the nation in total offense and passing yards as a sophomore, was a Heisman Trophy candidate as a junior and went on to play two seasons in the NFL after being drafted by Tampa Bay in 1981.
Heather Fortenberry-Beaty, Poteet Softball (Class of 2006)
Fortenberry-Beaty made an immediate impact for the Pirates, leading them to the state finals as a freshman. She was named district pitcher of the year the next two seasons and the district MVP her senior campaign. Fortenberry-Beaty later played at the University of Texas-Arlington, where she was named the 2006 Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and led the team in several categories during the course of her career. Fortenberry-Beaty has returned to MISD, where she has served at North Mesquite and Poteet as a softball coach and special education teacher.
Teams
1991 West Mesquite Baseball
The Wranglers’ 1991 team was the first from MISD to advance to the state tournament. The district champions posted a 25-9 record led by longtime MISD coach Tommy Sigler, the district’s all-time leader in victories. West Mesquite knocked off the top two teams in the state during their playoff run, including a victory over No. 1 West Orange-Stark in the state semifinals. The Wranglers finally fell in the state title game in a 7-6 loss to Robstown.
1987-88 North Mesquite Girls Basketball
Led by 2019 Hall of Honor inductee coach Donna Capps, the Stallions put together one of the most dominant seasons in state history. North Mesquite did not lose a game en route to the district, bi-district, area and regional championships. They finally dropped a 60-46 decision to Duncanville in the state title game, finishing the season with a 36-1 record. All five starters and several other players went on to earn college scholarships and play at the next level.
