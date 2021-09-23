Last season was a rough one for the three Mesquite ISD football programs.
Facing one of the toughest districts in the area, Mesquite, North Mesquite and Horn took some lumps and missed out on the playoffs, marking the first time that at least one of those squads had not made the postseason since 2003.
A new season brings a clean slate, as the Skeeters, Stallions and Jaguars set their sights on the start of 10-6A play later this week.
But if the first month has shown anything, it is that the road to the playoffs will once again be a difficult one.
Here is a look at the field:
Mesquite (2-2)
In their first season under new head coach DeMarcus Harris, the Skeeters rebounded from a pair of losses to start the year with back-to-back wins, including a solid 49-35 victory over Arlington last week.
Quarterback Chance Edwards has been efficient, completing 45-of-71 passes for 506 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception.
Edwards has spread the ball around, with 10 different players recording catches so far.
Justin White has a team-high 12 receptions, while Gervin McCarthy, with 11 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown, and Jamarion Woods, with 11 grabs for 181 yards and two scores, have been big-play targets.
Mesquite has been effective on the ground, as well, as Anthony Roberts has 49 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns and K.D. Lee has added 27 attempts for 161 yards and a pair of scores.
The Skeeters have also been solid on defense and special teams.
Marlon Thompson-Leatch is a force in the middle, Josh Williams is active at linebacker and had a key blocked punt in the win over Grand Prairie and K.D. James provided a huge play last week with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.
North Mesquite (1-3)
The Stallions started the season in impressive fashion with a 35-0 win over Richardson, but have since dropped three straight.
Sophomore Luke Seder has stepped into the starting role nicely, completing 46-of-98 passes for 710 yards and eight touchdowns.
North Mesquite has one of the most dynamic receivers in the district in Cordale Russell, who has 11 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Ja’Lan Hicks has 11 receptions for 185 yards and two touchdowns, Elijah Baesa has a pair of scoring grabs and Cam Tyler also has found the end zone in the passing game.
Tyler also leads the ground attack with 37 carries for 198 yards and a touchdown, along with Kobie Norman, who has 39 attempts for 143 yards and a score.
The Stallions also have an anchor on the line in Davion Carter, Joel Inyang is coming off a big game in which he had 11 tackles and Tristan Layson recorded five tackles, with two for a loss, and a sack.
Horn (0-3)
The Jaguars have had their chances in the last two games, but are still off to a 0-3 start, with one game cancelled due to COVID-19 reasons.
Darrius White has been a playmaker on the ground, with 19 carries for 139 yards and three touchdowns and he also has a 56-yard reception.
Marquis Edwards has thrown for 442 yards, with Chris Dawn, Jr. being the go-to receiver, with nine catches for 191 yards.
Horn managed only 27 total points in its first two games, but started to come around last week against Tyler, nearly matching that total in a 34-26 loss.
The Jaguars defense entered the season relying on some new faces, so they should only improve as the year progresses.
Rockwall (3-1)
The Yellowjackets got off to one of the most impressive starts in the state with convincing wins over Cedar Hill (42-29), Jesuit (75-28) and Lake Travis (59-35) but came back to Earth a little bit last week in a 52-31 loss to Highland Park.
Rockwall has one of the most explosive offenses around and that group is led by quarterback Braedyn Locke, who has completed 81-of-122 passes for 1,202 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Noble Johnson leads the receiving corps with 22 receptions for 471 yards and six touchdowns, but they also have very capable targets in Caden Marshall (19-276, 2 TDs), Brennan Ray (18-234, 2 TDs) and Aiden Meeks (14-144, TD).
But opponents cannot drop back to focus solely on the pass, as the Yellowjackets average 238 rushing yards per game, led by Zach Hernandez, who has 91 carries for 607 yards and seven touchdowns.
One byproduct of having a quick-strike offense is that the defense is on the field a lot and Rockwall is giving up 36 points per game, albeit against some of the top competition in the state.
Rockwall-Heath (3-1)
Like their crosstown rivals, the Hawks are also off to an impressive start, with wins over Keller Timber Creek (56-49), Red Oak (62-21) and McKinney North (70-35) and their only setback coming in a narrow 36-35 loss to Southlake Carroll.
And like Rockwall, Heath can score with the best of them.
Quarterback Josh Hoover has completed 74-of-100 passes for 1,236 yards and 14 touchdowns with only two interceptions.
The Hawks have perhaps the best 1-2 receiving combination in the district with Jordan Nabors, who has 22 catches for 471 yards and five touchdowns, and Jay Fair, who has 19 grabs for 355 yards and four scores.
Rockwall-Heath is also more than capable on the ground, as Zach Evans leads the way with 62 carries for 454 yards and eight touchdowns, while Brittan Snider (30-305, 4 TDs) and Malachi Tuesno (16-176, 2 TDs) are each averaging better than 10 yards per attempt.
Tyler Legacy (2-2)
The Raiders got off to a good start with wins over Lufkin (35-17) and Tyler (62-55) but have run into some tough competition of late in setbacks to Longview (46-20) and Allen (49-28).
Legacy features one of the best running backs in the district in Jamarion Miller, who is averaging 9.5 yards per carry (57-542) with four touchdowns and three 100-yard games.
Miller is complemented by Bryson Donnell, who has 47 attempts for 295 yards and a team-high seven scores.
Bruce Bruckner has completed 35-of-72 passes for 467 yards and four touchdowns and added 180 yards and three scores on the ground.
In addition to their work in the ground game, Donnell (16-253, 3 TDs) and Miller (11-84) are also the team’s leading receivers.
Skyline (0-4)
The Raiders have made the playoffs in 26 of the last 27 years, but they are off to the slowest start in quite some time, as they are averaging only 13.8 points per game.
Trey Arroyo has completed 28-of-52 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns and Darryl Richardson has also been under center, throwing for 197 yards and a score and also leading the ground game with 37 attempts for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
While Skyline has not put up big numbers offensively, Marquarius Standard is a player to watch, with 10 catches for 164 yards and two scores.
