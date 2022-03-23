The area has recently endured a rash of tornados, torrential rain and massive temperature shifts and that can only mean one thing, and that is it is time for the start of the high school soccer playoffs.
Fortunately for local teams, the worst of the weather appears to be in the rear view mirror for now, with the bi-district matches slated for Thursday and Friday.
The opening round features 9-6A taking on 10-6A and all teams involved are facing somewhat of an unusual situation.
Because of Spring Break, the 9-6A teams wrapped up their regular seasons back on Mar. 11, while 10-6A concluded the following Monday on Mar. 14.
Most warm-up games were affected by the inclement weather earlier this week, meaning that most teams will return to the pitch having substantial time off between official matches.
The situation is what it is, though, and the teams will enter their playoff openers knowing what is at stake.
The Rowlett boys (16-2-5) have been one of the top teams in the area, if not the state, all season long, as they capture the district championship for the second time in three years.
The Eagles first qualified for the playoffs in 2003 and have not missed since, a streak of 18 consecutive seasons, not counting 2020, when they would have made the playoffs had they not been wiped away by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its last match, Rowlett battled Sachse to a 1-1 draw before emerging with the advantage in penalties. That has been a huge factor for the Eagles, and could play a big role in the playoffs, as they won four of the five district shootouts they were involved in.
Rowlett’s bi-district match pits it against North Mesquite (6-5-7), with the two teams scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
The Stallions finished fourth in 10-6A, but they are among the most dangerous No. 4 seeds in the bracket.
After a slow start to the district season, North Mesquite closed with a 4-0-3 record, with wins over 10-6A champion Tyler Legacy and third-place Rockwall-Heath.
Sachse (10-6-7) battled the Eagles for the district crown all season long before settling for second place. The Mustangs will take on Rockwall-Heath in the bi-district round at 8 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Sachse dropped its 9-6A opener and did not lose again in regulation the rest of the way. One thing the Mustangs will look to get turned around is in shootouts, where they won just one of the four matches that went to penalties.
That will be the second half of a double-header on Friday, with the Sachse girls slated to take on Rockwall-Heath in their bi-district match at 6 p.m.
The Mustangs (17-3-2) put together another stellar season as they returned to the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
Sachse dropped both matches against 9-6A champion Wylie, but outscored its opponents by a combined score of 66-1 in its other 12 matches.
The other side of the bracket features a pair of playoff regulars when Horn meets Rowlett at 7 p.m. Friday at City Bank Stadium in Forney.
The Jaguars (15-5-1) finished second in 10-6A as they punched their postseason ticket for the seventh consecutive season and 14th time in the last 15 years.
The Eagles (10-10-1), meanwhile, placed third in 9-6A as they are heading back to the playoffs for the 19th straight year.
Both teams will be looking to get back on the winning track.
Horn dropped a pair of one-goal matches in its final two outings, while Rowlett went 1-2-1 during the final two weeks of the district season.
The Sunnyvale girls and boys are also heading back to the playoffs, where they will compete in a bi-district double-header against Melissa starting at 6 p.m. Friday at Lovejoy Leopard Stadium.
The Raider girls (10-7-1) finished third in 12-4A to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
The Sunnyvale boys (16-4-5) are back in the postseason for the fifth consecutive season after finishing second to Athens in the 12-4A boys standings.
The Raiders will be a dangerous team going forward with talent on both sides of the pitch.
Sophomores Nash Aziz and Landon Marquez De La Plata each recorded 19 goals and senior captain Max Pate had 17 goals as Sunnyvale was one of the highest-scoring teams in the area, averaging 3.2 goals per game.
The Raiders are equally formidable on the defensive end. Led by senior captain Jake Pecina in goal, as well as sophomore defenders Dom David, Ethan Tank and Pooky Suarez and freshman Aiden Lerma, Sunnyvale posted 14 shutouts in 25 matches, allowing only 0.7 goals per game.
