North Mesquite knew it was considered the underdog heading into its playoff opener on Tuesday against 9-6A champion Garland.
The fourth-seeded Stallions were also very aware that if they were going to pull off the upset, they would have to find a way to contain Owls senior Zuby Ejiofor, the 6-8 post who has signed with Kansas.
That proved easier said than done.
Ejiofor put together another huge game and several teammates stepped up at various times, as 10 different Garland players scored to allow the Owls to pull away for a 66-42 victory in a Class 6A bi-district playoff game at Poteet High School.
Garland improves to 23-1 on the season and advances to the area finals where it will take on the winner of Tuesday’s Killeen Harker Heights/Mansfield Lake Ridge contest, while North Mesquite finishes the season with a 19-16 record.
Though the Stallions tried a variety of different defenses, Ejiofor looked every bit the part of one of the top recruits in the country, finishing the game with 29 points, the bulk of which came on dunks and putbacks. He also pulled down 16 rebounds and blocked four shots, impacting the game on both ends of the court.
Both teams brought large, loud crowds that filled up much of the Poteet gym and it was the North Mesquite faithful that had plenty of reason to cheer in the early stages of the game.
The Stallions sent an immediate message they would not go down without a fight, as Dalan Hicks opened the game by knocking down a 3-pointer, Tamorrian Grigsby, North Mesquite’s own 6-8 presence in the middle, got to the basket for a layup and Korey Neal splashed a trey as they jumped to a 8-2 lead.
Garland quickly answered, as Johsua Valiaveedu connected from the outside and Chukes Ejiofor converted a layup, but Grigsby got loose for a dunk to give the Stallions a 10-8 lead.
Unfortunately for North Mesquite, that is when the dominant theme of the night began to take shape.
During the final three minutes of the opening quarter, Ejiofor scored six points—on two dunks and another on a layup—as part of a 11-0 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 19-10 lead.
The Stallions started the second quarter like they did the first, with Dalan Hicks slicing inside for a pair of layups and Neal draining a trey to cut it to 21-17.
But North Mesquite had no answer for Ejiofor, who scored 11 of Garland’s next 13 points, highlighted by three consecutive dunks, as the lead reached double digits.
The Stallions tried to hang around, as Corey Love got to the basket for a layup and Cordale Russell sank a 3-pointer to end the half to bring them to within 32-22.
North Mesquite came out of the locker room with a determined resolve to slow down Ejiofor and that is when Garland once again showed it is far more than a one-player show.
La’Darrion Swanson opened the third quarter by knocking down a jumper and Chukes Ejiofor and Chauncey Carter also got inside as part of a 8-3 run to push the advantage to 40-25.
Though Love twice penetrated for baskets, the Owls kept responding, getting layups from Carter and Kobe Bratton and Charles Allen went coast-to-coast for a dunk to give Garland its biggest lead to that point at 49-29.
The Stallions’ resilience once again showed late in the third quarter, as they got another bucket from Love and Russell closed the third with a dunk to make it 49-33.
But the Owls opened the fourth with a 11-3 run, with Ejiofor scoring six points during the spurt, including the exclamation point with an alley-oop dunk to the delight of the Garland faithful, as the lead swelled to 60-38 with less than three minutes left and it was academic from there.
Dalan Hicks led North Mesquite with 12 points, Grigsby tallied nine points, six rebounds and five blocks, Love had eight points, Russell recorded seven points and four blocks and Neal added six.
