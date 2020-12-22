Horn was once again the lone Mesquite ISD team to qualify for the Class 6A volleyball playoffs and their achievements were recently recognized on the 10-6A all-district team.

The Jaguars claimed six honorees, including one superlative award winner in newcomer of the year Madison Mosley.

The freshman made an immediate impact for the Jaguars in a variety of areas. Mosley was second on the team with 167 kills, an average of 2.5 per game, and also had 10 blocks. She was also effective in the back, with 32 aces and 2.7 digs per set.

Mosley was joined on the first team by junior Makaila Harris and sophomore Ryan Henderson.

Harris, a three-time honoree, recorded 3.7 digs and 2.7 kills per game to go along with 33 aces.

Henderson was one of the top defensive players in the district, registering 4.4 digs per game and adding 22 aces behind the service line.

Senior Charlize Williams, who signed with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, was named to the second team after posting 1.5 kills per game and 34 blocks.

She is joined on the second team by another one of the breakout players in freshman Jada Shepherd. Shepherd stepped into a role of setter at times, tallying 3.7 assists per game. She also ranked among the team leaders in other areas averaging 2.4 digs and 1.1 kills per set and serving 37 aces.

The Jaguars also had a trio of honorable mention selections. Senior Aaliyah Needum had 29 kills, junior Samiah Williams recorded 48 kills and 19 aces and junior Arianna Tubbs registered 3.4 digs per set.

Mesquite senior Taylor Hood was voted to the first team, while junior Anna Wilson was selected to the second team.

North Mesquite had five players recognized, and all should return, which bodes well for the future.

Sophomore libero Gaby Briones made the all-district list for the second time, earning first-team honors after recording a 93.3 percent serving rate, a 2.11 pass rating and a 2.26 serve/receive rating.

Junior outside hitter Mikaylah West was named to the second team, as she tallied 78 kills and 52 blocks.

The honorable mention selections included sophomore middle hitter K.K. Daniyan, who had 74 kills and 48 blocks, sophomore outside hitter Tanaiya Antwine, who recorded 42 kills, and sophomore defensive specialist Michelle Lopez, who had 41 digs.

Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath swept the top two spots in the standings and that was reflected on the all-district team.

The district champion Yellow Jackets captured a pair of superlative awards, led by most valuable player McKenzie Johnson.

The senior was one of the top defensive players in the area, recording 462 digs, an average of 5.7 per set, and was also a standout behind the service line with 40 aces.

Sophomore Madison Goellner was voted as the outstanding attacker after she tallied 275 kills, an average of 3.4 per game. Goellner also had 114 digs, 23 blocks and 21 aces.

Rockwall had five more players named to the first team in seniors Deryan Simpson (2.0 kpg, 56 blocks), Piper Kelley (28 aces, 2.2 dpg) and Jaden Dougal (10.4 apg, 38 aces, 1.7 dpg) and juniors Feyi Ogunlari (3.1 kpg, 26 blocks) and Kylie Nott (2.5 kpg, 24 blocks).

District runner-up Rockwall-Heath actually had three major award winners.

Junior Danyelle Prado was selected as the outstanding setter, as she recorded 329 assists, an average of 5.3 per game, and added 21 aces.

Senior Leah Green was tabbed outstanding libero after registering 285 digs, a clip of 4.4 per set, and senior Bre Kelly was named outstanding blocker, accounting for 23 blocks and adding 126 kills.

The Hawks added a trio of players to the first team with seniors Haley Putman (22 aces, 1.9 dpg) and Taylor Barrow (1.6 kpg, 16 blocks) and junior Lilly Homeyer (1.8 kpg, 10 blocks).

Tyler Legacy was the fourth playoff team out of 10-6A, led by outstanding defender junior Anna Gates and first-teamers in seniors Jemylia Johnson and junior Catherine Wise.

10-6A Volleyball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

McKenzie Johnson         Sr.     Rockwall

Outstanding Setter

Danyelle Prado     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Outstanding Attacker

Madison Goellner So.    Rockwall

Outstanding Libero

Leah Green Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Outstanding Defender

Anna Gates Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Outstanding Blocker

Bre Kelley   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Newcomer of the Year

Madison Mosley  Fr.     Horn

First Team

Ryan Henderson  So.    Horn

Makaila Harris     Jr.      Horn

Taylor Hood        Sr.     Mesquite

Gaby Briones       So.    North Mesquite

Kylie Nott   Jr.      Rockwall

Keryan Simpson  Sr.     Rockwall

Feyi Ogunlari       Jr.      Rockwall

Piper Kelley         Sr.     Rockwall

Jaden Dougal       Sr.     Rockwall

Lilly Homeyer      Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Haley Putman      Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Taylor Barrow     Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Jemylia Johnson   Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Catherine Wise     Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Second Team

Charlize Williams Sr.     Horn

Jada Sheppard     Fr.     Horn

Anna Wilson        Jr.      Mesquite

Mikaylah West     Jr.      North Mesquite

Elizabeth Schaefer         Jr.      Rockwall

Addison Goss      So.    Rockwall

Grace Horvath     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Blair Adams         So.    Rockwall-Heath

Caroline Thomas  Fr.     Rockwall-Heath

Semira Udosen     Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Hope Casel Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Jamiya McNeil     Sr.     Skyline

Honorable Mention

Arianna Tubbs     Jr.      Horn

Aaliyah Needum  Sr.     Horn

Samiah Williams  Jr.      Horn

K.K. Daniyan       So.    North Mesquite

Tanaiya Antwine  So.    North Mesquite

Michelle Lopez     So.    North Mesquite

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

