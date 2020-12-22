Horn was once again the lone Mesquite ISD team to qualify for the Class 6A volleyball playoffs and their achievements were recently recognized on the 10-6A all-district team.
The Jaguars claimed six honorees, including one superlative award winner in newcomer of the year Madison Mosley.
The freshman made an immediate impact for the Jaguars in a variety of areas. Mosley was second on the team with 167 kills, an average of 2.5 per game, and also had 10 blocks. She was also effective in the back, with 32 aces and 2.7 digs per set.
Mosley was joined on the first team by junior Makaila Harris and sophomore Ryan Henderson.
Harris, a three-time honoree, recorded 3.7 digs and 2.7 kills per game to go along with 33 aces.
Henderson was one of the top defensive players in the district, registering 4.4 digs per game and adding 22 aces behind the service line.
Senior Charlize Williams, who signed with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, was named to the second team after posting 1.5 kills per game and 34 blocks.
She is joined on the second team by another one of the breakout players in freshman Jada Shepherd. Shepherd stepped into a role of setter at times, tallying 3.7 assists per game. She also ranked among the team leaders in other areas averaging 2.4 digs and 1.1 kills per set and serving 37 aces.
The Jaguars also had a trio of honorable mention selections. Senior Aaliyah Needum had 29 kills, junior Samiah Williams recorded 48 kills and 19 aces and junior Arianna Tubbs registered 3.4 digs per set.
Mesquite senior Taylor Hood was voted to the first team, while junior Anna Wilson was selected to the second team.
North Mesquite had five players recognized, and all should return, which bodes well for the future.
Sophomore libero Gaby Briones made the all-district list for the second time, earning first-team honors after recording a 93.3 percent serving rate, a 2.11 pass rating and a 2.26 serve/receive rating.
Junior outside hitter Mikaylah West was named to the second team, as she tallied 78 kills and 52 blocks.
The honorable mention selections included sophomore middle hitter K.K. Daniyan, who had 74 kills and 48 blocks, sophomore outside hitter Tanaiya Antwine, who recorded 42 kills, and sophomore defensive specialist Michelle Lopez, who had 41 digs.
Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath swept the top two spots in the standings and that was reflected on the all-district team.
The district champion Yellow Jackets captured a pair of superlative awards, led by most valuable player McKenzie Johnson.
The senior was one of the top defensive players in the area, recording 462 digs, an average of 5.7 per set, and was also a standout behind the service line with 40 aces.
Sophomore Madison Goellner was voted as the outstanding attacker after she tallied 275 kills, an average of 3.4 per game. Goellner also had 114 digs, 23 blocks and 21 aces.
Rockwall had five more players named to the first team in seniors Deryan Simpson (2.0 kpg, 56 blocks), Piper Kelley (28 aces, 2.2 dpg) and Jaden Dougal (10.4 apg, 38 aces, 1.7 dpg) and juniors Feyi Ogunlari (3.1 kpg, 26 blocks) and Kylie Nott (2.5 kpg, 24 blocks).
District runner-up Rockwall-Heath actually had three major award winners.
Junior Danyelle Prado was selected as the outstanding setter, as she recorded 329 assists, an average of 5.3 per game, and added 21 aces.
Senior Leah Green was tabbed outstanding libero after registering 285 digs, a clip of 4.4 per set, and senior Bre Kelly was named outstanding blocker, accounting for 23 blocks and adding 126 kills.
The Hawks added a trio of players to the first team with seniors Haley Putman (22 aces, 1.9 dpg) and Taylor Barrow (1.6 kpg, 16 blocks) and junior Lilly Homeyer (1.8 kpg, 10 blocks).
Tyler Legacy was the fourth playoff team out of 10-6A, led by outstanding defender junior Anna Gates and first-teamers in seniors Jemylia Johnson and junior Catherine Wise.
10-6A Volleyball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
McKenzie Johnson Sr. Rockwall
Outstanding Setter
Danyelle Prado Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Outstanding Attacker
Madison Goellner So. Rockwall
Outstanding Libero
Leah Green Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Outstanding Defender
Anna Gates Jr. Tyler Legacy
Outstanding Blocker
Bre Kelley Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Newcomer of the Year
Madison Mosley Fr. Horn
First Team
Ryan Henderson So. Horn
Makaila Harris Jr. Horn
Taylor Hood Sr. Mesquite
Gaby Briones So. North Mesquite
Kylie Nott Jr. Rockwall
Keryan Simpson Sr. Rockwall
Feyi Ogunlari Jr. Rockwall
Piper Kelley Sr. Rockwall
Jaden Dougal Sr. Rockwall
Lilly Homeyer Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Haley Putman Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Taylor Barrow Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Jemylia Johnson Sr. Tyler Legacy
Catherine Wise Jr. Tyler Legacy
Second Team
Charlize Williams Sr. Horn
Jada Sheppard Fr. Horn
Anna Wilson Jr. Mesquite
Mikaylah West Jr. North Mesquite
Elizabeth Schaefer Jr. Rockwall
Addison Goss So. Rockwall
Grace Horvath Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Blair Adams So. Rockwall-Heath
Caroline Thomas Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Semira Udosen Sr. Tyler Legacy
Hope Casel Sr. Tyler Legacy
Jamiya McNeil Sr. Skyline
Honorable Mention
Arianna Tubbs Jr. Horn
Aaliyah Needum Sr. Horn
Samiah Williams Jr. Horn
K.K. Daniyan So. North Mesquite
Tanaiya Antwine So. North Mesquite
Michelle Lopez So. North Mesquite
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.