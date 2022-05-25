The 10-6A boys soccer race was one of the more competitive in the area.
For evidence, look no further than the opening round of the playoffs, when the four 10-6A representatives swept their opponents to advance to the area round.
That group included North Mesquite, the lone Mesquite ISD qualifier, taking down 9-6A champion Rowlett in an impressive 2-0 victory.
When the dust settled, every team had reason to celebrate their season highlights on the 10-6A all-district team.
The Stallions had a dozen players named to the team and captured a pair of superlative awards.
Senior Josue Turrubiartes was voted as the midfielder of the year. Turrubiartes, who was also selected to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Region II honorable mention list, was a general in the middle of the field and tallied three goals and eight assists.
The other major honor went to Scott Helverson, as he was named co-coach of the year after guiding the Stallions to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
North Mesquite landed four more players on the first team.
That included senior forward Jonathan Zuniga. Zuniga ranked among the top scorers in the district with 14 goals to go along with two assists and he was also selected to the TASCO Region II all-region first-team.
Joining Zuniga on the first team were seniors Jacob Perez, Jorge Cedillo and Derrick Gomez Alvarado.
There were four more Stallions chosen to the second team with seniors Geovanni Almaguer, Alexis Aragon and Miguel Banda and junior Edward Lujan.
North Mesquite seniors Victor Lujan and Diego Lopez De Lira were honorable mention picks, as was freshman Gadriel Arreola.
The season did not go the way that Horn and Mesquite had hoped, but each did earn their share of all-district honors.
Though victories were hard to come by for the Jaguars, they were in most of their matches and a big reason was senior Braeden Poole, who was selected as the 10-6A goalkeeper of the year.
Poole was joined by a trio of teammates on the first team. Senior midfielder/defender Jose Candelas recorded a pair of goals and two assists, sophomore defender Kevin Jacinto emerged as a key part in the back and also contributed on offense with three goals and three assists, while junior defender Carl Elaya was also selected.
The Jaguars were represented on the second team by junior defender Eric Oniya, who registered three goals and an assist, junior forward Luciano DaRosa, who posted a team-high seven goals along with a helper, and freshman midfielder/defender Miguel Duran, who chipped in with a pair of assists.
Horn also had five honorable mentions with senior midfielders Luis Jamaica (1 goal) and Tonatiu Cristobal (1 goal, 2 assists), senior defender Christian Chavez, junior defender Joel Baez (1 assist) and sophomore forward Cesar Benavides (1 assist).
The Skeeters had a pair of first-teamers in seniors Joshua Sanchez and David Perez. Juniors Roberto Arechar and Gael Alvarado were named to the second team and in a promising sign for the future, five underclassmen were honorable mentions with junior Diego Martinez and freshmen Josue Moreno, Jose Tudon, Augustin Robles and Angel Vacio.
Tyler Legacy broke from the pack to claim the 10-6A championship and it claimed three superlative awards. That included the district’s top honor as junior Noe Robles was recognized as the most valuable player.
Senior Esteban Rodriguez was tabbed the defensive player of the year and Marty Germany was named co-coach of the year.
Five more Raiders were chosen to the first team and they should all return of them alongside Robles with juniors Nate Edam, Jorge Sanchez and Austin Beckham and sophomores Knox Hicks and Brady Filla.
It is a similar story on the second team, where Tyler Legacy will graduate seniors Denver Rowe and Hansen Anderson, but return juniors Christian Baker and Landon Bravo and sophomore Anthony Tierrablanca.
District runner-up Rockwall claimed a pair of major awards. Senior Omar Boutari recorded a team-high 15 goals and added four assists as he was selected as the 10-6A offensive player of the year.
Freshman Triston Gooch made an immediate impact for the Yellowjackets both on offense, where he had three goals and two assists, and defense as he was chosen as the co-utility player of the year.
Senior Eli Owen had four goals and four assists to earn a spot on the first team, where he was joined by seniors Xavier Baker and Garrett Randall and junior Collin Clark.
Rockwall was represented on the second team by senior Andrew Corral, juniors Ben Padilla and Chris Kouvelis and sophomore Elliott Clement.
Rockwall-Heath finished third in 10-6A, but actually made the deepest run in the playoffs, advancing three rounds deep.
The Hawks featured the co-utility player of the year in senior Sam Spencer, who found the back of the net twice and led the team with six assists.
Spencer was joined by four more Rockwall-Heath players on the first team.
Sophomore Drew Cooley led the team in scoring with 11 goals and a pair of assists. Fellow sophomore Fletcher Fierro recorded five goals and an assist and seniors Corey Kossowski and Junior Tover also made the list.
Senior Jesus Ruiz tallied six goals and four assists to earn a spot on the second team alongside senior Adebayo Amusan and juniors Na’el Shalabi and Garrett Hall.
The Skyline contingent was led by sophomore Luis Gallegos, who was voted as the newcomer of the year.
Seniors Alexis Rivera and Alex Alvarez and sophomore Francisco Navarrete were first-team selections and senior Ricardo Pineda, junior Kevin Vega and sophomore Nicolas Garcia were second-team honorees.
10-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Noe Robles Jr. Tyler Legacy
Offensive Player of the Year
Omar Boutari Sr. Rockwall
Defensive Player of the Year
Esteban Rodriguez Sr. Tyler Legacy
Midfielder of the Year
Josue Turrubiartes Sr. North Mesquite
Co-Utility Players of the Year
Triston Gooch Fr. Rockwall
Sam Spencer Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Goalkeeper of the Year
Braeden Poole Sr. Horn
Newcomer of the Year
Luis Gallegos So. Skyline
Co-Coaches of the Year
Marty Germany Tyler Legacy
Scott Helverson North Mesquite
First Team
Jacob Perez Sr. North Mesquite
Jonathan Zuniga Sr. North Mesquite
Jorge Cedillo Sr. North Mesquite
Derrick Gomez Alvarado Sr. North Mesquite
Kevin Jacinto So. Horn
Carl Elaya Jr. Horn
Jose Candelas Sr. Horn
Joshua Sanchez Sr. Mesquite
David Perez Sr. Mesquite
Nate Edam Jr. Tyler Legacy
Jorge Sanchez Jr. Tyler Legacy
Austin Beckham Jr. Tyler Legacy
Brady Filla So. Tyler Legacy
Knox Hicks So. Tyler Legacy
Collin Clark Jr. Rockwall
Eli Owen Sr. Rockwall
Xavier Baker Sr. Rockwall
Garrett Randall Sr. Rockwall
Junior Tover Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Corey Kossowski Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Fletcher Fierro So. Rockwall-Heath
Drew Cooley So. Rockwall-Heath
Alexis Rivera Sr. Skyline
Alex Alvarez Sr. Skyline
Francisco Navarrete So. Skyline
Second Team
Geovanni Almaguer Sr. North Mesquite
Alexis Aragon Sr. North Mesquite
Edward Lujan Jr. North Mesquite
Miguel Banda Sr. North Mesquite
Miguel Duran Fr. Horn
Luciano Darosa Jr. Horn
Eric Oniya Jr. Horn
Roberto Arechar Jr. Mesquite
Gael Alvarado Jr. Mesquite
Denver Rowe Sr. Tyler Legacy
Christian Baxter Jr. Tyler Legacy
Landon Bravo Jr. Tyler Legacy
Hansen Anderson Sr. Tyler Legacy
Anthony Tierrablanca So. Tyler Legacy
Ben Padilla Jr. Rockwall
Elliott Clement So. Rockwall
Chris Kouvelis Jr. Rockwall
Andrew Corral Sr. Rockwall
Na’el Shalabi Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Adebayo Amusan Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Garrett Hall Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Jesus Ruiz Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Ricardo Pineda Sr. Skyline
Kevin Vega Jr. Skyline
Nicolas Garcia So. Skyline
Honorable Mention
Gadriel Arreola Fr. North Mesquite
Victor Lujan Sr. North Mesquite
Diego Lopez De Lira Sr. North Mesquite
Cesar Benavides So. Horn
Luis Jamaica Sr. Horn
Tonatiu Cristobal Sr. Horn
Joel Baez Jr. Horn
Christian Chavez Sr. Horn
Diego Martinez Jr. Mesquite
Josue Moreno Fr. Mesquite
Jose Tudon Fr. Mesquite
Augustin Robles Fr. Mesquite
Angel Vacio Fr. Mesquite
Fabian Varona So. Tyler Legacy
Diego Castillo So. Tyler Legacy
Luis Bustos Sr. Tyler Legacy
Griffin Campbell Jr. Rockwall
Dylan Boudreaux Sr. Rockwall
Austin Lopez Jr. Rockwall
David Beltran Jr. Rockwall
Caleb Velasquez Sr. Rockwall
Blaise Richard So. Rockwall-Heath
Kyle Dudek Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Brandon Cruz Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Donovan Faletto Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Ramireo Romero Jr. Skyline
Alex Castro Jr. Skyline
Giovanny Ledezma Sr. Skyline
Noel Pena So. Skyline
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.