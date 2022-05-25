NORTH MESQUITE BOYS SOCCER GEO ALMAGUER

North Mesquite’s Geo Almaguer was one of 12 Stallions selected to the 10-6A all-district team.

 Devin Hasson, Staff Photo

The 10-6A boys soccer race was one of the more competitive in the area.

For evidence, look no further than the opening round of the playoffs, when the four 10-6A representatives swept their opponents to advance to the area round.

That group included North Mesquite, the lone Mesquite ISD qualifier, taking down 9-6A champion Rowlett in an impressive 2-0 victory.

When the dust settled, every team had reason to celebrate their season highlights on the 10-6A all-district team.

The Stallions had a dozen players named to the team and captured a pair of superlative awards.

Senior Josue Turrubiartes was voted as the midfielder of the year. Turrubiartes, who was also selected to the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Region II honorable mention list, was a general in the middle of the field and tallied three goals and eight assists.

The other major honor went to Scott Helverson, as he was named co-coach of the year after guiding the Stallions to their fourth consecutive playoff appearance.

North Mesquite landed four more players on the first team.

That included senior forward Jonathan Zuniga. Zuniga ranked among the top scorers in the district with 14 goals to go along with two assists and he was also selected to the TASCO Region II all-region first-team.

Joining Zuniga on the first team were seniors Jacob Perez, Jorge Cedillo and Derrick Gomez Alvarado.

There were four more Stallions chosen to the second team with seniors Geovanni Almaguer, Alexis Aragon and Miguel Banda and junior Edward Lujan.

North Mesquite seniors Victor Lujan and Diego Lopez De Lira were honorable mention picks, as was freshman Gadriel Arreola.

The season did not go the way that Horn and Mesquite had hoped, but each did earn their share of all-district honors.

Though victories were hard to come by for the Jaguars, they were in most of their matches and a big reason was senior Braeden Poole, who was selected as the 10-6A goalkeeper of the year.

Poole was joined by a trio of teammates on the first team. Senior midfielder/defender Jose Candelas recorded a pair of goals and two assists, sophomore defender Kevin Jacinto emerged as a key part in the back and also contributed on offense with three goals and three assists, while junior defender Carl Elaya was also selected.

The Jaguars were represented on the second team by junior defender Eric Oniya, who registered three goals and an assist, junior forward Luciano DaRosa, who posted a team-high seven goals along with a helper, and freshman midfielder/defender Miguel Duran, who chipped in with a pair of assists.

Horn also had five honorable mentions with senior midfielders Luis Jamaica (1 goal) and Tonatiu Cristobal (1 goal, 2 assists), senior defender Christian Chavez, junior defender Joel Baez (1 assist) and sophomore forward Cesar Benavides (1 assist).

The Skeeters had a pair of first-teamers in seniors Joshua Sanchez and David Perez. Juniors Roberto Arechar and Gael Alvarado were named to the second team and in a promising sign for the future, five underclassmen were honorable mentions with junior Diego Martinez and freshmen Josue Moreno, Jose Tudon, Augustin Robles and Angel Vacio.

Tyler Legacy broke from the pack to claim the 10-6A championship and it claimed three superlative awards. That included the district’s top honor as junior Noe Robles was recognized as the most valuable player.

Senior Esteban Rodriguez was tabbed the defensive player of the year and Marty Germany was named co-coach of the year.

Five more Raiders were chosen to the first team and they should all return of them alongside Robles with juniors Nate Edam, Jorge Sanchez and Austin Beckham and sophomores Knox Hicks and Brady Filla.

It is a similar story on the second team, where Tyler Legacy will graduate seniors Denver Rowe and Hansen Anderson, but return juniors Christian Baker and Landon Bravo and sophomore Anthony Tierrablanca.

District runner-up Rockwall claimed a pair of major awards. Senior Omar Boutari recorded a team-high 15 goals and added four assists as he was selected as the 10-6A offensive player of the year.

Freshman Triston Gooch made an immediate impact for the Yellowjackets both on offense, where he had three goals and two assists, and defense as he was chosen as the co-utility player of the year.

Senior Eli Owen had four goals and four assists to earn a spot on the first team, where he was joined by seniors Xavier Baker and Garrett Randall and junior Collin Clark.

Rockwall was represented on the second team by senior Andrew Corral, juniors Ben Padilla and Chris Kouvelis and sophomore Elliott Clement.

Rockwall-Heath finished third in 10-6A, but actually made the deepest run in the playoffs, advancing three rounds deep.

The Hawks featured the co-utility player of the year in senior Sam Spencer, who found the back of the net twice and led the team with six assists.

Spencer was joined by four more Rockwall-Heath players on the first team.

Sophomore Drew Cooley led the team in scoring with 11 goals and a pair of assists. Fellow sophomore Fletcher Fierro recorded five goals and an assist and seniors Corey Kossowski and Junior Tover also made the list.

Senior Jesus Ruiz tallied six goals and four assists to earn a spot on the second team alongside senior Adebayo Amusan and juniors Na’el Shalabi and Garrett Hall.

The Skyline contingent was led by sophomore Luis Gallegos, who was voted as the newcomer of the year.

Seniors Alexis Rivera and Alex Alvarez and sophomore Francisco Navarrete were first-team selections and senior Ricardo Pineda, junior Kevin Vega and sophomore Nicolas Garcia were second-team honorees.

10-6A Boys Soccer All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Noe Robles Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Offensive Player of the Year

Omar Boutari       Sr.     Rockwall

Defensive Player of the Year

Esteban Rodriguez         Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Midfielder of the Year

Josue Turrubiartes         Sr.     North Mesquite

Co-Utility Players of the Year

Triston Gooch      Fr.     Rockwall

Sam Spencer        Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Goalkeeper of the Year

Braeden Poole      Sr.     Horn

Newcomer of the Year

Luis Gallegos       So.    Skyline

Co-Coaches of the Year

Marty Germany             Tyler Legacy

Scott Helverson             North Mesquite

First Team

Jacob Perez Sr.     North Mesquite

Jonathan Zuniga   Sr.     North Mesquite

Jorge Cedillo        Sr.     North Mesquite

Derrick Gomez Alvarado        Sr.     North Mesquite

Kevin Jacinto       So.    Horn

Carl Elaya  Jr.      Horn

Jose Candelas       Sr.     Horn

Joshua Sanchez    Sr.     Mesquite

David Perez          Sr.     Mesquite

Nate Edam  Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Jorge Sanchez       Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Austin Beckham   Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Brady Filla So.    Tyler Legacy

Knox Hicks So.    Tyler Legacy

Collin Clark         Jr.      Rockwall

Eli Owen     Sr.     Rockwall

Xavier Baker        Sr.     Rockwall

Garrett Randall    Sr.     Rockwall

Junior Tover        Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Corey Kossowski Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Fletcher Fierro      So.    Rockwall-Heath

Drew Cooley        So.    Rockwall-Heath

Alexis Rivera       Sr.     Skyline

Alex Alvarez        Sr.     Skyline

Francisco Navarrete       So.    Skyline

Second Team

Geovanni Almaguer       Sr.     North Mesquite

Alexis Aragon      Sr.     North Mesquite

Edward Lujan      Jr.      North Mesquite

Miguel Banda       Sr.     North Mesquite

Miguel Duran       Fr.     Horn

Luciano Darosa    Jr.      Horn

Eric Oniya  Jr.      Horn

Roberto Arechar  Jr.      Mesquite

Gael Alvarado      Jr.      Mesquite

Denver Rowe       Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Christian Baxter   Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Landon Bravo      Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Hansen Anderson Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Anthony Tierrablanca    So.    Tyler Legacy

Ben Padilla Jr.      Rockwall

Elliott Clement     So.    Rockwall

Chris Kouvelis     Jr.      Rockwall

Andrew Corral     Sr.     Rockwall

Na’el Shalabi       Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Adebayo Amusan Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Garrett Hall          Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Jesus Ruiz   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Ricardo Pineda     Sr.     Skyline

Kevin Vega Jr.      Skyline

Nicolas Garcia      So.    Skyline

Honorable Mention

Gadriel Arreola    Fr.     North Mesquite

Victor Lujan         Sr.     North Mesquite

Diego Lopez De Lira      Sr.     North Mesquite

Cesar Benavides   So.    Horn

Luis Jamaica        Sr.     Horn

Tonatiu Cristobal Sr.     Horn

Joel Baez    Jr.      Horn

Christian Chavez  Sr.     Horn

Diego Martinez     Jr.      Mesquite

Josue Moreno       Fr.     Mesquite

Jose Tudon Fr.     Mesquite

Augustin Robles   Fr.     Mesquite

Angel Vacio         Fr.     Mesquite

Fabian Varona     So.    Tyler Legacy

Diego Castillo      So.    Tyler Legacy

Luis Bustos Sr.     Tyler Legacy

Griffin Campbell  Jr.      Rockwall

Dylan Boudreaux Sr.     Rockwall

Austin Lopez        Jr.      Rockwall

David Beltran       Jr.      Rockwall

Caleb Velasquez   Sr.     Rockwall

Blaise Richard      So.    Rockwall-Heath

Kyle Dudek Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Brandon Cruz      Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Donovan Faletto  Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Ramireo Romero  Jr.      Skyline

Alex Castro          Jr.      Skyline

Giovanny Ledezma        Sr.     Skyline

Noel Pena   So.    Skyline

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

