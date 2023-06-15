Recent times have been tough for the Mesquite ISD trio of North Mesquite, West Mesquite and Poteet on the softball diamond.
But with a new district outlook, and an influx of young talent, the Stallions, Wranglers and Pirates were the story of the 12-5A softball season.
Each shined in their own ways as they changed their recent fortunes and all three made the playoffs in the same season for the first time ever.
Their exploits on the field were recognized on the 12-5A all-district team, which exhibited the same dominance that the three teams displayed on the field.
North Mesquite and West Mesquite split the season series, and fittingly, shared the district championship.
For the Stallions, it was the first district crown since 2007 as they returned to the postseason for the first time in five years.
It was an even more historical ride for the Wranglers, who not only qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 22 years, they won their first district title since their only other one back in 1996.
North Mesquite had 13 players recognized and captured five superlative awards.
That included the top honor as junior Alia Perrin-Adams was voted as the 12-5A most valuable player.
Perrin-Adams did a little of everything for the Stallions.
She was among the top hitters on the team, batting .500 with four home runs, three triples, 12 doubles, 33 runs scored and 47 runs driven in. She was also a workhorse on the mound, where she posted 11-2 record with a 2.79 earned run average and 87 strikeouts in 70.1 innings.
Junior Makiya Myles was tabbed as the catcher of the year after hitting .444 with three homers, four triples, eight triples and 34 RBIs.
Senior Raegan Davis was selected as the co-offensive player of the year. Davis hit .365 with four home runs, 54 runs batted in and 23 stolen bases. She was also a key part of the rotation, where she posted a 7-0 record with a 4.53 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 38.2 frames.
Senior Kaitlyn Murphree was recognized as the utility player of the year, as she hit .347 with six doubles, 46 runs scored, 20 RBIs and a team-high 30 stolen bases.
Johnny Smith was voted as the coach of the year, as North Mesquite posted a 13-1 record in winning its first district title in 16 years and had a 24-5-1 overall record.
The Stallions had four more players named to the first team.
Senior infielder Gabrielle Briones was certainly worthy of a major honor, as she ranked among the state leaders with a .667 batting average, 11 home runs, two triples, five doubles, 38 runs scored and 41 runs batted in.
Senior infielder Cora Hurst hit .410 with a pair of homers, 10 doubles, 33 runs and 27 RBIs.
Senior outfielder Michelle Lopez posted a .389 average with 34 runs scored and senior outfielder Abigail Hernandez hit .298 with 25 runs scored and 15 driven in.
Senior infielder Alia Camargo had two home runs, scored 23 runs and had 17 RBIs to earn a spot on the second team, where she was joined by senior outfielder Allyson Eldridge, who hit .333 with 30 runs and 15 stolen bases.
North Mesquite also had a trio of honorable mentions with sophomore Haven Crabb (.385, 23 runs), junior Molly Whitinger and junior Emily Gonzalez.
West Mesquite enjoyed one of its best seasons in years under head coach Miriam Ramirez and it had a dozen selections.
That included a pair of superlative awards.
Senior Celeste Avila shouldered the load on the mound and was named co-pitcher of the year as the Wranglers posted five shutouts during district play, and Zoraida Barron made an immediate impact in the lineup, hitting .636 to earn freshman of the year honors.
West Mesquite had two more players named to the first team with junior infielder Jaycee Trunkill and senior outfielder Bree Logan, both of whom hit better than .400 on the season.
Senior outfielder Lamyria Little, senior infielder Talia Offord and junior catcher Ally Rogers were chosen to the second team.
The Wranglers also had a quintet of honorable mentions with seniors Angelica Escobedo, Kathy Hernandez, Arieanna Williams and Sky Negrete, as well as freshman Avery Cox.
Poteet, which as the deepest tradition among Mesquite ISD programs, enjoyed its own resurgence in returning to the playoffs and advancing to the area finals and it had 11 honorees, including three superlative awards.
Sophomore Aaliyah De Jesus was named co-pitcher of the year. De Jesus was the Pirates’ primary arm and also a force at the plate, where she hit .492 with three home runs, six triples, seven doubles and 10 stolen bases.
Junior Faith Ramirez was tabbed the co-offensive player of the year after posting a .471 batting average with four homers, two triples, two doubles and a team-high 44 stolen bases.
Sophomore Eleana Rosales was recognized as the newcomer of the year, making an immediate impact with a .452 average, two home runs, three triples and four doubles.
Poteet had five additional fist-team selections.
Senior Anais Moncada made the most of her opportunities, hitting .552 with three doubles and junior outfielder Alyssa Garcia posted a .524 average with a pair of home runs and 22 RBIs.
Freshman infielder Mariana Ortiz hit .379 with two home runs, three doubles, three triples and 15 stolen bases to earn a spot on the first team, where she was also joined by junior catcher Siara Figueroa, who hit .310, and freshman pitcher Melanie Valadez.
The Pirates landed an additional trio on the second team with three players who hit better than .300 with senior outfielder Grace Prater, junior outfielder Mireyli Castillo and junior infielder Valerie Arriaga.
12-5A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Alia Perrin-Adams Jr. North Mesquite
Co-Pitchers of the Year
Celeste Avila Sr. West Mesquite
Aaliyah De Jesus So. Poteet
Catcher of the Year
Makiya Myles Jr. North Mesquite
Co-Offensive Players of the Year
Faith Ramirez Jr. Poteet
Raegan Davis Sr. North Mesquite
Utility Player of the Year
Kaitlyn Murphree Sr. North Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year
Eleana Rosales So. Poteet
Freshman of the Year
Zoraida Barron Fr. West Mesquite
Coach of the Year
Johnny Smith North Mesquite
First Team
Melanie Valadez Fr. P Poteet
Siara Figueroa Jr. C Poteet
Gabrielle Briones Sr. IF North Mesquite
Cora Hurst Sr. IF North Mesquite
Jaycee Trunkill Jr. IF West Mesquite
Mariana Ortiz Fr. IF Poteet
Jessica Burns So. IF Samuell
AnnaBella Dominguez Sr. IF Bryan Adams
Bree Logan Sr. OF West Mesquite
Michelle Lopez Sr. OF North Mesquite
Abigail Hernandez Sr. OF North Mesquite
Alyssa Garcia Jr. OF Poteet
Anais Moncada Sr. OF Poteet
Second Team
Jai White So. P Seagoville
Natalia Gomez So. P Samuell
Ally Rogers Jr. C West Mesquite
Talia Offord Sr. IF West Mesquite
Alia Camargo Sr. IF North Mesquite
Valerie Arriaga Jr. IF Poteet
Kandice McWhorter So. IF Seagoville
Jayla Jaime Jr. IF Samuell
Stacy De Leon Sr. IF Bryan Adams
Allyson Eldridge Sr. OF North Mesquite
Mireyli Castillo Jr. OF Poteet
Grace Prater Sr. OF Poteet
Miyana Boyles Sr. OF Samuell
Lamyria Little Sr. OF West Mesquite
Honorable Mention
Haven Crabb So. North Mesquite
Emily Gonzalez Jr. North Mesquite
Molly Whitinger Jr. North Mesquite
Angelica Escobedo Sr. West Mesquite
Kathy Hernandez Sr. West Mesquite
Arieanna Williams Sr. West Mesquite
Sky Negrete Sr. West Mesquite
Avery Cox Fr. West Mesquite
Laila Rincon Bryan Adams
Isabella Salmeron Bryan Adams
Taiyanna Galvan Bryan Adams
Lina Ortiz Spruce
Ximena Gallegos Spruce
Heidy Garcia Samuell
Noemi Gonzalez Conrad
Mildreth Mancina Conrad
Jade Ochoa Conrad
Daisy Perales Seagoville
Ebony Narvaiz Seagoville
Kaylyn Proctor Seagoville
