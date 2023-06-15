Recent times have been tough for the Mesquite ISD trio of North Mesquite, West Mesquite and Poteet on the softball diamond.

But with a new district outlook, and an influx of young talent, the Stallions, Wranglers and Pirates were the story of the 12-5A softball season.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments