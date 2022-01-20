Any time a football program goes through a coaching change, there is a period of transition.
Some of those go smoothly, while others take a little more time.
Fortunately for Mesquite, its latest change proved to be a successful one, as first-year head coach DeMarcus Harris and the staff guided the Skeeters back to the playoffs in their inaugural season.
Not only did Mesquite finish with a 7-5 record, it advanced to the area finals with a 42-19 victory over Sachse in the bi-district round before falling to Duncanville in the next round.
For their efforts, the Skeeters were well-recognized recently on the 10-6A all-district team.
Mesquite had one superlative award winner as senior defensive tackle Marlon Thompson-Leatch was voted as the co-defensive most valuable player.
Thompson-Leatch was a force up front all season, recording 70 tackles, including 15 for loss, with six sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.
Senior quarterback Chance Edwards was a unanimous selection to the first-team offense. Edwards completed 118-of-191 passes, a clip of 61.8 percent, for 1,455 yards and 16 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Edwards also added a rushing score.
On the other side of the ball, Thompson-Leatch was one of five Skeeters selected to the first-team defense.
Senior tackle Ashton Donald was recognized as he tallied 58 tackles, with nine for loss, five sacks, six quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a pair of forced fumbles.
His line mate, senior end Cornelius Darden, was also chosen to the first team as he had 55 tackles, with 11 for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Junior inside linebacker Forest Gatlin made the first team, as he had 92 tackles, with one for loss, one sack, three pressures, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Senior Josh Williams was a two-time pick on the first-team defense.
First, Williams was noted for his work at outside linebacker, where the active senior recorded a team-high 104 tackles, with six for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Williams was also named to the first team at punter, where he averaged 39.6 yards per kick.
The second-team offense included six Mesquite players spread out around the field.
Senior running back Anthony Roberts had 153 carries for 872 yards, an average of 5.7 yards per attempt, and four touchdowns with four 100-yard games to earn a spot on the list.
Roberts was joined by his backfield mate, senior fullback Isaiah Smith, as well as senior tight end Braelyn Dillard.
Junior wide receiver Jamarion Woods made the second team, hauling in 49 receptions for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns and also averaging 28.0 yards per kickoff return and 10.8 yards on punt returns.
Senior offensive lineman Bishop Rice was named to the second team, as was senior kicker Ricky Echartea, who was 3-of-3 on field goals, with a long of 34, and 17-of-17 on extra points.
The second team included a pair of linemen and a pair from the secondary.
Junior defensive tackle Marcus Lerma had 18 tackles, including two for loss while senior end Cameron Harris made 24 stops, with three for loss, one sack and a pair of quarterback hurries.
Senior safety Jaylin Broadus recorded 55 tackles, with two for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups and senior cornerback Quinton Evans made 41 tackles with 11 pass breakups.
The season did not turn out the way that Horn and North Mesquite had hoped in regards to their pursuit of a playoff berth, but both did have some highlights that were recognized on the all-district team.
The Jaguars had a pair of first-team defensive players in senior inside linebacker Tarance Johnson and junior cornerback Amarion Atwood.
Johnson registered 58 tackles, with four for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. Atwood made 32 stops with three interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.
Junior wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. was named to the second-team offense after he tallied 22 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns and also contributed in the ground game and on kickoff returns.
Senior outside linebacker Darrius White was named to the second-team defense, as he had 43 tackles, with eight for loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. The versatile White was also a key figure on offense, where he logged 65 carries for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, caught three passes for 63 yards and also filled in at quarterback, where he threw for 246 yards and a score.
White was joined on the second-team defense by junior safety Jordan Lester, who made 55 tackles, with three for loss, with two interceptions, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
The third-team offense included five Jaguars with senior fullback Alex Matchniff, junior tight end Armani Itote and a trio of lineman in seniors Tarell Johnson and Orville Azumah and junior Antonio Asuncion.
Six more Horn players were named to the third-team defense with sophomore tackle Armstrong Nnodim (30 tackles, 5 TFL, sack), sophomore end Preston Davis (43 tackles, 3 TFL, sack), senior end Jordan Prince (28 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 QBH), junior inside linebacker Bradley Amwayi (69 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH), junior safety Jordan Lester (55 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 6 PBU) and sophomore safety Nathaniel Rainey (65 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, INT, 6 QBH, 3 PBU).
North Mesquite garnered one superlative award as sophomore quarterback Luke Seder was voted as the offensive newcomer of the year.
Seder completed 85-of-178 passes for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns and also rushed for 88 yards and a pair of scores.
The Stallions landed a pair of players on the first-team defense with senior tackle Davion Carter and sophomore safety Fredrick Dotle.
North Mesquite also had several players picked for the second and third teams.
Senior running back Cam Tyler, who had 118 carries for 644 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also caught 15 passes for 201 yards and three scores, was named to the second-team offense.
Tyler was joined by a pair of wide receivers in junior Cordale Russell, who had 21 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns, and sophomore Elijah Basea, who made 14 grabs for 249 yards and four scores, as well as junior offensive lineman Caden Bowers.
The second-team defense included senior end Rodney Hobbs, as well as Seder, who earned a second all-district nod at punter.
Junior fullback Kaemon Tatum, sophomore offensive lineman Keenan Morrow and senior kicker Geovanni Almaguer were named to the third-team offense, while the third-team defense included junior outside linebacker Donovan Cuadros and senior safety Curtis Brown.
The battle for the 10-6A championship came down to a two-team affair between rivals Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, with the Hawks gaining the edge due to their memorable 79-71 win in double overtime.
So it is little surprise that those teams earned the lion’s share of the superlative awards.
Rockwall-Heath senior quarterback Josh Hoover was voted as the most valuable player, completing 191-of-302 passes for 3,268 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Sophomore linebacker Bryce President was tabbed co-defensive newcomer of the year after recording 49 tackles with a pair of sacks and Mike Spradlin and his assistants were selected as the coaching staff of the year, as they led the Hawks to the district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals.
The Yellowjackets garnered four superlative awards, including senior quarterback Braedyn Locke, who was tabbed the offensive most valuable player after throwing for 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Senior cornerback Cadien Robinson was named co-defensive most valuable player, as he made 47 tackles, with six for loss, a team-high seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups.
Senior kicker Michael James was a unanimous pick for special teams most valuable player, as he hit 7-of-10 field goals, with a long of 52, converted 68-of-68 extra points and also handled kickoff duties.
Junior linebacker Jarrett Stoner was chosen as the co-defensive newcomer of the year, as he recorded 102 tackles, with 14 for loss, with three sacks and four quarterback pressures.
Rounding out the major honors, Tyler Legacy senior quarterback/defensive back Aaron Sears was chosen as the utility player of the year. Sears took some snaps under center and rushed 30 times for 367 yards and four touchdowns, while also recording 74 tackles, with two for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups.
10-6A Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Josh Hoover* Sr. QB Rockwall-Heath
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Braedyn Locke Sr. QB Rockwall
Co-Defensive Most Valuable Players
Marlon Thompson-Leatch Sr. DT Mesquite
Cadien Robinson Sr. CB Rockwall
Special Teams Most Valuable Player
Michael James* Sr. K Rockwall
Utility Player of the Year
Aaron Sears* Sr. QB/DB Tyler Legacy
Offensive Newcomer of the Year
Luke Seder So. QB North Mesquite
Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year
Jarrett Stoner Jr. LB Rockwall
Bryce President So. LB Rockwall-Heath
Coaching Staff of the Year
Rockwall-Heath
First Team Offense
Chance Edwards* Sr. QB Mesquite
Zach Evans Sr. RB Rockwall-Heath
Jamarion Miller Sr. RB Tyler Legacy
Brennan Ray Sr. FB Rockwall
Lance Mason* Sr. TE Rockwall-Heath
Jay Fair Sr. WR Rockwall-Heath
Jordan Nabors Sr. WR Rockwall-Heath
Caden Marshall* Sr. WR Rockwall
Aiden Meeks Jr. WR Rockwall
Sebastian Martinez* Sr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Caleb Flores Sr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Carson Fichtel Sr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Isaiah Heckman Sr. OL Rockwall
Donavan Jordan Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Christian Baker* Jr. K Tyler Legacy
Bryson Donnell Sr. RS Tyler Legacy
First Team Defense
Davion Carter Sr. DT North Mesquite
Ashton Donald Sr. DT Mesquite
Cornelius Darden Sr. DE Mesquite
Justice Rider Sr. DE Rockwall-Heath
Jacob Nelson Sr. DE Rockwall
Jordan Renaud* Jr. DE Tyler Legacy
Eli Wallace Jr. DE Skyline
Tarance Johnson Sr. ILB Horn
Forest Gatlin Jr. ILB Mesquite
Deyreck Dean Sr. ILB Rockwall
Joshua Williams Sr. ILB Mesquite
La’Brendo Flowers Sr. OLB Tyler Legacy
Fredrick Dotle So. S North Mesquite
Layne Horak Sr. S Rockwall-Heath
Amarion Atwood Jr. CB Horn
Peyton Williams* Sr. CB Rockwall-Heath
Joshua Williams Sr. P Mesquite
Second Team Offense
Bruce Bruckner Sr. QB Tyler Legacy
Anthony Roberts Sr. RB Mesquite
Zach Hernandez Jr. RB Rockwall
Cam Tyler Sr. RB North Mesquite
Kenneth Hawkins Sr. FB Tyler Legacy
Isaiah Smith Sr. FB Mesquite
Braelyn Dillard Sr. TE Mesquite
Jacob Rhodes Jr. TE Rockwall
Ja’Kaleb Turner Sr. TE Tyler Legacy
Cordale Russell Jr. WR North Mesquite
Fletcher Fierro So. WR Rockwall-Heath
Noble Johnson Jr. WR Rockwall
K.J. Humber Sr. WR Tyler Legacy
Jamarion Woods Jr. WR Mesquite
Elijah Baesa So. WR North Mesquite
Chris Dawn Jr. WR Horn
Bishop Rice Sr. OL Mesquite
Caden Bowers Jr. OL North Mesquite
Ian Morgan Sr. OL Rockwall-Heath
Cash Cleveland So. OL Rockwall-Heath
Jayce Chew Jr. OL Rockwall
Kye Cavin Jr. OL Rockwall
Kade Fry Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Eithan Wallace Sr. OL Tyler Legacy
Chris Vestal Jr. OL Skyline
Ricky Echartea Sr. K Mesquite
Second Team Defense
Marcus Lerma Jr. DT Mesquite
La’Travian Whitmill Sr. DT Tyler Legacy
Anthony Scott Jr. DT Skyline
Will Davis Sr. DT Rockwall-Heath
Cameron Harris Sr. DE Mesquite
Isaac Gutierrez Sr. DE Rockwall-Heath
Robert Buck Sr. DE Rockwall
Luke Youngblood Jr. DE Tyler Legacy
Baron Bennett Sr. DE Skyline
Rodney Hobbs Sr. DE North Mesquite
Tyler Masters Sr. ILB Skyline
Alan Crawford Sr. ILB Rockwall-Heath
Jeff Stanger Sr. ILB Tyler Legacy
Darrius White Sr. OLB Horn
Lake Bennett Jr. OLB Rockwall
Jeremiah Sheffie Sr. OLB Tyler Legacy
Noah Wilson Sr. OLB Rockwall-Heath
Jordan Ford Sr. S Tyler Legacy
Cayden Starks Sr. S Tyler Legacy
Jordan Lester Jr. S Horn
Jaylin Broadus Sr. S Mesquite
Anthony Davis Sr. CB Skyline
Quinton Evans Sr. CB Mesquite
Tre Carter Jr. CB Rockwall
Gregory Johnson Sr. CB Skyline
Luke Seder So. P North Mesquite
Bruce Bruckner Sr. P Tyler Legacy
Third Team Offense
Malachi Tuesno So. RB Rockwall-Heath
Brittan Snider Jr. RB Rockwall-Heath
Devante Johnson Jr. RB Skyline
Kaemon Tatum Jr. FB North Mesquite
Alex Matchniff Sr. FB Horn
Armani Itote Jr. TE Horn
Quintero Jones Jr. WR Rockwall
Davontae Oliver Jr. WR Skyline
Keenan Morrow So. OL North Mesquite
Tarell Johnson Sr. OL Horn
Antonio Asuncion Jr. OL Horn
Orville Azumah Sr. OL Horn
Jake Elam Sr. OL Rockwall
Demicah Wofford Sr. OL Skyline
Geovanni Almaguer Sr. K North Mesquite
Third Team Defense
Armstrong Nnodim So. DT Horn
Preston Davis So. DE Horn
Jordan Prince Sr. DE Horn
Jaylen Jones Sr. DE Rockwall
Andrew Oviedo Sr. DE Rockwall
Bradley Amwayi Jr. ILB Horn
Donovan Cuadros Jr. OLB North Mesquite
Bryson Elbert Sr. OLB Rockwall-Heath
Ju’Vion Parker Sr. OLB Skyline
Jordan Lester Jr. S Horn
Nathaniel Rainey So. S Horn
Curtis Brown Sr. S North Mesquite
Will Rakow Sr. S Rockwall
Jake Overstreet So. S Rockwall
Jacorey York So. S Skyline
Uriel Mondragon P Skyline
