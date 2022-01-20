MESQUITE FOOTBALL CHANCE EDWARDS

Mesquite quarterback Chance Edwards was a unanimous pick to the 10-6A first-team offense.

Any time a football program goes through a coaching change, there is a period of transition.

Some of those go smoothly, while others take a little more time.

Fortunately for Mesquite, its latest change proved to be a successful one, as first-year head coach DeMarcus Harris and the staff guided the Skeeters back to the playoffs in their inaugural season.

Not only did Mesquite finish with a 7-5 record, it advanced to the area finals with a 42-19 victory over Sachse in the bi-district round before falling to Duncanville in the next round.

For their efforts, the Skeeters were well-recognized recently on the 10-6A all-district team.

Mesquite had one superlative award winner as senior defensive tackle Marlon Thompson-Leatch was voted as the co-defensive most valuable player.

Thompson-Leatch was a force up front all season, recording 70 tackles, including 15 for loss, with six sacks, 11 quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup.

Senior quarterback Chance Edwards was a unanimous selection to the first-team offense. Edwards completed 118-of-191 passes, a clip of 61.8 percent, for 1,455 yards and 16 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Edwards also added a rushing score.

On the other side of the ball, Thompson-Leatch was one of five Skeeters selected to the first-team defense.

Senior tackle Ashton Donald was recognized as he tallied 58 tackles, with nine for loss, five sacks, six quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a pair of forced fumbles.

His line mate, senior end Cornelius Darden, was also chosen to the first team as he had 55 tackles, with 11 for loss, five sacks, 10 quarterback pressures, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Junior inside linebacker Forest Gatlin made the first team, as he had 92 tackles, with one for loss, one sack, three pressures, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Senior Josh Williams was a two-time pick on the first-team defense.

First, Williams was noted for his work at outside linebacker, where the active senior recorded a team-high 104 tackles, with six for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Williams was also named to the first team at punter, where he averaged 39.6 yards per kick.

The second-team offense included six Mesquite players spread out around the field.

Senior running back Anthony Roberts had 153 carries for 872 yards, an average of 5.7 yards per attempt, and four touchdowns with four 100-yard games to earn a spot on the list.

Roberts was joined by his backfield mate, senior fullback Isaiah Smith, as well as senior tight end Braelyn Dillard.

Junior wide receiver Jamarion Woods made the second team, hauling in 49 receptions for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns and also averaging 28.0 yards per kickoff return and 10.8 yards on punt returns.

Senior offensive lineman Bishop Rice was named to the second team, as was senior kicker Ricky Echartea, who was 3-of-3 on field goals, with a long of 34, and 17-of-17 on extra points.

The second team included a pair of linemen and a pair from the secondary.

Junior defensive tackle Marcus Lerma had 18 tackles, including two for loss while senior end Cameron Harris made 24 stops, with three for loss, one sack and a pair of quarterback hurries.

Senior safety Jaylin Broadus recorded 55 tackles, with two for loss, three interceptions and four pass breakups and senior cornerback Quinton Evans made 41 tackles with 11 pass breakups.

The season did not turn out the way that Horn and North Mesquite had hoped in regards to their pursuit of a playoff berth, but both did have some highlights that were recognized on the all-district team.

The Jaguars had a pair of first-team defensive players in senior inside linebacker Tarance Johnson and junior cornerback Amarion Atwood.

Johnson registered 58 tackles, with four for loss, three sacks, five quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles. Atwood made 32 stops with three interceptions, two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Junior wide receiver Chris Dawn, Jr. was named to the second-team offense after he tallied 22 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns and also contributed in the ground game and on kickoff returns.

Senior outside linebacker Darrius White was named to the second-team defense, as he had 43 tackles, with eight for loss, one quarterback hurry, one pass breakup and one forced fumble. The versatile White was also a key figure on offense, where he logged 65 carries for 415 yards and seven touchdowns, caught three passes for 63 yards and also filled in at quarterback, where he threw for 246 yards and a score.

White was joined on the second-team defense by junior safety Jordan Lester, who made 55 tackles, with three for loss, with two interceptions, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

The third-team offense included five Jaguars with senior fullback Alex Matchniff, junior tight end Armani Itote and a trio of lineman in seniors Tarell Johnson and Orville Azumah and junior Antonio Asuncion.

Six more Horn players were named to the third-team defense with sophomore tackle Armstrong Nnodim (30 tackles, 5 TFL, sack), sophomore end Preston Davis (43 tackles, 3 TFL, sack), senior end Jordan Prince (28 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 QBH), junior inside linebacker Bradley Amwayi (69 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 QBH), junior safety Jordan Lester (55 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs, 6 PBU) and sophomore safety Nathaniel Rainey (65 tackles, 4 TFL, sack, INT, 6 QBH, 3 PBU).

North Mesquite garnered one superlative award as sophomore quarterback Luke Seder was voted as the offensive newcomer of the year.

Seder completed 85-of-178 passes for 1,172 yards and 13 touchdowns and also rushed for 88 yards and a pair of scores.

The Stallions landed a pair of players on the first-team defense with senior tackle Davion Carter and sophomore safety Fredrick Dotle.

North Mesquite also had several players picked for the second and third teams.

Senior running back Cam Tyler, who had 118 carries for 644 yards and a pair of touchdowns and also caught 15 passes for 201 yards and three scores, was named to the second-team offense.

Tyler was joined by a pair of wide receivers in junior Cordale Russell, who had 21 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns, and sophomore Elijah Basea, who made 14 grabs for 249 yards and four scores, as well as junior offensive lineman Caden Bowers.

The second-team defense included senior end Rodney Hobbs, as well as Seder, who earned a second all-district nod at punter.

Junior fullback Kaemon Tatum, sophomore offensive lineman Keenan Morrow and senior kicker Geovanni Almaguer were named to the third-team offense, while the third-team defense included junior outside linebacker Donovan Cuadros and senior safety Curtis Brown.

The battle for the 10-6A championship came down to a two-team affair between rivals Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath, with the Hawks gaining the edge due to their memorable 79-71 win in double overtime.

So it is little surprise that those teams earned the lion’s share of the superlative awards.

Rockwall-Heath senior quarterback Josh Hoover was voted as the most valuable player, completing 191-of-302 passes for 3,268 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Sophomore linebacker Bryce President was tabbed co-defensive newcomer of the year after recording 49 tackles with a pair of sacks and Mike Spradlin and his assistants were selected as the coaching staff of the year, as they led the Hawks to the district championship and a trip to the regional semifinals.

The Yellowjackets garnered four superlative awards, including senior quarterback Braedyn Locke, who was tabbed the offensive most valuable player after throwing for 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Senior cornerback Cadien Robinson was named co-defensive most valuable player, as he made 47 tackles, with six for loss, a team-high seven interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

Senior kicker Michael James was a unanimous pick for special teams most valuable player, as he hit 7-of-10 field goals, with a long of 52, converted 68-of-68 extra points and also handled kickoff duties.

Junior linebacker Jarrett Stoner was chosen as the co-defensive newcomer of the year, as he recorded 102 tackles, with 14 for loss, with three sacks and four quarterback pressures.

Rounding out the major honors, Tyler Legacy senior quarterback/defensive back Aaron Sears was chosen as the utility player of the year. Sears took some snaps under center and rushed 30 times for 367 yards and four touchdowns, while also recording 74 tackles, with two for loss, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 12 pass breakups.

10-6A Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Josh Hoover*       Sr.     QB    Rockwall-Heath

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Braedyn Locke     Sr.     QB    Rockwall

Co-Defensive Most Valuable Players

Marlon Thompson-Leatch       Sr.     DT    Mesquite

Cadien Robinson  Sr.     CB    Rockwall

Special Teams Most Valuable Player

Michael James*    Sr.     K       Rockwall

Utility Player of the Year

Aaron Sears*       Sr.     QB/DB       Tyler Legacy

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Luke Seder  So.    QB    North Mesquite

Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year

Jarrett Stoner       Jr.      LB     Rockwall

Bryce President    So.    LB     Rockwall-Heath

Coaching Staff of the Year

Rockwall-Heath

First Team Offense

Chance Edwards* Sr.     QB    Mesquite

Zach Evans Sr.     RB    Rockwall-Heath

Jamarion Miller    Sr.     RB    Tyler Legacy

Brennan Ray        Sr.     FB     Rockwall

Lance Mason*      Sr.     TE     Rockwall-Heath

Jay Fair      Sr.     WR   Rockwall-Heath

Jordan Nabors     Sr.     WR   Rockwall-Heath

Caden Marshall*  Sr.     WR   Rockwall

Aiden Meeks        Jr.      WR   Rockwall

Sebastian Martinez*      Sr.     OL     Rockwall-Heath

Caleb Flores         Sr.     OL     Rockwall-Heath

Carson Fichtel      Sr.     OL     Rockwall-Heath

Isaiah Heckman    Sr.     OL     Rockwall

Donavan Jordan   Sr.     OL     Tyler Legacy

Christian Baker*  Jr.      K       Tyler Legacy

Bryson Donnell    Sr.     RS     Tyler Legacy

First Team Defense

Davion Carter      Sr.     DT    North Mesquite

Ashton Donald     Sr.     DT    Mesquite

Cornelius Darden Sr.     DE    Mesquite

Justice Rider         Sr.     DE    Rockwall-Heath

Jacob Nelson        Sr.     DE    Rockwall

Jordan Renaud*   Jr.      DE    Tyler Legacy

Eli Wallace Jr.      DE    Skyline

Tarance Johnson  Sr.     ILB    Horn

Forest Gatlin        Jr.      ILB    Mesquite

Deyreck Dean       Sr.     ILB    Rockwall

Joshua Williams   Sr.     ILB    Mesquite

La’Brendo Flowers        Sr.     OLB  Tyler Legacy

Fredrick Dotle      So.    S       North Mesquite

Layne Horak        Sr.     S       Rockwall-Heath

Amarion Atwood Jr.      CB    Horn

Peyton Williams* Sr.     CB    Rockwall-Heath

Joshua Williams   Sr.     P       Mesquite

Second Team Offense

Bruce Bruckner    Sr.     QB    Tyler Legacy

Anthony Roberts Sr.     RB    Mesquite

Zach Hernandez   Jr.      RB    Rockwall

Cam Tyler  Sr.     RB    North Mesquite

Kenneth Hawkins Sr.     FB     Tyler Legacy

Isaiah Smith         Sr.     FB     Mesquite

Braelyn Dillard    Sr.     TE     Mesquite

Jacob Rhodes       Jr.      TE     Rockwall

Ja’Kaleb Turner   Sr.     TE     Tyler Legacy

Cordale Russell    Jr.      WR   North Mesquite

Fletcher Fierro      So.    WR   Rockwall-Heath

Noble Johnson     Jr.      WR   Rockwall

K.J. Humber         Sr.     WR   Tyler Legacy

Jamarion Woods  Jr.      WR   Mesquite

Elijah Baesa         So.    WR   North Mesquite

Chris Dawn          Jr.      WR   Horn

Bishop Rice          Sr.     OL     Mesquite

Caden Bowers      Jr.      OL     North Mesquite

Ian Morgan Sr.     OL     Rockwall-Heath

Cash Cleveland    So.    OL     Rockwall-Heath

Jayce Chew Jr.      OL     Rockwall

Kye Cavin  Jr.      OL     Rockwall

Kade Fry    Sr.     OL     Tyler Legacy

Eithan Wallace     Sr.     OL     Tyler Legacy

Chris Vestal         Jr.      OL     Skyline

Ricky Echartea     Sr.     K       Mesquite

Second Team Defense

Marcus Lerma      Jr.      DT    Mesquite

La’Travian Whitmill      Sr.     DT    Tyler Legacy

Anthony Scott      Jr.      DT    Skyline

Will Davis  Sr.     DT    Rockwall-Heath

Cameron Harris   Sr.     DE    Mesquite

Isaac Gutierrez     Sr.     DE    Rockwall-Heath

Robert Buck         Sr.     DE    Rockwall

Luke Youngblood Jr.      DE    Tyler Legacy

Baron Bennett      Sr.     DE    Skyline

Rodney Hobbs     Sr.     DE    North Mesquite

Tyler Masters       Sr.     ILB    Skyline

Alan Crawford     Sr.     ILB    Rockwall-Heath

Jeff Stanger Sr.     ILB    Tyler Legacy

Darrius White      Sr.     OLB  Horn

Lake Bennett        Jr.      OLB  Rockwall

Jeremiah Sheffie   Sr.     OLB  Tyler Legacy

Noah Wilson        Sr.     OLB  Rockwall-Heath

Jordan Ford         Sr.     S       Tyler Legacy

Cayden Starks      Sr.     S       Tyler Legacy

Jordan Lester       Jr.      S       Horn

Jaylin Broadus     Sr.     S       Mesquite

Anthony Davis     Sr.     CB    Skyline

Quinton Evans     Sr.     CB    Mesquite

Tre Carter   Jr.      CB    Rockwall

Gregory Johnson  Sr.     CB    Skyline

Luke Seder  So.    P       North Mesquite

Bruce Bruckner    Sr.     P       Tyler Legacy

Third Team Offense

Malachi Tuesno    So.    RB    Rockwall-Heath

Brittan Snider      Jr.      RB    Rockwall-Heath

Devante Johnson  Jr.      RB    Skyline

Kaemon Tatum    Jr.      FB     North Mesquite

Alex Matchniff     Sr.     FB     Horn

Armani Itote         Jr.      TE     Horn

Quintero Jones     Jr.      WR   Rockwall

Davontae Oliver   Jr.      WR   Skyline

Keenan Morrow   So.    OL     North Mesquite

Tarell Johnson     Sr.     OL     Horn

Antonio Asuncion         Jr.      OL     Horn

Orville Azumah    Sr.     OL     Horn

Jake Elam   Sr.     OL     Rockwall

Demicah Wofford Sr.     OL     Skyline

Geovanni Almaguer       Sr.     K       North Mesquite

Third Team Defense

Armstrong Nnodim       So.    DT    Horn

Preston Davis       So.    DE    Horn

Jordan Prince       Sr.     DE    Horn

Jaylen Jones         Sr.     DE    Rockwall

Andrew Oviedo    Sr.     DE    Rockwall

Bradley Amwayi  Jr.      ILB    Horn

Donovan Cuadros         Jr.      OLB  North Mesquite

Bryson Elbert       Sr.     OLB  Rockwall-Heath

Ju’Vion Parker     Sr.     OLB  Skyline

Jordan Lester       Jr.      S       Horn

Nathaniel Rainey  So.    S       Horn

Curtis Brown       Sr.     S       North Mesquite

Will Rakow Sr.     S       Rockwall

Jake Overstreet    So.    S       Rockwall

Jacorey York        So.    S       Skyline

Uriel Mondragon           P       Skyline

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

