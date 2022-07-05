It was another successful all-around year for the Sunnyvale athletics program and it was bookended with both the baseball and softball teams qualifying for the playoffs.
Those efforts were recognized recently with a number of selections to the 13-4A all-district teams.
The Raider baseball team has been a fixture in the postseason for the last dozen years.
Sunnyvale, the 2014 state champions, qualified for the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.
Entering the playoffs as the underdog as the fourth seed, Sunnyvale gave 14-4A champion Brownsboro all it wanted in the bi-district round. After the dropping the series opener, the Raiders roared back with a 9-5 win to force a deciding game.
The finale was close throughout, with Sunnyvale rallying for two runs in its final at-bat to force extra innings, but Brownsboro was able to strike last to win in eight innings.
The Raiders had 12 players selected to the 13-4A all-district team, highlighted by one superlative honor as sophomore Tris DeRicco was voted the underclassman of the year.
The Raiders had eight more players named to the first team.
That group included a quintet of seniors in Brantly Baker, Dylan Slyter, Landry Laird, Mason Reynolds and Matthew Leavitt.
In a promising sign for the future, along with DeRicco, Sunnyvale is expected to return sophomore first-teamers Grayson Brown, Nick Herrera and Hunter Hitt.
The Raiders had two more sophomores earn second-team honors with Jackson Smith and Weston McWhorter, while second-team senior Jason Berrera rounded out the honorees.
District champion Nevada Community had a pair of superlative awards, including the top honor as junior Ayden Terry was tabbed 13-4A most valuable player.
The other top honor went to freshman Justin Knight, who was selected as the newcomer of the year.
District runner-up Farmersville claimed a trio of major awards. Senior Jason Gomez was named offensive most valuable player, junior Cooper Strawn was recognized as the pitcher of the year and Jon Eric Nordin was voted the coach of the year.
The final superlative award went to Kaufman senior Tyson McCune as the defensive most valuable player.
The Sunnyvale softball team made the playoffs for the third time in program history and first since 2019.
The Raiders put together a solid district campaign to finish third in 13-4A but was knocked out of the playoffs by Canton in the bi-district round.
Sunnyvale’s efforts were recognized with nine players named to the all-district team, including a pair of superlative awards.
Senior Emma Melvin was voted as the offensive player of the year and freshman Savannah Bryan was tabbed the co-newcomer of the year.
That pair was joined by two more teammates on the first team with senior Hailey Delamar and junior Sarah Griffin.
Blakely Peach and Paige Delamar made the second team and the Raiders also had a trio of honorable mentions with Carley Patterson, Sofia Cantu and Karstin Hollaway.
District champion Farmersville earned four superlative awards, including the top honor with sophomore Jamie Varga being voted as the 13-4A most valuable player.
Varga is not the only key contributor expected back for district coach of the year Paula Wilfong and the Farmers, as sophomore Morgan Erwin was selected as the defensive player of the year and sophomore Carleigh Deeds was named utility player of the year.
The other major award winners were sophomore Libby Chapman as the pitcher of the year and Caddo Mills freshman Taylor Allen as the co-newcomer of the year.
13-4A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jamie Varga So. Farmersville
Offensive Player of the Year
Emma Melvin Sr. Sunnyvale
Defensive Player of the Year
Morgan Erwin So. Farmersville
Pitcher of the Year
Libby Chapman So. Terrell
Utility Player of the Year
Carleigh Deeds So. Farmersvile
Co-Newcomers of the Year
Savannah Bryan Fr. Sunnyvale
Taylor Allen Fr. Caddo Mills
Coach of the Year
Paula Wilfong Farmersville
First Team
Hailey Delamar Sr. Sunnyvale
Sarah Griffin Jr. Sunnyvale
Kylie Ingram Sr. Caddo Mills
Maddi Cook So. Caddo Mills
Bella Holland Fr. Farmersville
Jenson McTee Sr. Farmersville
Alyssa Smith Fr. Farmersville
Reece Yager Sr. Kaufman
Rylie Turney Sr. Nevada Community
Madison Clayton Sr. Quinlan Ford
Miranda Serrato So. Terrell
Krystian Cox Sr. Terrell
Brooklyn Vigil-Yeager Jr. Terrell
Second Team
Blakely Peach Sunnyvale
Paige Delamar Sunnyvale
Honorable Mention
Carley Patterson Sunnyvale
Sofia Cantu Sunnyvale
Karstin Hollaway Sunnyvale
13-4A Baseball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Ayden Terry Jr. Nevada Community
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Jason Gomez Sr. Farmersville
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Tyson McCune Sr. Kaufman
Pitcher of the Year
Cooper Strawn Jr. Farmersville
Newcomer of the Year
Justin Knight Fr. Nevada Community
Underclassman of the Year
Tris DeRicco So. Sunnyvale
Coach of the Year
Jon Eric Nordin Farmersville
First Team
Brantly Baker Sr. Sunnyvale
Grayson Brown So. Sunnyvale
Dylan Slyter Sr. Sunnyvale
Landry Laird Sr. Sunnyvale
Mason Reynolds Sr. Sunnyvale
Matthew Leavitt Sr. Sunnyvale
Nick Herrera So. Sunnyvale
Hunter Hitt So. Sunnyvale
Collin Berry So. Farmersville
Caden Norman So. Farmersville
Brady Gray So. Farmersville
Raul Garcia Jr. Kaufman
Landon Tucker Sr. Kaufman
Kevin Soto Sr. Kaufman
Isaiah Leija Jr. Kaufman
Jordan Nalls Jr. Kaufman
Cobe Webb Sr. Kaufman
Isaac Leija Jr. Kaufman
Gerardo Gonzalez Sr. Nevada Community
Hayden Tanner Jr. Nevada Community
Payton Schroeder Sr. Caddo Mills
Colby Porter Jr. Caddo Mills
Beau Smith Sr. Terrell
Kayden Miller So. Terrell
Second Team
Jackson Smith So. Sunnyvale
Jason Barrera Sr. Sunnyvale
Weston McWhorter So. Sunnyvale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.