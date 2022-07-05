SUNNYVALE BASEBALL

Sunnyvale made the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season and had 12 players named to the 13-4A all-district team.

 Photo Courtesy of @SvaleRaiderBSB

It was another successful all-around year for the Sunnyvale athletics program and it was bookended with both the baseball and softball teams qualifying for the playoffs.

Those efforts were recognized recently with a number of selections to the 13-4A all-district teams.

The Raider baseball team has been a fixture in the postseason for the last dozen years.

Sunnyvale, the 2014 state champions, qualified for the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.

Entering the playoffs as the underdog as the fourth seed, Sunnyvale gave 14-4A champion Brownsboro all it wanted in the bi-district round. After the dropping the series opener, the Raiders roared back with a 9-5 win to force a deciding game.

The finale was close throughout, with Sunnyvale rallying for two runs in its final at-bat to force extra innings, but Brownsboro was able to strike last to win in eight innings.

The Raiders had 12 players selected to the 13-4A all-district team, highlighted by one superlative honor as sophomore Tris DeRicco was voted the underclassman of the year.

The Raiders had eight more players named to the first team.

That group included a quintet of seniors in Brantly Baker, Dylan Slyter, Landry Laird, Mason Reynolds and Matthew Leavitt.

In a promising sign for the future, along with DeRicco, Sunnyvale is expected to return sophomore first-teamers Grayson Brown, Nick Herrera and Hunter Hitt.

The Raiders had two more sophomores earn second-team honors with Jackson Smith and Weston McWhorter, while second-team senior Jason Berrera rounded out the honorees.

District champion Nevada Community had a pair of superlative awards, including the top honor as junior Ayden Terry was tabbed 13-4A most valuable player.

The other top honor went to freshman Justin Knight, who was selected as the newcomer of the year.

District runner-up Farmersville claimed a trio of major awards. Senior Jason Gomez was named offensive most valuable player, junior Cooper Strawn was recognized as the pitcher of the year and Jon Eric Nordin was voted the coach of the year.

The final superlative award went to Kaufman senior Tyson McCune as the defensive most valuable player.

The Sunnyvale softball team made the playoffs for the third time in program history and first since 2019.

The Raiders put together a solid district campaign to finish third in 13-4A but was knocked out of the playoffs by Canton in the bi-district round.

Sunnyvale’s efforts were recognized with nine players named to the all-district team, including a pair of superlative awards.

Senior Emma Melvin was voted as the offensive player of the year and freshman Savannah Bryan was tabbed the co-newcomer of the year.

That pair was joined by two more teammates on the first team with senior Hailey Delamar and junior Sarah Griffin.

Blakely Peach and Paige Delamar made the second team and the Raiders also had a trio of honorable mentions with Carley Patterson, Sofia Cantu and Karstin Hollaway.

District champion Farmersville earned four superlative awards, including the top honor with sophomore Jamie Varga being voted as the 13-4A most valuable player.

Varga is not the only key contributor expected back for district coach of the year Paula Wilfong and the Farmers, as sophomore Morgan Erwin was selected as the defensive player of the year and sophomore Carleigh Deeds was named utility player of the year.

The other major award winners were sophomore Libby Chapman as the pitcher of the year and Caddo Mills freshman Taylor Allen as the co-newcomer of the year.

13-4A Softball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Jamie Varga         So.    Farmersville

Offensive Player of the Year

Emma Melvin       Sr.     Sunnyvale

Defensive Player of the Year

Morgan Erwin      So.    Farmersville

Pitcher of the Year

Libby Chapman   So.    Terrell

Utility Player of the Year

Carleigh Deeds     So.    Farmersvile

Co-Newcomers of the Year

Savannah Bryan  Fr.     Sunnyvale

Taylor Allen         Fr.     Caddo Mills

Coach of the Year

Paula Wilfong                Farmersville

First Team

Hailey Delamar    Sr.     Sunnyvale

Sarah Griffin        Jr.      Sunnyvale

Kylie Ingram        Sr.     Caddo Mills

Maddi Cook         So.    Caddo Mills

Bella Holland       Fr.     Farmersville

Jenson McTee      Sr.     Farmersville

Alyssa Smith        Fr.     Farmersville

Reece Yager         Sr.     Kaufman

Rylie Turney        Sr.     Nevada Community

Madison Clayton Sr.     Quinlan Ford

Miranda Serrato   So.    Terrell

Krystian Cox       Sr.     Terrell

Brooklyn Vigil-Yeager   Jr.      Terrell

Second Team

Blakely Peach                Sunnyvale

Paige Delamar                Sunnyvale

Honorable Mention

Carley Patterson            Sunnyvale

Sofia Cantu          Sunnyvale

Karstin Hollaway          Sunnyvale

13-4A Baseball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Ayden Terry         Jr.      Nevada Community

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Jason Gomez        Sr.     Farmersville

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Tyson McCune     Sr.     Kaufman

Pitcher of the Year

Cooper Strawn     Jr.      Farmersville

Newcomer of the Year

Justin Knight        Fr.     Nevada Community

Underclassman of the Year

Tris DeRicco        So.    Sunnyvale

Coach of the Year

Jon Eric Nordin             Farmersville

First Team

Brantly Baker      Sr.     Sunnyvale

Grayson Brown   So.    Sunnyvale

Dylan Slyter         Sr.     Sunnyvale

Landry Laird        Sr.     Sunnyvale

Mason Reynolds  Sr.     Sunnyvale

Matthew Leavitt   Sr.     Sunnyvale

Nick Herrera        So.    Sunnyvale

Hunter Hitt So.    Sunnyvale

Collin Berry         So.    Farmersville

Caden Norman     So.    Farmersville

Brady Gray So.    Farmersville

Raul Garcia Jr.      Kaufman

Landon Tucker     Sr.     Kaufman

Kevin Soto Sr.     Kaufman

Isaiah Leija Jr.      Kaufman

Jordan Nalls         Jr.      Kaufman

Cobe Webb Sr.     Kaufman

Isaac Leija   Jr.      Kaufman

Gerardo Gonzalez Sr.     Nevada Community

Hayden Tanner    Jr.      Nevada Community

Payton Schroeder Sr.     Caddo Mills

Colby Porter        Jr.      Caddo Mills

Beau Smith Sr.     Terrell

Kayden Miller      So.    Terrell

Second Team

Jackson Smith      So.    Sunnyvale

Jason Barrera       Sr.     Sunnyvale

Weston McWhorter       So.    Sunnyvale

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson.

