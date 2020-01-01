The past 12 months have featured a number of noteworthy moments for area athletic programs.
There have been ups and downs, but some teams, and a few individuals, saved their best performances for the biggest stages.
This is the second in a two-part series looking back at the top 10 sports stories for 2019.
Here is Nos. 1-5:
1 – Bragg, Overton announce retirements
Steve Bragg and Mike Overton, two of the longest tenured figures in Mesquite ISD athletics, announced their retirements during the past year.
Bragg announced his retirement as the MISD athletics director at the end of the 2018-2019 school year.
His 36-year career started at his alma mater, as he served as an assistant football coach and head boys soccer coach at North Mesquite from 1983-1989. During that time, the Stallions made the football playoffs three times and he took the soccer team to the state tournament twice.
He then moved over to Poteet from 1989-1999, where he served as the offensive coordinator on five playoff teams.
After short stints at Pittsburg and Commerce, he returned to MISD in 2001 as the head coach at North Mesquite.
Bragg led the Stallions from 2001-2006 before being promoted to athletics director, where he remained until May.
Kody Groves, who had six successful years as head coach at Poteet, was promoted as the new MISD athletics director.
That left a void with the Pirates that they filled with Rodney McLain, who had been serving as the defensive coordinator at the school.
Overton announced he was stepping down as Horn’s head football coach on Feb. 6, just a few months after becoming MISD’s all-time leader in victories.
Overton was an assistant coach on the 2001 Mesquite Division I state championship team before taking over as the head coach at Farmersville from 2002-2004.
He returned to MISD in 2005 on the West Mesquite staff and was then elevated to head coach the following season.
Taking over a Wrangler program that had just two previous trips to the playoffs in its history, Overton guided them to the postseason in each of the next seven years, including a trip to the regional championship game in 2007.
From there, he moved across town to Horn, where he led the Jaguars to six consecutive playoff appearances and their first two district championships.
Overton finishes his career with a 117-75-0 record as a head coach, including a 102-60 mark in MISD.
Overton was replaced as head coach by Chris Hudler, who grew up in Mesquite and was a member of the 2001 state championship team. Hudler had served as an assistant at Horn for six seasons, including at defensive coordinator prior to being elevated to the head coaching job.
2 – Local athletes bring home medals from state track and field meet
A handful of area standouts measured themselves against some of the best athletes in Texas as they competed at the state track and field championships on May10-11 in Austin and a handful made the medal stand.
That group was headlined by Poteet senior Vy Huynh, who claimed the gold medal in the Class 5A girls shot put.
In her third consecutive trip to state, Huynh closed her high school career in style, as her opening throw in the shot put of 41-09.50 proved to be the best of the day and earn her the top spot on the podium.
Pirate teammate Glenquioa Hardy returned to Mesquite with a medal after winning silver in the 5A girls long jump, while Sunnyvale junior Lily Jacobs earned a silver medal in the 4A girls 3,200 meters.
Mesquite senior Caleb Boger seized bronze in the 6A boys 200 meters and joined Kavin Roberts, Robert Davis and Kaneal Cooper on the 4x200 relay that took sixth.
3 – Football playoff streaks come to an end
Rowlett and Horn have been fixtures in the football playoffs in recent years but all good things must come to an end.
The Eagles carried a Garland ISD record streak of 14 consecutive playoff berths into the season.
Rowlett entered the final day of the regular season not only still in the playoff race, but also with an outside chance to earn a share of the district title.
But on a chaotic night, the Eagles got neither.
After a heartbreaking 42-40 loss to rival Sachse in the Hammer Bowl, Rowlett learned that across town at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, Naaman Forest was putting the finishing touches on a 42-27 win over Lakeview.
That left the Eagles, Rangers and Patriots in a three-way tie for third place and Rowlett was the odd man out in the point differential.
The Jaguars’ streak of 11 straight appearances was the longest in Mesquite ISD history, but that also came to an end.
Like Rowlett, Horn had a chance to extend its streak on the final day of the regular season, but Tyler Lee had other ideas, racing to a 42-14 victory over the Jaguars to secure the final spot out of 11-6A for itself.
4 – Sachse, Horn girls basketball teams continue district dominance
The Sachse and Horn girls basketball teams have had the upper hand on their rivals on the court in recent years and that trend continued in 2019.
The Mustangs were simply dominant in 10-6A.
Every district game was decided by double digits as they won by an average margin of 41.5 points in extending their 10-6A winning streak to 55 games in a row.
That success was reflected on the all-district team with co-most valuable player senior Avery Crouse, offensive player of the year junior Jayla Brooks, defensive player of the year junior Tia Harvey and first-team honorees senior Kayla Demus and junior Adhel Tac.
The 10-6A championship was the fourth in a row for Sachse, who since becoming a varsity program in 2004-2005 has won six district titles and made 11 playoff appearances, including a trip to the state tournament in 2018.
The Jaguars have never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003, a streak of 17 years in a row.
Led by 11-6A co-most valuable player senior N’Yah Boyd and first-team junior Tra’Liyah Washington, sophomore Jasmine Shavers and freshman Da’Lonna Choice, Horn won at least a share of the district title for the fourth season in a row as they split the crown with Rockwall. Overall it was the eighth district championship for the Jaguars.
Ironically, the teams’ success in the regular season has led them to meet in the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, with Sachse winning both meetings.
5 – Sachse boys soccer qualifies for regional tournament
Across the board in all sports, the Sachse boys soccer team was the only local squad to qualify for a regional tournament.
The Mustangs did not even win its own district, with Rowlett claiming the 10-6A title, but they saved their best for last.
Led by defensive player of the year Luke Braswell, goalkeeper of the year Miguel Gonzalez and co-coach of the year Jacob Bruehl, Sachse opened the playoffs with a solid 5-2 victory over McKinney Boyd.
The Mustangs followed that up with a 1-0 shootout victory over Longview and then edged McKinney in a 3-2 win to advance to the regional tournament for the second time in three years.
Unfortunately, the road came to an end in the regional semifinals, as Aldine scored twice late to pull away for a 3-0 win.
