The past 12 months have featured a number of noteworthy moments for area athletic programs.
There have been ups and downs, but some teams, and a few individuals, saved their best performances for the biggest stages.
This is the first in a two-part series looking back at the top 10 sports stories for 2019.
Here is Nos. 6-10:
6 – Poteet girls basketball advances to regional quarterfinals
The Pirates had enjoyed plenty of success on the court from 1993-2005. During that time, not only did they make the playoffs every season, they won eight district championships, advanced three rounds deep six times and made three trips to the regional tournament, including to the championship game in 2005.
That level of success has eluded Poteet since, as they had not won a district title in 14 years and the last time it made it three rounds deep was back in 2010.
The Pirates changed that this year.
Poteet had made strides in recent years under head coach Jonathan McKinney, making the playoffs in three of the previous four seasons, but they took it to another level in 2019.
Led by the backcourt of most valuable player Tahjanay Perry and offensive player of the year Amaya Briggs, as well as all 13-5A forwards Jaliyah Johns and Raven McMillon, the Pirates rolled to the district championship with an undefeated 12-0 record.
They were not finished, as Poteet picked up a 55-39 win over Midlothian and a 57-40 victory over Jacksonville to reach the regional quarterfinals for the first time in nine years.
7 – Sachse’s Behrens captures 100th victory
Sachse’s Mark “Red” Behrens is the only head coach the Mustangs have ever known. Behrens actually took the reins in 2002, two years before Sachse’s first official varsity game, and the program has steadily grown over the years.
There were some normal growing pains, but the Mustangs finally broke through to make the playoffs for the first time in 2011. Since then, they have qualified for the postseason in eight of the last nine years, including five district championships and three undefeated regular season.
In early October, Behrens reached a milestone as Sachse’s 45-17 victory over Garland marked the 100th of his head coaching career.
Behrens, who had a 104-68 record at season’s end, became just the second head coach in Garland ISD history to reach that mark within the school district and he trails only Garland’s Jeff Jordan (2000-2016), who compiled 117 wins while leading the Owls, on the GISD all-time coaching victories list.
8 –West Mesquite boys soccer makes history, Skeeters continue run of success
West Mesquite started playing varsity sports in 1982, but it was not until 2009 that it was able to break through and make the playoffs. The Wranglers proved that was no anomaly, having qualified for the postseason seven more times since, but last year they did something no other West Mesquite squad had ever accomplished—they captured the outright district championship.
District coach of the year Jeremiah Villarreal believed from the start this could be a special group and they backed him up by recording a school-record 19 victories.
Led by most valuable player Carlos Lara, offensive player of the year Junior Saavedra, offensive midfielder of the year Edgar Lopez, defensive midfielder of the year Jarius Robledo and goalkeeper of the year Fabian Luna, the Wranglers posted a 11-1 district record, including a pair of key victories over rival Poteet to hold off the Pirates for the 13-5A crown.
Mesquite was edged out of the 11-6A title, but continued to fortify its reputation in the playoffs. Making their fifth consecutive appearance, the Skeeters defeated Waco (6-2) and Rowlett (3-2, SHO) to advance to the regional quarterfinals for the third consecutive season, marking the first time a MISD boys soccer program has done that in the highest classification.
9 – Rowlett volleyball, others continue playoff streaks
There are highs and lows for every program, but the one constant for more than two decades has been Rowlett qualifying for the volleyball playoffs. It was not easy, but the Eagles ran their streak of postseason appearances to 23 years in a row this season, marking the longest streak of any athletic program in Garland ISD history.
It is one of several notable streaks for Rowlett, whose baseball team has made it 20 straight seasons, the girls and boys soccer teams extended their steaks to 17 years in a row and the softball team made its 15th consecutive appearance.
Rowlett is not the only program enjoying a run of success.
The Poteet girls soccer team has its own Mesquite ISD record of 23 consecutive appearances.
The Horn girls basketball team has never missed the playoffs since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003—a run of 17 in a row—the Poteet boys soccer and Sachse softball teams have 12-season streaks and the Sachse girls soccer program has 11 consecutive appearances.
10 – Local teams return to football playoffs
Though the area did not have as many football teams make the playoffs as in years past, it was well-represented.
Mesquite returned for the second straight season and won its first playoff game since 2012 with a 52-6 rout of Killeen Shoemaker in the bi-district round.
Poteet quailed for the playoffs for the eighth straight season, while Sachse did so for the eighth time in nine years, though both were knocked out in the first round.
Sunnyvale, making its sixth straight trip, had the longest run. Coming off its fourth undefeated regular season in the last six years, the Raiders advanced to the regional semifinals before falling to eventual 4A Division II state champion Texarkana Pleasant Grove.
Dallas Christian put together another strong campaign, as well, going 10-2 and advancing to the TAPPS Division II state quarterfinals.
