Despite trailing 21-6 at halftime, Poteet had reasons to feel good about itself on Thursday.
The Pirates had controlled the clock, running 39 plays to only 16 for Lake Highlands and actually outgained the Wildcats in the first half.
The difference was big plays, as Lake Highlands struck three times from 30 yards or longer.
The thought was that if Poteet could eliminate those, the second half would be a different story.
The final two quarters did follow a different script, but unfortunately for the Pirates, it was not to their liking.
The Wildcats began to control the clock themselves, keeping the Poteet offense off the field, and they still showed the same big-play ability and that proved too much as they went on to a 42-13 victory in the season opener for both teams at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Lake Highlands did not have a drive of longer than four plays in the opening half, but that changed to start the third quarter.
The Wildcats exceeded the number of first downs they had earned in the first half alone on a nine-play, 79-yard drive, capped when Caden Dotson found Dominic Latimore on a 29-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 28-6.
Dotson enjoyed a highly-efficient night, completing 19-of-24 passes for 282 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.
After forcing a quick punt, Lake Highlands got the ball back and went back to the big play, as Dotson found Deonte Dean over the middle and Dean broke one tackle and was off to the races for a 56-yard score to make it 35-6.
The Pirates refused to go away.
Keyed by a 50-yard run by Jakobey Kahey, they moved into the red zone and Christian Cooper capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge to cut it to 35-13 with 3:08 left in the third quarter.
But Lake Highlands would not entertain the idea of a dramatic comeback.
The Wildcats embarked on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, with Noelle Whitehead catching a little swing pass from Dotson and turning it into a 24-yard score to extend the advantage to 42-13 with 11:09 left.
Poteet was unable to do anything on its next two possessions and Lake Highlands was able to run the final 5:22 off the clock to seal the win.
The Pirates moved the ball well at times during the first half, but mistakes derailed potential scoring drives.
Joey Shaw, who had a nice game with 13 carries for 91 yards, opened the game with a 10-yard run, and Poteet moved near midfield. But a pair of false start penalties set them back and they were stuffed on fourth down.
The Pirate defense did the job to force a punt on Lake Highlands’ first possession, but the Wildcats quickly got the ball back when Sam Hutton recovered a fumble at the Poteet 35.
Lake Highlands needed just one play to capitalize, as Dotson hit Jeremiah Richards in stride on a 35-yard scoring strike to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
It remained that way until early in the second, when Shamar Donaldson took a handoff on the end around and weaved his way through the defense for a 73-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 14-0.
Following a quick Poteet possession and a short punt, the Wildcats needed just two plays to return to the end zone, with Will Hutton hauling in a pass from Dotson, stepping through a tackle and taking it 37 yards for the touchdown and a 21-0 advantage.
The Pirates finally broke through just before halftime. They twice converted on fourth down to extend the drive and quarterback Nicholas Aguilar was able to bull his way into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown run to draw to within 21-6 at the break.
