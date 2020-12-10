It has not always been easy, but Poteet has found a way to qualify for the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons.
This year, the Pirates found dropping down the Class 5A Division II to their liking, as they secured their postseason spot several weeks ago.
Poteet then passed its first big test in more than a month with last week’s 40-14 victory over Kimball that not only gave them the second seed out of 6-5A Division II, but also earned them a home playoff game.
The Pirates (8-3) will host Everman (4-6) in a bi-district playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Quarterback Jaylond Police has been steady all season long, completing 58.6 percent of his passes (119-of-203) for 1,779 yards and 21 touchdowns with only five interceptions and adding 507 yards and seven scores on the ground.
Along with Police, Xzaveon Jeans (101-642, 9 TDs) and Demarques Taylor (33-333, 3 TDs) have been key cogs in the rushing attack and the Pirates have four quality wide receivers with Kennan Puckett (31-326, TD), Marcel Jackson (30-493, 9 TDs), D’shaud Turner (22-361, 3 TDs) and Charles Bradley (18-346, 4 TDs).
The Poteet defense has posted four shutouts this season.
Malik Harrison has been a big-time playmaker with 59 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Nicholas Deville is always around the ball, recording 59 tackles, 6.5 for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Other key defensive players to watch include Taylor (32 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Miles Garner (33.5 tackles, 2.5 TFL), Stephen Kirk (43 tackles, 2 sacks), Kiy Whitaker (25 tackles, 5 TFL), Shaune Wilson (27 tackles, 1 forced fumble) and King Moore (26 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack).
They will take on an Everman (5-5) team that is battle-tested with district games against Aledo and Mansfield Timberview and non-district affairs with Graham and Azle.
Eric Calamease has thrown for 1,444 yards and 15 touchdowns and is also capable on the ground, with 387 yards and six scores.
The Bulldogs have featured three running backs with sophomore Jonathen Wilson (120-789, 5 TDs), Juan Davis (81-607, 8 TDs) and Joshua Lester (43-389, 4 TDs) and Davis has also been effective as a receiver, with 36 catches for 714 yards and seven touchdowns.
It is containing that ground attack that might hold the key for Poteet, as they gave up 317 rushing yards in its last loss to South Oak Cliff back in October.
Everman has made the playoffs in 21 of the last 22 seasons, but is looking for its first postseason victory since 2015.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.