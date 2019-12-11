Rowlett has a rough time at the Curtis Culwell Invitational over the weekend, but they took out some of their frustrations on North Forney with a 77-55 victory on Tuesday.
The Eagles led 36-30 at halftime and then dominated during the final two quarters, outscoring the Falcons 41-25 to pull away. Torian Harris and Udo Anyiam each tallied 17 points, Zavien Henderson scored 13 and Will Burnett was also in double figures with 10.
Poteet also picked up a victory on Tuesday, holding off Berkner in a 46-41 win. The Pirates got off to a great start with a 20-7 run. The Rams tried to chip away, but the early lead held up behind 13 points from Charles Brown, 12 from Lucas Svigel and 11 from Kevin Nelson.
Dallas Christian was also victorious, as Joseph Yarbrough had 15 points and Brett Judd added nine, as the Chargers used a 11-3 run in the third quarter to propel them to a 42-37 win over Carrollton Prince of Peace.
Sachse and Horn each dropped close games.
The Mustangs built a 42-31 halftime lead, but Wylie East rallied for a 74-73 victory. Obi Onyia led Sachse with 25 points, RJ Chatman scored 12 and Omari Smith added 11.
The Jaguars moved up to No. 16 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, but saw Hebron rally for a 63-61 win. Horn led 36-30 at halftime, but the Hawks reeled off a 15-5 spurt in the third quarter and held off a late charge.
Devon Hancock scored 24 points, Zaakir Sawyer tallied 20 and Preston Aymond chipped in with eight for the Jaguars.
Mesquite got off to a slow start and never recovered in a 71-48 loss to Coppell. The Skeeters found themselves in a 36-12 hole at halftime, and while they made a brief charge in the third quarter, the Cowboys reestablished control in the fourth.
Diandrae Heath had a nice game with 21 points with Jerald Thompson and Charles Washington each adding seven.
