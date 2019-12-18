NORTH MESQUITE BOYS BASKETBALL JAMOR MALLARD
North Mesquite notched a non-district victory on Tuesday, outlasting North Forney in overtime for a 55-51 win.

The Stallions led 23-17 at halftime, but the Falcons chipped away after the break to tie it at 46-46. North Mesquite regained control in the extra period, outscoring North Forney 9-5.

Jamor Mallard led the Stallions with 17 points, Kai Howard had 16 and Keith Jackson chipped in with eight.

Mesquite also picked up a win on Tuesday with a 51-47 decision against Wilmer-Hutchins.

The other three MISD programs were not as fortunate.

Horn went toe-to-toe with Mansfield Timberview, the No. 3 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A state poll, but came up short in a 64-56 loss.

The Jaguars led 30-26 at halftime, but Timberview came back to take a three-point lead going to the fourth quarter and was able to pull away from there, despite 20 points from Zaakir Sawyer and 14 from Preston Aymond.

Poteet got off to a good start but could not hold on in a 40-34 loss to Flower Mound. The Pirates led 14-8 after one quarter and maintained a five-point advantage at the half, but were outscored 23-12 in the second half.

Jaylond Police scored 13 points, Javonte Valdes had nine and Tyler Jones added seven for Poteet.

West Mesquite was tied at 26-26 at halftime, but Keller was able to do enough in the second half to earn a 54-48 win.

